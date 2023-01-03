History, Fashion, Culture and The Black Turtleneck

Tilly - The Stone Pony, Asbury Park NJ Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

Fashion, Fabric, and Culture have impacted societies across the globe. The simple Black Turtleneck sweater has been a staple in American closets since the late 19th century. It was initially developed for British polo players (polo neck) and worn by sailors, laborers and soldiers.

Many iconic individuals have been closely connected with this ebony sweater of distinction. These include but are not limited to: Steve Jobs, Elizabeth Holmes, Audrey Hepburn, Noel Coward, Marlene Dietrick, Juliette Greco, Yves Montand, Jacques Brel, Miles Davis, Lou Reed, and Gloria Steinem. During his so-called “ Electric Period” of 1965-1966 Bob Dylan was rarely seen without this iconic fashion piece. In that same decade, Andy Warhol adopted The Black Turtleneck as his personal signature piece. He paired it with funky shades and a wild floppy wig. This was known to be quite an effective artistic makeover as Warhol previously was known to don preppy suits and ties.

The Black Turtleneck tends to hit the sweet spot between formal and casual wear with ebony matching fluidly throughout the wardrobe. This classic piece can be worn flawlessly with a blazer, suit jacket, or a well-worn, pair of ripped Levi’s.

By the 20th century, European Bohemians were seeing the garment's elegance and took it to a new functional, everyday wear design. British playwright Noel Coward wore one regularly through the 1920s. It became known as his trademark piece and he attributed that element to comfort alone and a disdain for the conventional shirt and tie. This trend caught on quickly. The garment took on a sort of rebellious nature for the naked bodies it covered.

Writer Evelyn Waugh commented that The Black Turtleneck was believed to be “most convenient for lechery because it dispenses with all unromantic gadgets like studs and ties.”

The supreme moment of glory for The Black Turtleneck did not arrive until the end of World War II. The post-cultural renaissance of Paris made it a must-have for existentialists across the globe. The garment became associated with glamour along with writers, musicians, artists, and film stars of the inner city.