Women, News and Society Free Verse

Times have not changed as much as we might like to think over the last century in reference to women and their changing roles in society. Women across the planet are still demeaned, abused, mislead, and shunned.

The secrets they hold together in this time are unspoken and given by the universe. Women are the givers of life on this planet. Their respect needs to be unparalleled.

Small strides of growth, especially with the advent of the internet, have given way to women finding their voice. This vocalization is both in mind, body, and form. It constitutes small steps to what needs to be achieved across the globe.

Political venues, cultures, religious beliefs, and dogma are all locks to freedom. I speak not of feminism - I speak of pure wretched agony that needs to be released. We are limited in this capacity for certain. It may not be possible to assist in universal change and relief but we can all do our part. The first step is the realization of the issue. The second is the willingness to assist and take action. The third is actually reaching out to our individual communities to come together where the need is greatest. Do your part. The pain on the planet is far too heavy for a few to hold. Reach out. Make this a new day of giving.

Sister, Sister-Where Have You Gone?

Woman Co.
Bonds.
Unspoken.
Solid.

Life-giving Beings.

Here.
This Time.
Together.
Separate.

Souls Unite.
Send Energy Dear Ones.
You Must Remember How.
They Need Us.

Now.

Pray for Our Sisters.
Pray to Release Their Pain.
Pray to Expel Their Suffering.
Pray for Each Other.

United in Maternal Spirit.

United in Life-giving Blood.

Come Together.
Here.
Now.
This Moment.

Pray for our Sisters.
Everywhere.
Across the Planet.
This Time.

