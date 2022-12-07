Antiques, Me, and the Sagas of Single Life - Free Verse

True Sagas of Single Life #3

All Mine — A Life of Laughter

Read and Rock Out- My Antique Store Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

A woman opens an Antique Co-op in New Jersey. A funky, 3000-square-foot space to rent out to dealers. It serves the community with recycling and brings people together with similar interests. Treasure Hunting is her passion. The historical elements blended within cultural norms evoke memories of a bygone time. These times and their people stand alive through antiques and the wealth of information they bring to the forefront of today's society.

Within this Main Street Shop are three floors, each denoting character of the 1920s through 1960s. A cool space. The woman is at the height of her happiness in life. She is doing all she loves, serving others and providing substantially for her family. On weekdays she works and buys/sells goods of her own- as well as, those of her vendors. On weekends, she shops funky off-the-beaten-path places for prop shop-type curios to satiate the NYC market buyers now frequenting her place.

The store has a huge 20ft x 50ft front window. Manipulating space is an element that she incorporates into her daily life. Elements of design can be found in words, artifacts, and soul actions. On this particular Sunday spring morning- around 6 am, she is in the front window moving a huge spinning wheel and covered wagon seat. The heavy artifacts placed strategically engage the audience of the main street area. She is alone, as usual. The college youths employed begin later in the day. They arrive around 10 am.

As she is in the window space, the door opens (she forgot to lock it), and a couple in their 50s or so saunter in. Remember, it is like 6 am. They both ask if she needs help- she declines and mentions that the shop is closed and will open at 9 am.

The guy replies “Well, we are here, we might as well shop.”

She replies, “ I appreciate your business but my help is due to arrive any minute and we need to set up.”

The couple looks at her oddly- then the female asks “Do you have swings?” The woman replies, “No, I do not have swings. Please leave- I really need to finish up here.” The guy laughs ( they are both a distance away from her) and he says “ No, you misunderstood- my wife wants to know if you swing.”

The woman replies “Dance?” (Yes, she was that naive.) The couple laughed. “No”, the guy says- “ She wants to know if you sleep/swing with others.” The woman replies, “ It is 6 am on a Sunday morning and you guys are looking for people to “swing” with you on Main Street. Geez. Please leave.” They leave.

The woman locks the door, finishes the window display, and awaits the college guys to work the register. The next day she has a new security system installed- along with emergency alerts throughout the store. She also feels a bit stupid actually to be so naive to the world and people around her.

(Some days- if truth be told -she still feels that way.)

Yes, these sagas are all true to my life. You really cannot make this shit up.

(I wish you peace and love and no shit in your life.)