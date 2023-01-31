United States News Update January 2023

NYC Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

The month of January 2023 has United States newsroom journalists investigating stories at a very rigorous pace. The followings are some highlights and impactful information from this month’s newsrooms across the country.

Politics

President Biden found himself in a quandary over the finding of classified documents in several areas outside of The White House perimeter. He made his first personal reference to this issue this month. His remarks included the statements — “We’re fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. “I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do — that’s exactly what we’re doing”. Critics have been pouncing on all of this new information and comparing the findings to those found at Mar a Lago — the private residence of the former President of the United States.

Our United States Justice Department has alleged that keeping or hiding the documents at Mar-a-Lago may have violated criminal statutes — including a part of the Espionage Act, a broad law typically associated with spying but also covering anyone who “willfully retains” or “fails to deliver” national defense information. Although there are significant differences in these cases- one where the present President is cooperating, the other where there was significant pushback in any investigation by the former President- it is important to note full investigations are warranted on both sides. Clearly, all documents need a much more secure system of accountability.

Interestingly, this month classified documents were also discovered at the former Vice-President Pence’s Carmel, Indiana home. This latest find occurred after Pence repeatedly said he did not have any classified documents in his possession.

This saga seems ongoing throughout the political arena on both sides of the room.

George Santos has a resume that may be of a fiction novel. Santos's issues continue to evolve as new allegations are brought almost daily of lies, deceit, fraud, and financial issues including stealing and taking on false names. Amid this incredible chaos, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has placed George Santos on both Science and Small Business committees. Needless to say, many sane individuals are appalled and are requesting the immediate dismissal of Santos. New developments as of January 31, 2023, indicate that Mr. Santos will be stepping down from his assignments until there is some resolution to his current issues.

Ukrainian President Zelensky of Ukraine and the United States have a variety of expectations for support of the ongoing Russian Invasion. This month there was a secret meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and US officials that are closely monitoring a potential Russian offensive in the coming months. This ongoing crisis began on 24 February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War, which began in 2014. The invasion has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths on both sides and continues to this day. Putin’s former speechwriter (turned political activist)- Abbas Gallyamov warns of the possibility of a military coup being a possibility in Russia. Russian losses have increased and the country is experiencing great hardships brought on by Western sanctions.

Germany had great resistance to sending tanks to Ukraine due to the catastrophic history of aggression during World War II. However, this month they have pledged 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks. Poland actually made the decision to send 60 tanks to Ukraine also. This recent development occurred on January 26, 2023. The area of Kyiv is in dire need of supply weapons. The month has brought significant movement in this area of supplies to Ukraine. Germany and the United States and Poland have pledged tanks to Kyiv in a major display of support.

Immigration

This month the Welcome Corps was introduced to the United States by President Biden.

This brand-new program allows private citizen groups to sponsor refugees from around the world. Under the program, groups of at least five individuals can apply to sponsor refugees to live in the US.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy, a 65-year-old Democrat, has now provided free state-paid health care for thousands of undocumented immigrant children. Leaders across the nation are totally overwhelmed by the thousands of immigrants crossing our borders each day. Many of these families have recently been bussed north and are hopeful to begin new lives. With this new development, the state of New Jersey expects to add 16,000 non-citizens under age 19 for free routine medical care, emergency-room visits, and other services. Murphy stated, “This is not just the right thing to do morally, but it is the right thing to do for the future health of our state,” Murphy said at a Morristown medical center. “Investing in regular and consistent health-care coverage is an investment in peace of mind for all New Jersey families.”

For additional reference- according to federal data, United States southern border agents reported a record 2.76 million immigrants attempting to cross illegally into the states in 2022.

Entertainment

The movie “Rust” was filmed in 2021 when an incredible tragedy incurred. The cinematographer on the set of the movie, Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot. At the present time, actor Alec Baldwin and the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Hutchins’ family statement includes, “It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law”. Baldwin has maintained he was not aware the gun he used during a rehearsal contained a live round and has said he did not pull the trigger as documented in his interview with George Stephanopoulos one year ago after the tragedy.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gleefully welcome their new daughter. “She’s here!” Teigen shared in an adorable Instagram post.

Lisa Marie Presley, David Crosby, Cindy Williams, and a host of other celebrities have passed in this new year.

Horrid death noted- Words seem so empty with this-

Priscilla Presley is contesting Lisa Marie Presley’s current will.

Selena Gomez is open to discussing her issues with Lupus and personal medications.

Tennis player Jessica Pegula ranked third in the world, has the opportunity to become the next World Champion. Many highlight the fact that she is the daughter of an American billionaire, however, her merit is her own.

Industry

Alphabet- Google’s parent company reported it is eliminating about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, in the latest cuts to the technology forum.

United States Stocks gained a bit as labor costs begin easing.

Innovation Industry Days January 24–26 in San Antonio Texas brought together a networking mecca. This educational event of more than 2000 small businesses and academic and government officials fostered partnerships and identified solutions to the Department of the Air Force and its issues.

Weather

The storms throughout the nation had created treacherous road conditions for approximately seven million people across our great nation. The week of January 15th brought up to a foot of snow across the Midwest. The first round of snow was for the areas of Vermont, New Hampshire, northern Massachusetts, and Maine. The National Weather Advisory informed that the increase in storm conditions throughout the Northeast would continue through the weekend of the 21st. California this month has suffered significant storm damage. It is believed that at least twenty lives have recently perished due to this unprecedented onslaught of thunderstorms. Winter storms of ice, sleet, and snow continue through the South and Central United States into February 2023.

