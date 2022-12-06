Hippies, Me, Dylan and the Sagas of Single Life- Free Verse

The Sagas of Single Life #1

All Mine — A Life of Laughter

Cali Bell of Peace Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

The sagas of single life are true occurrences in my life. These metaphors of my existence have been mostly humorous, and rarely painful. I decided to write a few to share when asked by a friend why I choose to remain single. I am a professional with grown children and have the luxury of looking both backward and forward in my life. It has been a wild ride for sure. Much has been learned and I still have a long highway ahead of me. I am consistently amazed at relationships in general. The way people process information astounds me daily. There is a huge line between being alone by choice and alone by design. When reading some of these sagas you may see why I chose to be alone by choice and continue to laugh at my sole (and soul) journey.

The hippies were right. She felt like Dylan sold out. Bob Dylan played in Pennsylvania with The Band. His voice was reminiscent of bygone days of fun and frolic. A legend. Her seats were in the fifth-row center and she arrived with three friends anxious to see Dylan in person. Raspy acknowledgment of the audience was given with strict verbal reminders to NOT take photos during the performance. He must have mentioned this at least four times while walking onto the stage.

The message was clear.

His attire was not. It disturbed her. Silly, she thought. Why care about the tuxedo and winged-tipped shoes? It made her feel uneasy but she was not sure why. Maybe deep-seated in her brain were Dylan’s lyrics of long ago…

“Once upon a time you dressed so fine

Threw the bums a dime in your prime, didn’t you?

People call say ‘beware doll, you’re bound to fall’

You thought they were all kidding you

You used to laugh about

Everybody that was hanging out

Now you don’t talk so loud

Now you don’t seem so proud

About having to be scrounging your next meal…”

She wanted to see worn jeans. A weird hat. Bandana maybe. The Band was all dressed like a Vegas show. She was quietly judgmental and she knew it. Age had taken its toll on all — including her. However, the music was fabulous. Tears flowed with seeing a legend once again. The crowd to the left not so much. Bawdy, annoying, loud.

What seemed to be a drunken concert-goer in his forties kept putting his arm around her. No words, he just kept reaching and she moved it twice. He offered her a blunt, but she refused. He hid it and no longer annoyed her.

Tangled up in Blue, Mr. Tamborine Man, Handle With Care, Blowin’ in the Wind, Lay Lady Lay, Shelter from the Storm, Knocking on Heaven’s Door.

Fifteen-minute break. The crowd rushed out. The woman was surprised by how many people still smoked cigarettes. Ugh. Equal to being Republican (lol) OK Non-judgment OK. Her friends gathered at the bar area and ordered wine. They talked to strangers and discussed the music and the vibe — how times have changed, as well as, the political climate of the times. She thought it was Funny how Bob Dylan does all of that to your psyche. Seeing him evoked times of great lyrics and times when youth proclaimed their voices.

From behind her a security guy approached and said “ You and your boyfriend are about to be tossed out. Mr. Dylan requested no photography during the performance.” She replied, “I am here with my friends?!” He says, “ That loud guy you were with was upsetting Mr. Dylan.” By now her friends gathered and validated her story. Lights dim. They all go back to the concert.

Jokerman. The Times They Are a-Changin' — the guy next to her took a photo. Security came by and asked him to leave. He left alone politely, quietly.

Idiot Wind, Simple Twist of Fate. It’s all over now Baby Blue, Jokerman.

Concert Ends.

Walking out cute security guy approaches her and asks for her number.

Just Like a Woman, Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright.