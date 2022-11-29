Hippies Never Die - Free Verse Poetry

Take Me Back To Tie-Dye.

Look back- Focus ahead Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

“The 60s were a leap in human consciousness. Mahatma Gandhi, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Che Guevara, and Mother Teresa — led a revolution of conscience. The Beatles, The Doors, and Jimi Hendrix created revolution and evolution themes. The music was like Dalí, with many colors and revolutionary ways. The youth of today must go there to find themselves.” Carlos Santana

Maybe this morning, sitting in my treehouse, I figured it out. Well, for myself anyway. The hippies had some things right. I am a bit younger but heard the call to action from them. It still permeates my thinking. Catholic school education could not blaze it out of my system. Thank God.

My ex-husband used to say- “ No one cares what you have to say.” Well, thankfully 22 years ago, I divorced him and have had much to say and many listen- or pretend to — lol. I thought of him today and how my life and that of my grown children would be so different if I stayed in that insanity. I would not have come to the happiness I have at this moment. Funny, how life is.

If what Santana scribes are truths— that the 60s were a leap of human consciousness — then haven’t we been lost ever since? Introspection, feeling “high” ( I am not referring to marijuana) in life/ with life seems to be so distant. Sure, we have had the birth of muslin, Birkenstocks, clogs, candles, crystals, and vinyl but it is a reach to “get back”?

OMG yes, and bell bottoms!

The music is in the Airpods but not in the air. Just my perception.

My point is you do not need anything but awareness to see the lack of connection to self, consciousness, and your fellow human. Look around. We isolate ourselves using technology that inhibits self-discovery — intuitive, dirty down-to-earth connections. Personal critical thinking is not found in the consistent indoctrination of all forms of technology. This is not a rant about how technology has hindered us.

It is just a piece more about the youth of today and the old folks like me. I see youth every day. They are my lifeblood.

I have a few fancy degrees, which means I can follow directions. I can do what other people think I “should” to “earn” something. Big deal. Many people can follow directions and not have a piece of paper to state those facts. I thrive on intellectual stimulation which is why I always loved schooling, but I am happiest in the dirt. In the garden, in the trees, breathing the forest.

Connections to the way I think have always been few and far between. I mentioned that in reference to my marriage and in reality with a relationship or two ever since. Individual human perception is not fed through YouTube channels and TikTok. We sculpt it from our interactions, not immersing ourselves in another’s. We are not copies of each other. Be your own vinyl.

We are to help each other bloom in our own mud. Reach from the weeds of life with our own petals. Navigate and flower. Wilt and pass on the seeds.

Earth Voices Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

Don’t we have to be still a bit to listen to the rhythm of the earth?

Didn’t the hippies know that?

The “thing” I figured out here, alone — in my treehouse at 6 am — is stillness brings the pulse of who you are to your heart, your life. It speaks. Loudly.

In truth, I have never been able to put that into words before. My adult children have that concept I am sure. My conundrum today is how do I instill a piece of that- a piece of me- into the senior high school students I will see tomorrow and every day until they graduate this June from high school.

I need to give them just a piece. A small sliver away from their Airpods and tech. I need to have them not speak but listen to the beat of the earth just so they know it exists. For, it does exist. It will assist them much more than the damn SATs. I want to give them that gift. I need to give them that gift.

Listen and silent have the same letters.

The hippies knew it — when they put down the weed. They knew it because it was so loud the beat of their consciousness could not go forgotten in the midst of the fog. So, they lived it, breathed it. They wore it. They planted the seeds.

The hippies had peace — love. Unabashed. Unashamed. Naked.

Times were tough- Hell yeah — but they were Raw in the Midst.

The youth had strength.

Take me back to tie-dye.

Prayers and Healing thoughts for Ukraine, its neighbors, and our earth.