Guns, Freedoms, Teaching, and You A Commentary on Life

I target shoot. I have collected unique antique firearms for decades. 
I have had military equipment, uniforms, military orders, decorations, 
and insignia throughout the ages. With having a number of antique shops through the years, I have been fortunate to have an educated historical inventory of militaria. 

Historical artifacts and their development/ process through generations fascinate me. I find critical thinking and societal norms internationally -in relation to defense and liberty- quite intriguing. 
I respect others' right to choose. 

I have bought/ sold numerous items for over 25 years. 

I am an Independent voter in the United States of America and believe in the right to have firearms. 

I do not hunt. I uphold the rights of those that choose to do so. 

I do not support the Republican Party on many issues in the current day. 

I do not believe anyone needs to possess automatic weapons except military personnel. 

I am a high school English/History teacher in the United States.

I have spent my life pursuing educational freedoms and the development of the personal thinking process in our youth. I attempt to teach “how” to think- not “what” to think. 

I recently read an article about a 6-year-old boy that was taken into police custody after he shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. The teacher has survived the physical trauma. The students, staff, and community are dealing with the emotional impact of such a horrific event. 
There seemed to be a bit of a debate initially on whether to charge the mother of the child as the kindergarten student had access to the weapon.

Police Chief Steve Drew of Newport News, Virginia said the female teacher was shot inside a classroom and added that “this was not an accidental shooting.” 

As defenders of our civil rights, parents, teachers, and activists where do we draw the line? How do we “monitor” our sovereignty yet secure protection for all? This debate has been at the forefront of our culture for decades. 

As teachers in America, we value our freedoms. We treasure them. As educators that have survived Covid, Virtual Learning, and Learning Loss over the past 2 years. The fact that we need to fear retribution by a student for any reason whatsoever is unspeakable. Without words. Crazy. 

I have been a Crisis Counselor, Social Worker, Behavioral Analyst, Special Ed Teacher, Gen Ed teacher, and Administrator, throughout my career of 25 years. I am a product of the Post-Woodstock Generation of peace, love, music, and free thought. I am secure in who I am.

I am at a loss as to answer the rising crisis of guns, violence, and our American freedoms. I choose not to yet “give up” and pack my laptop away from my high school classroom experiences. As with our insane politicians from both sides, I am lost in the midst of a dilemma. 

I choose not to be lost in fear. 

M.Ed specializing in teaching and curriculum, educator. writer. editor. photographer. dreamer. designer. treasure hunter. mountains. beach. city. all images ©️ Brooklyn Muse

