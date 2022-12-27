Art, Bruce Springsteen and Free Verse Poetry

Art- for Art’s sake…
Bruce Springsteen once said, “I’m interested in what it means to live in America. I’m interested in the kind of country that we live in and leave our kids in. I’m interested in trying to define what that country is. I got the chutzpah or whatever you want to say to believe that if I write a really good about it, it’s going to make a difference.”
That quote got me thinking...
My eyes perceive beauty in every nook,
it has always been that way for me.
Art need not be found in museums or galleries,
it has always been that way for me.
My eyes treasure texture as well as color and the void,
it has always been that way for me.
Art touches the spirit but also the humor of my soul,
it has always been that way for me.
My eyes take wild journeys with my sight,
it has always been that way for me.
Art’s breath is found within the earth,
it has always been that way for me.
My eyes decode beauty in simple formations of metal, concrete, rust,
it has always been that way for me.
Art is inked in letters, type, and secret thoughts,
it has always been that way for me.
My eyes seek life’s inspiration in appreciation for simplicity,
it has always been that way for me.
Art- for art’s sake- has me alone on an island- unique in perspective,
It has always been that way for me.
I am good with that.
Thanks, Bruce.
Comments / 0