United States News Update January 2023

Brooklyn Muse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drxzq_0kXoM9JO00
NYCPhoto by© Brooklyn Muse

The month of January 2023 has United States newsroom journalists investigating stories at a very rigorous pace. The followings are some highlights and impactful information from this month’s newsrooms across the country.

Politics

President Biden found himself in a quandary over the finding of classified documents in several areas outside of The White House perimeter. He made his first personal reference to this issue this month. His remarks included the statements — “We’re fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. “I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do — that’s exactly what we’re doing”. Critics have been pouncing on all of this new information and comparing the findings to those found at Mar a Lago — the private residence of the former President of the United States.

Our United States Justice Department has alleged that keeping or hiding the documents at Mar-a-Lago may have violated criminal statutes — including a part of the Espionage Act, a broad law typically associated with spying but also covering anyone who “willfully retains” or “fails to deliver” national defense information. Although there are significant differences in these cases- one where the present President is cooperating, the other where there was significant pushback in any investigation by the former President- it is important to note full investigations are warranted on both sides. Clearly, all documents need a much more secure system of accountability.

Interestingly, this month classified documents were also discovered at the former Vice-President Pence’s Carmel, Indiana home. This latest find occurred after Pence repeatedly said he did not have any classified documents in his possession.

This saga seems ongoing throughout the political arena on both sides of the room.

George Santos has a resume that may be of a fiction novel. Santos's issues continue to evolve as new allegations are brought almost daily of lies, deceit, fraud, and financial issues including stealing and taking on false names. Amid this incredible chaos, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has placed George Santos on both Science and Small Business committees. Needless to say, many sane individuals are appalled and are requesting the immediate dismissal of Santos. New developments as of January 31, 2023, indicate that Mr. Santos will be stepping down from his assignments until there is some resolution to his current issues.

Ukrainian President Zelensky of Ukraine and the United States have a variety of expectations for support of the ongoing Russian Invasion. This month there was a secret meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and US officials that are closely monitoring a potential Russian offensive in the coming months. This ongoing crisis began on 24 February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War, which began in 2014. The invasion has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths on both sides and continues to this day. Putin’s former speechwriter (turned political activist)- Abbas Gallyamov warns of the possibility of a military coup being a possibility in Russia. Russian losses have increased and the country is experiencing great hardships brought on by Western sanctions.

Germany had great resistance to sending tanks to Ukraine due to the catastrophic history of aggression during World War II. However, this month they have pledged 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks. Poland actually made the decision to send 60 tanks to Ukraine also. This recent development occurred on January 26, 2023. The area of Kyiv is in dire need of supply weapons. The month has brought significant movement in this area of supplies to Ukraine. Germany and the United States and Poland have pledged tanks to Kyiv in a major display of support.

Immigration

This month the Welcome Corps was introduced to the United States by President Biden.

This brand-new program allows private citizen groups to sponsor refugees from around the world. Under the program, groups of at least five individuals can apply to sponsor refugees to live in the US.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy, a 65-year-old Democrat, has now provided free state-paid health care for thousands of undocumented immigrant children. Leaders across the nation are totally overwhelmed by the thousands of immigrants crossing our borders each day. Many of these families have recently been bussed north and are hopeful to begin new lives. With this new development, the state of New Jersey expects to add 16,000 non-citizens under age 19 for free routine medical care, emergency-room visits, and other services. Murphy stated, “This is not just the right thing to do morally, but it is the right thing to do for the future health of our state,” Murphy said at a Morristown medical center. “Investing in regular and consistent health-care coverage is an investment in peace of mind for all New Jersey families.”

For additional reference- according to federal data, United States southern border agents reported a record 2.76 million immigrants attempting to cross illegally into the states in 2022.

Entertainment

The movie “Rust” was filmed in 2021 when an incredible tragedy incurred. The cinematographer on the set of the movie, Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot. At the present time, actor Alec Baldwin and the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Hutchins’ family statement includes, “It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law”. Baldwin has maintained he was not aware the gun he used during a rehearsal contained a live round and has said he did not pull the trigger as documented in his interview with George Stephanopoulos one year ago after the tragedy.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gleefully welcome their new daughter. “She’s here!” Teigen shared in an adorable Instagram post.

Lisa Marie Presley, David Crosby, Cindy Williams, and a host of other celebrities have passed in this new year.

