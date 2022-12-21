Truth in Life, Death and The Wind - Free Verse

"He" was talking to me but…I didn’t understand.
This is a True Story. This is My True Life.
I think it was the wind
the “He” I am referring to.
Telepathic, soft yet fierce.
A knowing — simple yet disturbing.
....................
I knew my partner would die, I just didn’t understand.
Cancer took him dragging, screaming, and horror.
Being a doctor I thought it would be different for him.
It was not. It was not different. Death was horror.
I had woken up with my partner at my side one evening,
and I just knew.
..................
I think it was the wind
the “He” I am referring to.
Telepathic, soft yet fierce.
A knowing — simple yet disturbing.
....................
The diagnosis came much later,
it was a surprise. 18 months they said.
It was 22 months and 2 days, 10 hours- 7.5 minutes,
but who’s counting?
......................
The wind breathes through me sometimes,
telepathic, soft yet fierce.
My life is different now. Four years later,
I moved to a home on another mountain.
High in the trees.
A very simple existence.
I can breathe here, it is very quiet.
....................
My soul screams with release and peace now,
even as I process my life, mistakes, and joys.
I look much younger than my physical being
and am surely much older in my soul.
....................
Lately, I am thinking it is difficult to process the wind alone.
So, I take it one moment at a time and listen.
I cannot listen too hard though
because then it will not come.
The Knowing I mean. The “He”.
....................
I have to be quiet in my heart to feel the next step.
It is an anxious/ somewhat annoying space.
The Waiting. What is Next? Is there more I am to do?
I await the wind.
...................
Listen and Silent have the same letters.
....................
I think it is the wind.
The “He” I am referring to.
Telepathic, soft yet fierce.
A knowing — simple yet hopeful.
