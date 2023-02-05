News of Life and its Wonder Free Verse

What If…

Games of LifePhoto byBrooklyn Muse

What if all of us are players and it is just a game?
Maybe Shakespeare’s “All the world’s a stage” was true. 

What if Salt never married Pepper?
Maybe the table setting would be naked.

What if the dials on the radio tuned into heaven/hell?
Maybe our loved ones could tell us a thing or two.

What if you realized you are born a number?
Maybe you would become more patient. 

What if your skin changed color every, single, month?
Maybe there would be no prejudice. 

What if your favorite cartoon was truly your personality?
Maybe that is a good thing/ a bad thing. 

What if your life was linear (a series of sequential steps)?
Maybe you would watch where you walked a bit more.

What if every strand of hair on your head indicated a past life?
Maybe you’d be more spiritually aware. 

What if you could understand all languages?
Maybe fear would dissipate.

What if your laughter held the secrets of the universe?
Maybe you would laugh more/ cry more/ share.

What if you realized your hair really is just dead skin cells?
Maybe you would wash it more often. 

What if the taste was always sweet?
Maybe you would appreciate sour. 

What if you needed the sun to grow spirituality?
Maybe you would open the blinds.

What if you listened to your plants- yes listen?
Maybe their energy would awaken a pebble in your soul. 

What if Rod Sterling had it right?
Maybe the universe isn’t what it seems. 

What if your favorite color determined your life? 
Maybe you’d be cool.

What if all the roots of all the plants and trees communicated 
through the earth with each other about the humans?
Maybe they could direct our path to peace. 

What if you only had so many words to speak, then you pass?
Maybe you would think before you open your mouth.

What if you really are what you eat?
Maybe you don’t want to go there. 

What if your dreams were reality?
Maybe you would take more risks in your waking time. 

What if everyone realized we all bleed red?
Maybe hate would stop. 

What if the scent you breathe determined the mood for the day?
Maybe you’d be sweet Chanel, maybe a rotten egg. (No Yolk) 

What if sound transcends the universe?
Maybe you would watch your words. 

What if the feather you found, you could use?
Maybe you would save them and fly away. 

What if the music of Bach was the sound of our soul universe?
Maybe you would listen to Baroque composers.

What if the waves of the ocean spoke?
Maybe you would not pollute them with poisons and plastics.

What if ice cream is a commentary on life?
Maybe you would be careful/ generous before you melt. 

What if your mom really knew best?
Maybe we could learn to forgive and forget.

What if climate change really is a thing?
Maybe your politics and actions would change. 

What if the poison chemicals were removed from the planet?
Maybe disease and pain would disappear. 

What if you did not compare yourself to others?
Maybe your authentic self would shine.

What if all the antiques could speak to you telepathically?
Maybe the libraries would be as fluid as the trees. 

What if all of the microorganisms in the water came alive?
Maybe science as we know it would not exist. 

What if you had one lollipop your whole life?
Maybe you’d be quick with it/ maybe slow. 

What if you had one more day here, just one more?
Maybe you would share your love and kindness.

What if we listened to the Native Americans?
Maybe all pain both physical and spiritual would have answers. 

What if you treasured yourself as you treasure your loved ones?
Maybe self-care would save your life. 

What if in silence all healing could be found?
Maybe you would be quiet/ still. 

What if you did not judge others?
Maybe they would not judge you. 

What if you were silent for a day?
Maybe there’d be chaos/ maybe peace. 

What if you let another win the game?
Maybe you’d brighten another’s day.

What if we really did hear the call to action from others?
Maybe peace would exist in humanity. 

What if you took a moment to truly/ simply touch a loved one?
Maybe you would “feel” their energy.

What if you realized the rain was really life renewed?
Maybe you’d dance in it. 

What if all the universal and ancestral knowledge was revealed?
Maybe you would listen/ learn/ grow. 

What if we all lived in gratitude?
Maybe we would all rejoice in this life. 

What if my rambling at 3 am meant something to someone?
Maybe I’d be able to laugh myself to sleep. 

