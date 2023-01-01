Hippies, Wisdom, Springsteen, Dylan, and You Free Verse

The Choices We Make

Hippies, Wisdom, Springsteen, Dylan, and You.

Humanity and Understanding

The Boss NYC Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

Pensive wanderings- my memories are locked in vinyl.

The lyrics always fly me back, in spirit and sound.

Tunes usher magic, regret, and laughter to my soul.

Rememberances both fond and desolate reverberate.

Loves lost, gained, choices of age-

Flashes of touch both physical and spiritual.

Intuitive ramblings were/are always my passion.

Stately gain and loss locked within the grooves.

Albums stay, and people move forward,

onward, upward, inward, and out.

Regrets for lost loves are a part of the scheme-

humanity and I are far from perfect art.

The best I can figure is wisdom is truly gained.

It leaps through the ethereal dust to encapsulate.

Vinyl albums, new and old, escort wisdom to me.

The musty mindsets of teen years tell the story.

Artists caress with sound and lyrics through the ages.

Powerful tools toward enlightenment for others to seek.

Their power surely is not realized in spirit or form.

Humanity negates understanding. They are the couriers.

Their impact in sound touching the spirit is majestic.

We are and will be forever grateful to the masters.

As Springsteen said, “I think that your entire life is a process

of sorting out some of those early messages that you got.”

Maybe that is the key. The wisdom within your own humanity.

Discern alone and be easy with yourself. Authenticity rocks.

Between the vinyl album cover and the grooves of the beat,

your heart can read the lessons that existed long ago.

Dylan stated, “Take care of your memories for you cannot relive them.”

and “All I can do is be me, whoever that is.”

My hippie vinyl music, prairie skirt, and Frye boots locked in the wisdom

of this lifetime for the ages. I am in the process of ongoing discernment.

Springsteen’s comment is a revelation… “Adult life is dealing with an enormous amount of questions that don’t have answers. So, I let the mystery settle into my music. I don’t deny anything, I don’t advocate anything, I just live with it.”