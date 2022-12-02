Life's Road Through Music - Free Verse Poetry

Hippies, Me, Dylan and the Sagas of Single Life- Free Verse

The sagas of single life are true occurrences in my life. These metaphors of my existence have been mostly humorous, and rarely painful. I decided to write a few to share when asked by a friend why I choose to remain single. I am a professional with grown children and have the luxury of looking both backward and forward in my life. It has been a wild ride for sure. Much has been learned and I still have a long highway ahead of me. I am consistently amazed at relationships in general. The way people process information astounds me daily. There is a huge line between being alone by choice and alone by design. When reading some of these sagas you may see why I chose to be alone by choice and continue to laugh at my sole (and soul) journey.