Truth in Life, Death and The Wind - Free Verse

Brooklyn Muse

"He" was talking to me but…I didn’t understand.

This is a True Story. This is My True Life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSGUt_0jqMNpmy00
Healing SagePhoto by© Brooklyn Muse

I think it was the wind

the “He” I am referring to.

Telepathic, soft yet fierce.

A knowing — simple yet disturbing.

....................

I knew my partner would die, I just didn’t understand.

Cancer took him dragging, screaming, and horror.

Being a doctor I thought it would be different for him.

It was not. It was not different. Death was horror.

I had woken up with my partner at my side one evening,

and I just knew.

..................

I think it was the wind

the “He” I am referring to.

Telepathic, soft yet fierce.

A knowing — simple yet disturbing.

....................

The diagnosis came much later,

it was a surprise. 18 months they said.

It was 22 months and 2 days, 10 hours- 7.5 minutes,

but who’s counting?

......................

The wind breathes through me sometimes,

telepathic, soft yet fierce.

My life is different now. Four years later,

I moved to a home on another mountain.

High in the trees.

A very simple existence.

I can breathe here, it is very quiet.

....................

My soul screams with release and peace now,

even as I process my life, mistakes, and joys.

I look much younger than my physical being

and am surely much older in my soul.

....................

Lately, I am thinking it is difficult to process the wind alone.

So, I take it one moment at a time and listen.

I cannot listen too hard though

because then it will not come.

The Knowing I mean. The “He”.

....................

I have to be quiet in my heart to feel the next step.

It is an anxious/ somewhat annoying space.

The Waiting. What is Next? Is there more I am to do?

I await the wind.

...................

Listen and Silent have the same letters.

....................

I think it is the wind.

The “He” I am referring to.

Telepathic, soft yet fierce.

A knowing — simple yet hopeful.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Newsbreak Original# Relationships# Spirituality# Poetry# Free Verse

Comments / 0

Published by

M.Ed specializing in teaching and curriculum, educator. writer. editor. photographer. dreamer. designer. treasure hunter. mountains. beach. city. all images ©️ Brooklyn Muse

637 followers

More from Brooklyn Muse

Art, Bruce Springsteen and Free Verse Poetry

Bruce Springsteen once said, “I’m interested in what it means to live in America. I’m interested in the kind of country that we live in and leave our kids in. I’m interested in trying to define what that country is. I got the chutzpah or whatever you want to say to believe that if I write a really good about it, it’s going to make a difference.”

Read full story

Fashion - A Commentary on Life - Free Verse

Some costumes, Some clowns. Guard your core- Shelter from sin. Brand names mimic cash and all that. individuality isn’t a random ploy. fabric and style keep us together. the cloth we choose is silent in sound.

Read full story
Cape May, NJ

Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free Verse

Soul Knowledge is an intrinsic part of you. Cape May NJ Bird Sanctuary (No Kidding)Photo by© Brooklyn Muse. Wisdom is soul-knowing. It is the space of absolute certainty that is indisputable. Like when the fog has lifted and there are no discrepancies in the road you are traveling on. This experience may happen once, twice — a million times, or never in your lifetime.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Blood, Me and the Sagas of Single Life - Free Verse

A woman walks into a small party with friends. The NYC apartment on the east side reverberated with live music and the bustle of the city. She was looking forward to a peaceful, fun evening. She discovered a mix of professionals and artistic souls, various ages intermingling within the three small rooms. Some basic weed passed -as usual within a crowd. She did not partake. It just always makes her tired. Good conversation, great friends, cool music- what else could anyone want for a Friday evening?

Read full story

Antiques, Me, and the Sagas of Single Life - Free Verse

Read and Rock Out- My Antique StorePhoto by© Brooklyn Muse. A woman opens an Antique Co-op in New Jersey. A funky, 3000-square-foot space to rent out to dealers. It serves the community with recycling and brings people together with similar interests. Treasure Hunting is her passion. The historical elements blended within cultural norms evoke memories of a bygone time. These times and their people stand alive through antiques and the wealth of information they bring to the forefront of today's society.

Read full story

The British Man, Me, and the Sagas of Single Life - Free Verse

A woman walks into a pub. She is alone- waiting for a friend to arrive. She walks up to the bar area and orders a Chardonnay. Two seconds pass and a gentleman comes to her side and asks, “You ok?” She replies, “Yes” and gives him an odd look. (She is thinking -do I look like I need help?)

Read full story

Hippies, Me, Dylan and the Sagas of Single Life- Free Verse

The sagas of single life are true occurrences in my life. These metaphors of my existence have been mostly humorous, and rarely painful. I decided to write a few to share when asked by a friend why I choose to remain single. I am a professional with grown children and have the luxury of looking both backward and forward in my life. It has been a wild ride for sure. Much has been learned and I still have a long highway ahead of me. I am consistently amazed at relationships in general. The way people process information astounds me daily. There is a huge line between being alone by choice and alone by design. When reading some of these sagas you may see why I chose to be alone by choice and continue to laugh at my sole (and soul) journey.

Read full story

The History of Underwear

A Commentary on the History of Loincloths to Thongs. It has long been believed that the first known underwear would date back about 7000 years when prehistoric man used leather to cover and protect his loins while running prehistoric errands. Otzi the Iceman, a glacier mummy which had been preserved in ice for 5300 years, had the first sign of underwear documented. It was a goatskin loincloth, triangular shaped that fastened at the hips.

Read full story

Holiday Shopping and Love Language - Free Verse

This is the season- 196 million Americans overall shopped in stores and online this past November 2022. The National Retail Federation, a trade group for the retail industry, reported a 10% increase from last year.

Read full story

Life's Road Through Music - Free Verse Poetry

In the simple titles, you will FEEL the memories ease in…. only then you will understand the poetry of this piece. It is unique in and of itself. “If You’re Happy and You Know It” — Datia.

Read full story

Hippies Never Die - Free Verse Poetry

“The 60s were a leap in human consciousness. Mahatma Gandhi, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Che Guevara, and Mother Teresa — led a revolution of conscience. The Beatles, The Doors, and Jimi Hendrix created revolution and evolution themes. The music was like Dalí, with many colors and revolutionary ways. The youth of today must go there to find themselves.” Carlos Santana.

Read full story
3 comments

Self-Criticism and Barack Obama Iran Conflict

Historic protests ring through Iran today. The world is watching. Former President Barack Obama has been recently reflecting on his past reactions to the Iranian conflict. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States of America from 2009 to 2017. He is a member of the Democratic Party and the first African American president of the United States.

Read full story

New Jersey Record Store Day 2022

All music reverberates through New Jersey’s heartbeat. The diversity of this state lends itself to incredible communal creativity and passion. This year Record Store Day (RSD) will be held on November 25, 2022, throughout many music stores in New Jersey. Traditionally Black Friday- the Friday before Thanksgiving is a retail sales day. Artists, musicians, labels, managers, and distribution companies have now worked together to create some fascinating gift-giving ideas for the lyrical at heart.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Halo - A Homage to Teen Suicide. A Free Verse Poem

Their names will never be forgotten. Justin, Kyle, Sean, Ryan, Carter, and Janice. Teaching in a Public High School for over 25 years has its joys and its perils. This is a homage to Teen Suicide and the spirit of life here on the planet that forever.

Read full story

Life Meets Death on All Hallows' Eve - A Poem

This is an introduction and background information to an abecedarian poem — a poem completed alphabetically. Ancient customs for October 31st date back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain (pronounced sow-in). Two thousand years ago, mostly in the area that is now Ireland, the United Kingdom, and northern France, began their New year celebration on November 1. It was known to be the end of the summer and the beginning of the harvest season. In addition, it is noted to be the start of cold, dark winters which they associated with human death. The Celts believed the evening before the new year the vast boundary between the living and the dead became somewhat foggy/ blurred. At this time they celebrated as it was believed that the ghosts of the dead returned to earth.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Rainy Days and Chocolate - Free Verse Writing

This is not going where you think it is. Life Realization- Protect Yourself- No One Else Will@ Brooklyn Muse. He was a rescued golden lab from southern Alabama. The storm down south had left this 4-month-old pup under a kayak in the mud. Rescue 4 shipped him up north to await a home, he was a nervous mess.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Education Everywhere - New York New Jersey - Free Verse Poem

This piece is not going where you think it might be. Read on with determination to learn and share your knowledge. My Master's Degree was a commentary on the determination. I received a 4.0.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York City Metropolitan Museum of Art

One of the most prolific collections of creative works has recently been walking through an incredible daytime nightmare. The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art (‘the Met’) is currently the largest art museum in the Western Hemisphere. It has a permanent collection of over 2 million works and these are divided between 17 curatorial departments. The museum, located in the Central Park area of New York City at 1000 Fifth Avenue, has been in existence since 1870. The Manhattan District Attorney's office reportedly seized 27 exhibitions that had been previously taken from a variety of other countries.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

What do I know? A Free Verse Poem

When I “go inside” —  why do I shortly want to “go outside”?. Tomatoes are considered a fruit, why is ketchup not a smoothie?. When I read all in the library, isn't there always more to read?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy