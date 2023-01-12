History and Self-Awareness

Through time we strive for Beauty- whatever that is.

Asbury Park Street Art Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

As we evolve our physicality through personal growth, man throughout time has attempted to “see” himself as others view him. Beautification and self-awareness are both historical and ongoing. The process is infinite through genders, cultures, ethnicities, ages, and religions.

History of Adornments

It has been documented that women and men throughout time have attempted to enhance their beauty through the use of adornments. Items such as earrings, necklaces, bracelets, pendants, shells, rocks, herbs, bones, ivory, and metal have been used since prehistoric times. Interestingly enough artistic renderings in caves, mountainsides, and rock formations indicate that both genders were interested in specific body adornment. During the 17th century, women stuck black face patches onto their skin the in the shape of stars or moons for simple beautification. Tattoos, paint, and piercings have indicated that individuals have attempted to “change” their physical appearance in some way throughout history.

Cosmetics

About 3,300 BC “The Ice Man” from Italy donned tattoos. In addition, some Iron Age bodies displayed manicured nails showing the upper class in Northern Europe at the time was quite particular about personal appearance. In Iraq in 2000 BC perfumes were used for refreshment. Pigments for the eyes and lips were coveted as an indication of wealth. Mineral deposits were the first known cosmetics and artifacts found indicate that simple shells, split rocks, nuts, and bark was used as containers.

Egyptians and Romans used black eyeliner, and green/ red pigments were used on eyelids and sometimes forearms. Rouge for cheeks and perfumes from flowers and herbs were used to entice onlookers as well.

White lead was used by Greek civilizations to give themselves pale complections. Roman women used eye shadow and both Greek and Roman women were known for elaborate hairstyles. Hot tongs were used- like our curling irons for hair display. Hair dye and wigs were common practices. Face packs utilizing crocodile dung were used by Roman women to refresh their pores and complections. Late in the 16th-century white lead was revived again for cosmetic use. It was thought that people within poverty limits had been tanned by the sun, and pale skin was prized. White skin was a sign of wealth. Razors, pumice stones tweezers, and depilatory creams to remove unwanted body hair were often prized treasures.

In the Middle Ages, vegetable dyes were used for face enhancement and nail color.

Hygiene

Egyptians and Romans have always been known to prize hygiene and bathed rather frequently. They used a large variety of natural botanical oils and scrapped them off their skin with a tool known as a strigil.

Summertime was a time for a bath in the river or sometimes a cauldron wash. Clean linen was used for what was known as a “dry wash”.

Bathhouses were common in the Middle Ages where people could go- in public- to take a bath. In Northern Europe, people often took “sweat baths” much like the saunas that we use today. Vegetable dyes were used for face enhancement and nail color. At that time women began to “Pluck” their eyebrows.

The 16th century dawned and many people cared about their appearance. Mirrors were often carried and made from glass or steel. Many were made from polished metal and the first glass mirror was invented in 1835 by German chemist Justus von Liebig. Combs and tweezers were used. Bone manicure sets were prevalent.

It was not until late in the 17th century that toothbrushes were introduced.

They originally came from China and were first mentioned there in 1498.

Scented soaps were also popular during this time. In the 18th century- pale skin was still at the forefront of society. Rouge, perfume, and a new scent- Eau de Cologne- were made in the area of Cologne itself. Published in 1784, a book entitled “The Toilet of Flora” by Pierre Buc’hoz gave advice to those wishing to don makeup and fine scents. The word toilet itself is derived from the French word toilette meaning “little cloth”. During this time if a woman was “at her toilet” it meant that she was dressing or preparing her appearance. It was not until the nineteenth century that the word became forever linked to a certain room in a home.

Regardless of age or culture, many societies today seem to prize physical attractiveness. They embrace the techniques and baubles needed to achieve “beauty” however it is defined by them. Our evolution dictates continued growth as fashion, technology, and social media swarm the forefront of what self-awareness is to us as it influences our human behavior through the ages.