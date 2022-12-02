Holiday Shopping and Love Language - Free Verse

Consumer Madness Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

This is the season- 196 million Americans overall shopped in stores and online this past November 2022. The National Retail Federation, a trade group for the retail industry, reported a 10% increase from last year.

On Cyber Monday, November 28, 2022, Consumers spent a total of $11.3 billion representing 5.8% growth year-over-year, according to Adobe Analytics. Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year, and this year set a new annual sales record.

According to a study by Deloitte, American shoppers - on average- plan on spending about $1,455 this holiday season per family. That is about the same exchange of finances as last year when the average shopper spent about $1,463. This year, in 2022, individual finances aren’t reaching as far. The current estimate is that the average shopper is only expected to buy nine gifts, compared to last year’s 16.

We often purchase material items to reach the heart of our loved ones and express our deep emotions. Oftentimes words get lost and we forget to make the connections in reference to love language. We each express ourselves in unique fashions. Some people love material gifts, others would just like your personal time, attention, or help with necessary tasks. This piece is just a simple, basic attempt for you to keep that in mind.

Some tips that one may find helpful in this ever-changing economy include:

What are the needs of this specific person? Might they need the blanket or do you think they would prefer that you helped shovel the snow or brought in some firewood?

Make a budget. Prioritize how you would like to spend your hard-earned cash and allocate funds for that specific purpose. Stay with the plan. Heartfelt gifts need not be expensive.

Go to the back of the stores and shop for sales and discounts. Holiday sales seem to start earlier every year, but they can be valuable ways to save money. Does that recipient of yours have a collectible collection they might like an addition to?

Support a local business, This will help to avoid shipping fees and delays. You may even be able to grab last-minute gifts or items you may not have expected. Making those lasting community connections can be beneficial for all in terms of service and friendship.

Create homemade items instead of purchasing presents. Bringing homemade treats or crafts can be a wonderful present for many relatives and friends. When we express ourselves through our gifts true giving is attained.

Make computer coupons to give out as personal presents. These can represent time to help others. You may create graphic designs and choose to assist with chores, paint, cook, shop, walk the dog or just hang out.

Start to plan for next year. Holiday decorations and other non-perishables will often be discounted after the season.

Love comes in many languages. Some give, some hold, and some let go. Read the love language of your gift recipient and you will surely have passed on the heartfelt reason for this sacred time of year.