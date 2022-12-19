Fashion - A Commentary on Life - Free Verse

The Costumes We Wear

Asbury Park Street Art Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

Dress up, Dress down-

Some costumes, Some clowns.

Outfit your body, Secure your skin-

Guard your core- Shelter from sin.

Influencers rock on Insta and Chat,

Brand names mimic cash and all that.

Muslin, silk, cotton, and tweed,

Do designer names mimic all that we need?

Wool, taffeta, denim, and corduroy,

individuality isn’t a random ploy.

Polyester, velvet, felt, and leather-

fabric and style keep us together.

Mental health breathes just look around,

the cloth we choose is silent in sound.

Self-expression is read in color and style,

naked self-secrets still abide all the while.

Secure, preserve- don’t fall with the crowd,

the authentic self speaks way out loud.

Fendi, Givenchy Balenciaga, Dior,

look to yourself and no more.

Prada, Saint, Chanel, and Vuitton,

eat all your cash, and then it’s all gone.

Our health and our spirits are found in between,

the beauty of self is a secret unseen.

Dance on this planet in your own single way-

negate fabric judgment, and stay out of the fray.

On the influencer’s path-take a twist and then turn

with style and grace and embrace what you earn.

Creative ideas express you alone,

wear robes of red ribbon and call in your own.

Authenticity rocks as cultures are weaved,

strength in self will then be conceived.

_______________________________________

Our true selves are found in the space between our naked selves and the daily choices we make. What we choose to "show" others is as much of a reflection on the culture and climate of our surroundings as it is on ourselves. Be authentic to yourself. Alone. That is the space of Peace.

Wishing you love and joy this season and always,

Brooklyn