....................

Horrid death noted- Words seem so empty with this-

Tyre Nichols

....................

Priscilla Presley is contesting Lisa Marie Presley’s current will.

Selena Gomez is open to discussing her issues with Lupus and personal medications.

Tennis player Jessica Pegula ranked third in the world, has the opportunity to become the next World Champion. Many highlight the fact that she is the daughter of an American billionaire, however, her merit is her own.

Industry

Alphabet- Google’s parent company reported it is eliminating about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, in the latest cuts to the technology forum.

United States Stocks gained a bit as labor costs begin easing.

Innovation Industry Days January 24–26 in San Antonio Texas brought together a networking mecca. This educational event of more than 2000 small businesses and academic and government officials fostered partnerships and identified solutions to the Department of the Air Force and its issues.

Weather

The storms throughout the nation had created treacherous road conditions for approximately seven million people across our great nation. The week of January 15th brought up to a foot of snow across the Midwest. The first round of snow was for the areas of Vermont, New Hampshire, northern Massachusetts, and Maine. The National Weather Advisory informed that the increase in storm conditions throughout the Northeast would continue through the weekend of the 21st. California this month has suffered significant storm damage. It is believed that at least twenty lives have recently perished due to this unprecedented onslaught of thunderstorms. Winter storms of ice, sleet, and snow continue through the South and Central United States into February 2023.

Interesting note: Has the earth stopped turning?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Newbreak original# Politics# United States# News# Life

Comments / 0

Published by

M.Ed specializing in teaching and curriculum, educator. writer. editor. photographer. dreamer. designer. treasure hunter. mountains. beach. city. all images ©️ Brooklyn Muse

640 followers

More from Brooklyn Muse

News of Life and its Wonder Free Verse

What if all of us are players and it is just a game?. Maybe Shakespeare’s “All the world’s a stage” was true. Maybe the table setting would be naked. What if the dials on the radio tuned into heaven/hell?

Read full story

Women, News and Society Free Verse

Times have not changed as much as we might like to think over the last century in reference to women and their changing roles in society. Women across the planet are still demeaned, abused, mislead, and shunned.

Read full story

Four Word Saga - Humor. Free Verse

Come ride with this idea. Each word will have only four ABCs. Very soon your mind will move like mine, many will fail. Look past this joke dear, read this, then feel your deep, soul here. Wise, hard work will move your mind more than your body. Carry this idea, play upon jest. Keep this saga with care. Heed your wits like mine, then some tale will flow. Play with this sassy plot. Okay?

Read full story

Guns, Freedoms, Teaching, and You A Commentary on Life

I target shoot. I have collected unique antique firearms for decades. I have had military equipment, uniforms, military orders, decorations,. and insignia throughout the ages. With having a number of antique shops through the years, I have been fortunate to have an educated historical inventory of militaria.

Read full story

History and Self-Awareness

Through time we strive for Beauty- whatever that is. As we evolve our physicality through personal growth, man throughout time has attempted to “see” himself as others view him. Beautification and self-awareness are both historical and ongoing. The process is infinite through genders, cultures, ethnicities, ages, and religions.

Read full story
Asbury Park, NJ

History, Fashion, Culture and The Black Turtleneck

Tilly - The Stone Pony, Asbury Park NJPhoto by© Brooklyn Muse. Fashion, Fabric, and Culture have impacted societies across the globe. The simple Black Turtleneck sweater has been a staple in American closets since the late 19th century. It was initially developed for British polo players (polo neck) and worn by sailors, laborers and soldiers.

Read full story

Eyeglasses, History, Invention and Gratitude Free Verse

My eyes hold my memories of life between the iris and the lids. I am fortunate to be living in this time where I have the opportunity to see my life and appreciate the earth and all of its glory. People that have preceded me on this planet have not always had this luxury. With gratitude, I embrace this wondrous sense and hope to instill a source of grace in those who read this piece. We are the fortunate ones. Live and Perceive in gratitude.

Read full story

Hippies, Wisdom, Springsteen, Dylan, and You Free Verse

Hippies, Wisdom, Springsteen, Dylan, and You. Pensive wanderings- my memories are locked in vinyl. The lyrics always fly me back, in spirit and sound. Tunes usher magic, regret, and laughter to my soul.

