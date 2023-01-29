Four Word Saga - Humor. Free Verse

Slow Your Mind

Four Word Saga- Must Read

Wish More…

Jeep Life Photo by Brooklyn Muse

Come ride with this idea. Each word will have only four ABCs. Very soon your mind will move like mine, many will fail. Look past this joke dear, read this, then feel your deep, soul here. Wise, hard work will move your mind more than your body. Carry this idea, play upon jest. Keep this saga with care. Heed your wits like mine, then some tale will flow. Play with this sassy plot. Okay?

Jeep Life

Once upon some cool time, Jade rode with Owen from Ohio, past Iowa — into Utah. This trip came from June into July- 2022. Owen took Dad’s grey jeep this time away from home. They were both very close, wise with love, like many kids each year. Time away from work made them feel free with each mile away from home. They were very glad.

Work often aims pain with one’s goal. Each week took much toil, then tears. Time wore them down. Bill plus bill, just cast more worry. Jeep Life with rest, cool wind with tops down- gave them time into self-love. With this slow move away, they both felt free.

Next dawn, they eyed camp near Bear Lake. Jade, Cody, plus Lady (labs) rode into Bear Park- just happy with camp life. Owen knew this trip away into Bear Lake held some good eats. This dude made many easy, lone runs this past year here. Fine fish like carp, bass, plus shad swam into that lake. Bear Lake felt free when that fish line held firm from sand pits with moss over ugly muck. Good Food!

Bear Lake gave Owen much fish with ease. Geez! Rain fell down upon them! Ughh…Camp Fire! Rain! Wind! They can’t cook fish! Owen kept hope that each grey drop maps pass them very soon. Jade fled back into that cool, warm Jeep. Then Jade took tiny diet bars from Dad’s worn blue pack. Owen knew this girl held wise food away with good care. Fast food held some hope. They just need cozy rest. Love. Lust. Yawn. Calm.

Camp spot 4444 took hard wind with rain from Bear Lake. They both were damp with grit come dawn. This year four-inch muck sunk Dad’s used left tire into fine grit. This dirt sent Cody, also Lady (labs) into play with damp soil — both fell into this dark, huge mess. Cody, wild with glee, kept more muck into each icky hair with each body roll down.

Jade took pics with Owen. Both dogs’ bark felt free with ease. Life uses many ways into your soul. Just grin amid some dark time. Joke much. Some dirt will kick your soul, stop — grin — then make joys when some blue wind will roar your soul. Take your butt back home with grit — then give some more love. Life runs fast, dear muse, talk easy — live nice. Clap much.