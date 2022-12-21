Truth in Life, Death and The Wind - Free Verse

"He" was talking to me but…I didn’t understand.

This is a True Story. This is My True Life.

Healing Sage Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

I think it was the wind

the “He” I am referring to.

Telepathic, soft yet fierce.

A knowing — simple yet disturbing.

....................

I knew my partner would die, I just didn’t understand.

Cancer took him dragging, screaming, and horror.

Being a doctor I thought it would be different for him.

It was not. It was not different. Death was horror.

I had woken up with my partner at my side one evening,

and I just knew.

..................

I think it was the wind

the “He” I am referring to.

Telepathic, soft yet fierce.

A knowing — simple yet disturbing.

....................

The diagnosis came much later,

it was a surprise. 18 months they said.

It was 22 months and 2 days, 10 hours- 7.5 minutes,

but who’s counting?

......................

The wind breathes through me sometimes,

telepathic, soft yet fierce.

My life is different now. Four years later,

I moved to a home on another mountain.

High in the trees.

A very simple existence.

I can breathe here, it is very quiet.

....................

My soul screams with release and peace now,

even as I process my life, mistakes, and joys.

I look much younger than my physical being

and am surely much older in my soul.

....................

Lately, I am thinking it is difficult to process the wind alone.

So, I take it one moment at a time and listen.

I cannot listen too hard though

because then it will not come.

The Knowing I mean. The “He”.

....................

I have to be quiet in my heart to feel the next step.

It is an anxious/ somewhat annoying space.

The Waiting. What is Next? Is there more I am to do?

I await the wind.

...................

Listen and Silent have the same letters.

....................

I think it is the wind.

The “He” I am referring to.

Telepathic, soft yet fierce.

A knowing — simple yet hopeful.