Read full story

Creativity, Discovery and You Free Verse Poetry

There is this space we each have which many have long forgotten. It is rarely discussed and not often written about. It is a secret, alone space- a healthy place- of creative thought and expression. It is where artists are born. It is a birthplace some find, some do not. The reason for this phenomenon is the quest for self-knowledge is a journey not taken by all of humanity. It is not possible for all to travel here as the world is quite complicated. Those who do have this opportunity are blessed and encouraged to just relax and discover depths of self previously unknown. No drugs, no substances. Just you. Alone.

Read full story

Why Bad Boys are Magnets to Women - Free Verse

The Gender Schema Theory states that children learn about male and female roles from the environment in which they live and grow. Cultures dictate perception, influence, and action. The portrayal of the female gender has a long history of movement, growth, and change throughout the globe.

Read full story

Art, Bruce Springsteen and Free Verse Poetry

Bruce Springsteen once said, “I’m interested in what it means to live in America. I’m interested in the kind of country that we live in and leave our kids in. I’m interested in trying to define what that country is. I got the chutzpah or whatever you want to say to believe that if I write a really good about it, it’s going to make a difference.”

Read full story

Truth in Life, Death and The Wind - Free Verse

"He" was talking to me but…I didn’t understand. This is a True Story. This is My True Life. the “He” I am referring to. Telepathic, soft yet fierce. A knowing — simple yet disturbing.

Read full story

Fashion - A Commentary on Life - Free Verse

Some costumes, Some clowns. Guard your core- Shelter from sin. Brand names mimic cash and all that. individuality isn’t a random ploy. fabric and style keep us together. the cloth we choose is silent in sound.

Read full story
Cape May, NJ

Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free Verse

Soul Knowledge is an intrinsic part of you. Cape May NJ Bird Sanctuary (No Kidding)Photo by© Brooklyn Muse. Wisdom is soul-knowing. It is the space of absolute certainty that is indisputable. Like when the fog has lifted and there are no discrepancies in the road you are traveling on. This experience may happen once, twice — a million times, or never in your lifetime.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Blood, Me and the Sagas of Single Life - Free Verse

A woman walks into a small party with friends. The NYC apartment on the east side reverberated with live music and the bustle of the city. She was looking forward to a peaceful, fun evening. She discovered a mix of professionals and artistic souls, various ages intermingling within the three small rooms. Some basic weed passed -as usual within a crowd. She did not partake. It just always makes her tired. Good conversation, great friends, cool music- what else could anyone want for a Friday evening?

Read full story

Antiques, Me, and the Sagas of Single Life - Free Verse

Read and Rock Out- My Antique StorePhoto by© Brooklyn Muse. A woman opens an Antique Co-op in New Jersey. A funky, 3000-square-foot space to rent out to dealers. It serves the community with recycling and brings people together with similar interests. Treasure Hunting is her passion. The historical elements blended within cultural norms evoke memories of a bygone time. These times and their people stand alive through antiques and the wealth of information they bring to the forefront of today's society.

Read full story

The British Man, Me, and the Sagas of Single Life - Free Verse

A woman walks into a pub. She is alone- waiting for a friend to arrive. She walks up to the bar area and orders a Chardonnay. Two seconds pass and a gentleman comes to her side and asks, “You ok?” She replies, “Yes” and gives him an odd look. (She is thinking -do I look like I need help?)

Read full story

Hippies, Me, Dylan and the Sagas of Single Life- Free Verse

The sagas of single life are true occurrences in my life. These metaphors of my existence have been mostly humorous, and rarely painful. I decided to write a few to share when asked by a friend why I choose to remain single. I am a professional with grown children and have the luxury of looking both backward and forward in my life. It has been a wild ride for sure. Much has been learned and I still have a long highway ahead of me. I am consistently amazed at relationships in general. The way people process information astounds me daily. There is a huge line between being alone by choice and alone by design. When reading some of these sagas you may see why I chose to be alone by choice and continue to laugh at my sole (and soul) journey.

Read full story

The History of Underwear

A Commentary on the History of Loincloths to Thongs. It has long been believed that the first known underwear would date back about 7000 years when prehistoric man used leather to cover and protect his loins while running prehistoric errands. Otzi the Iceman, a glacier mummy which had been preserved in ice for 5300 years, had the first sign of underwear documented. It was a goatskin loincloth, triangular shaped that fastened at the hips.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy