Blood, Me and the Sagas of Single Life - Free Verse

True Sagas of Single Life #4

All Mine- A Life of Laughter

Museum of Modern Art NYC Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

A woman walks into a small party with friends. The NYC apartment on the east side reverberated with live music and the bustle of the city. She was looking forward to a peaceful, fun evening. She discovered a mix of professionals and artistic souls, various ages intermingling within the three small rooms. Some basic weed passed -as usual within a crowd. She did not partake. It just always makes her tired. Good conversation, great friends, cool music- what else could anyone want for a Friday evening?

As the gathering was coming to a close, the woman grabbed her coat- said her goodbyes, and headed for the door. Anthony (the shy, guitarist guy) approached and politely asked if she would be able to share her number with him. She obliged.

Two days later, Anthony called and asked to meet for coffee. She loves coffee. They met at a local mall where a Starbucks is located. She got out of her Toyota and walked toward him -he smiled. He then directs them to walk across the parking lot to the First Aid Squad Building. He mentions he has some friends working and there is coffee there for free. ( Ugh. she thinks…I would have paid for the damn coffee.)

As they entered the building, she noticed five people just standing around laughing and joking. She overheard “OMG The Vampire!”. Ignoring what she heard, he turned to her and introduced his “friends”. As comments passed, she realized they were his co-workers. There is a contest on what volunteer Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) can get the most pints of blood. No kidding. It was a blood drive.

He offered her a chair- as he wanted to siphon her pint and chalk up another on the master list. In total disbelief, she laughed and shouted - “I am underweight- not permitted”. He continued to run after her yelling- “But don’t you want coffee?”

Starbucks was close by, she bought her own.

Alone.

Welcome to my life.

Honestly, I cannot make this stuff up.

I wish you peace, love, and all that hippie shit. ( It is good to have an edge.)