The British Man, Me, and the Sagas of Single Life - Free Verse

True Sagas of Single Life #2

All Mine — A Life of Laughter

Moving Forward Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

A woman walks into a pub. She is alone- waiting for a friend to arrive. She walks up to the bar area and orders a Chardonnay. Two seconds pass and a gentleman comes to her side and asks, “You ok?” She replies, “Yes” and gives him an odd look. (She is thinking -do I look like I need help?)

The gentleman again asks, “Are you sure you are ok?” Again, she gives the same answer, “Yes.” She continues to be perplexed. He replies loudly- “Midge!” and walks away very abruptly. She thinks hmmm…that is not my name- weird guy. His friends laugh wholeheartedly.

Within minutes her friend comes in and joins her at the bar. She relays the previous interaction with the odd man and her friend replies- “He is probably English!” — that ‘Are you ok?’ is a greeting, not a commentary on if you need help.

Well, she had no idea. She continued to say "He thought my name was Midge". Her female friend laughed hysterically and replied, “He called you female genitalia because you did not take his advances seriously. Midge is British slang.” She was mortified, and laughed until she cried.

Round of drinks for the bar. Who knew?

Welcome to my life.

/ (mɪndʒ) / noun British taboo, slang. the female genitals. women are considered sexual objects.

( I wish you peace, love, and all that hippie stuff. (It is good to have an edge.)