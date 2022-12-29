Creativity, Discovery and You Free Verse Poetry

Discover Yourself Again, Remember…

The Flow State

Museum of Modern Art NYC Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

There is this space we each have which many have long forgotten. It is rarely discussed and not often written about. It is a secret, alone space- a healthy place- of creative thought and expression. It is where artists are born. It is a birthplace some find, some do not. The reason for this phenomenon is the quest for self-knowledge is a journey not taken by all of humanity. It is not possible for all to travel here as the world is quite complicated. Those who do have this opportunity are blessed and encouraged to just relax and discover depths of self previously unknown. No drugs, no substances. Just you. Alone.

.....

Depths of darkness

peaceful loft,

black-

void of all color — infinite expanse.

.....

Secret consciousness-

awake, relaxing, observant,

creative thought emerges here.

Slowly…be patient- quiet.

.....

A plethora of energy,

located in the depths of the universe,

obsidian — ebony…

The Flow.

.....

Embrace it.

.....

Emotion runs wild here

in dreams of forgotten

anticipation and knowledge.

Excitement is unparalleled.

.....

You know the space,

lest we forget.

Do not forget.

It is the space you were born.

.....

Depths of darkness

peaceful loft,

black-

void of all color — infinite expanse.

.....

This is where you grow, and emerge.

Remember?

Then you paint, sing, sculpt and play-

you dance, write and you breathe- yes, you breathe.

.....

Create.

Go, run, race, skip to that loft of yours alone.

Your secret hideaway of soul knowledge.

Your secret from the World. Yours alone.

.....

Wild and Free.

.....

Fear not, the Darkness — it is safe.

This is your Creative Venue. Use it.

Emerge and Share your Talents

with the Universe.

.....

Delay no longer,

We need you here.

Now go- I tell you.

Emerge and Create.