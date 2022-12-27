Art, Bruce Springsteen and Free Verse Poetry

Art- for Art’s sake…

Bruce Springsteen once said, “I’m interested in what it means to live in America. I’m interested in the kind of country that we live in and leave our kids in. I’m interested in trying to define what that country is. I got the chutzpah or whatever you want to say to believe that if I write a really good about it, it’s going to make a difference.”

That quote got me thinking...

Antique Nook Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

My eyes perceive beauty in every nook,

it has always been that way for me.

Museum of Modern Art NYC Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

Art need not be found in museums or galleries,

it has always been that way for me.

Door w/ Stories to Tell Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

My eyes treasure texture as well as color and the void,

it has always been that way for me.

Cape May NJ Ad Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

Art touches the spirit but also the humor of my soul,

it has always been that way for me.

Asbury Park NJ Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

My eyes take wild journeys with my sight,

it has always been that way for me.

Treehouse Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

Art’s breath is found within the earth,

it has always been that way for me.

Clinton NJ Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

My eyes decode beauty in simple formations of metal, concrete, rust,

it has always been that way for me.

Weekly List Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

Art is inked in letters, type, and secret thoughts,

it has always been that way for me.

Random Trail Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

My eyes seek life’s inspiration in appreciation for simplicity,

it has always been that way for me.

TJ's Best Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

Art- for art’s sake- has me alone on an island- unique in perspective,

It has always been that way for me.

I am good with that.

Thanks, Bruce.