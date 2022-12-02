Life's Road Through Music - Free Verse Poetry

Life’s Road in Music…
In the simple titles, you will FEEL the memories ease in…
only then you will understand the poetry of this piece. It is unique in and of itself.
Birth
“Happy Birthday to You” — Hill
“Lullabye and Goodnite” — Brahms
“You are my Sunshine” — Rice
Childhood
“ABCDEFG” — Mozart
“The Itsy Bitsy Spider” — Camp/Camino
“The Wheels on the Bus” — Hills
“B-I-N-G-O” — Charlton
“If You’re Happy and You Know It” — Datia
Middle School
“Happy” — Pharrell Williams
“Dancin’ Queen” — Abba
“Shake it Off” — Taylor Swift
High School
“Crazy in Love” — Beyonce
“Live Like You Were Dying” — Tim McGraw
“She will be Loved” — Maroon 5
“Smokes Two Joints” — Sublime
College
“Revolution” — Beatles
“Glory Days “— Bruce
“Losing My Religion” — R.E.M.
“Thunder Road” — Bruce
“Time of your Life” — Green Day
Single Days
“Single Ladies” — Beyonce
“It’s My Life” — Bon Jovi
“Let’s Spend the Night Together” — Stones
“Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” — Lauper
Married Days
“How Long Will I Love You”— Goulding
“Changes” — Bowie
“Like a Rolling Stone” — Dylan
“Peace I Leave with You — Mozart
I wish you peace, love, and all the lyrics your heart can hold. As life whisks by you, your physicality embraces both sound and earth elements. Fire, Water, Air, Metal, and Earth bondings reverberate within your cells and bring you back from dust- back to who you are- whatever that is for you.
