Hippies Never Die - Free Verse Poetry

Brooklyn Muse

Take Me Back To Tie-Dye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DuG8a_0jRQmBsG00
Look back- Focus aheadPhoto by© Brooklyn Muse

“The 60s were a leap in human consciousness. Mahatma Gandhi, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Che Guevara, and Mother Teresa — led a revolution of conscience. The Beatles, The Doors, and Jimi Hendrix created revolution and evolution themes. The music was like Dalí, with many colors and revolutionary ways. The youth of today must go there to find themselves.” Carlos Santana

Maybe this morning, sitting in my treehouse, I figured it out. Well, for myself anyway. The hippies had some things right. I am a bit younger but heard the call to action from them. It still permeates my thinking. Catholic school education could not blaze it out of my system. Thank God.

My ex-husband used to say- “ No one cares what you have to say.” Well, thankfully 22 years ago, I divorced him and have had much to say and many listen- or pretend to — lol. I thought of him today and how my life and that of my grown children would be so different if I stayed in that insanity. I would not have come to the happiness I have at this moment. Funny, how life is.

If what Santana scribes are truths— that the 60s were a leap of human consciousness — then haven’t we been lost ever since? Introspection, feeling “high” ( I am not referring to marijuana) in life/ with life seems to be so distant. Sure, we have had the birth of muslin, Birkenstocks, clogs, candles, crystals, and vinyl but it is a reach to “get back”?

OMG yes, and bell bottoms!

The music is in the Airpods but not in the air. Just my perception.

My point is you do not need anything but awareness to see the lack of connection to self, consciousness, and your fellow human. Look around. We isolate ourselves using technology that inhibits self-discovery — intuitive, dirty down-to-earth connections. Personal critical thinking is not found in the consistent indoctrination of all forms of technology. This is not a rant about how technology has hindered us.

It is just a piece more about the youth of today and the old folks like me. I see youth every day. They are my lifeblood.

I have a few fancy degrees, which means I can follow directions. I can do what other people think I “should” to “earn” something. Big deal. Many people can follow directions and not have a piece of paper to state those facts. I thrive on intellectual stimulation which is why I always loved schooling, but I am happiest in the dirt. In the garden, in the trees, breathing the forest.

Connections to the way I think have always been few and far between. I mentioned that in reference to my marriage and in reality with a relationship or two ever since. Individual human perception is not fed through YouTube channels and TikTok. We sculpt it from our interactions, not immersing ourselves in another’s. We are not copies of each other. Be your own vinyl.

We are to help each other bloom in our own mud. Reach from the weeds of life with our own petals. Navigate and flower. Wilt and pass on the seeds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wcg3_0jRQmBsG00
Earth VoicesPhoto by© Brooklyn Muse

Don’t we have to be still a bit to listen to the rhythm of the earth?

Didn’t the hippies know that?

The “thing” I figured out here, alone — in my treehouse at 6 am — is stillness brings the pulse of who you are to your heart, your life. It speaks. Loudly.

In truth, I have never been able to put that into words before. My adult children have that concept I am sure. My conundrum today is how do I instill a piece of that- a piece of me- into the senior high school students I will see tomorrow and every day until they graduate this June from high school.

I need to give them just a piece. A small sliver away from their Airpods and tech. I need to have them not speak but listen to the beat of the earth just so they know it exists. For, it does exist. It will assist them much more than the damn SATs. I want to give them that gift. I need to give them that gift.

Listen and silent have the same letters.

The hippies knew it — when they put down the weed. They knew it because it was so loud the beat of their consciousness could not go forgotten in the midst of the fog. So, they lived it, breathed it. They wore it. They planted the seeds.

The hippies had peace — love. Unabashed. Unashamed. Naked.

Times were tough- Hell yeah  — but they were Raw in the Midst.

The youth had strength.

Take me back to tie-dye.

Prayers and Healing thoughts for Ukraine, its neighbors, and our earth.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hippies# Life# Relationships# Nature# Newsbreak Original

Comments / 3

Published by

M.Ed specializing in teaching and curriculum, educator. writer. editor. photographer. dreamer. designer. treasure hunter. mountains. beach. city. all images ©️ Brooklyn Muse

638 followers

More from Brooklyn Muse

Holiday Shopping and Love Language - Free Verse

This is the season- 196 million Americans overall shopped in stores and online this past November 2022. The National Retail Federation, a trade group for the retail industry, reported a 10% increase from last year.

Read full story

Life's Road Through Music - Free Verse Poetry

In the simple titles, you will FEEL the memories ease in…. only then you will understand the poetry of this piece. It is unique in and of itself. “If You’re Happy and You Know It” — Datia.

Read full story

Self-Criticism and Barack Obama Iran Conflict

Historic protests ring through Iran today. The world is watching. Former President Barack Obama has been recently reflecting on his past reactions to the Iranian conflict. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States of America from 2009 to 2017. He is a member of the Democratic Party and the first African American president of the United States.

Read full story

New Jersey Record Store Day 2022

All music reverberates through New Jersey’s heartbeat. The diversity of this state lends itself to incredible communal creativity and passion. This year Record Store Day (RSD) will be held on November 25, 2022, throughout many music stores in New Jersey. Traditionally Black Friday- the Friday before Thanksgiving is a retail sales day. Artists, musicians, labels, managers, and distribution companies have now worked together to create some fascinating gift-giving ideas for the lyrical at heart.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Halo - A Homage to Teen Suicide. A Free Verse Poem

Their names will never be forgotten. Justin, Kyle, Sean, Ryan, Carter, and Janice. Teaching in a Public High School for over 25 years has its joys and its perils. This is a homage to Teen Suicide and the spirit of life here on the planet that forever.

Read full story

Life Meets Death on All Hallows' Eve - A Poem

This is an introduction and background information to an abecedarian poem — a poem completed alphabetically. Ancient customs for October 31st date back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain (pronounced sow-in). Two thousand years ago, mostly in the area that is now Ireland, the United Kingdom, and northern France, began their New year celebration on November 1. It was known to be the end of the summer and the beginning of the harvest season. In addition, it is noted to be the start of cold, dark winters which they associated with human death. The Celts believed the evening before the new year the vast boundary between the living and the dead became somewhat foggy/ blurred. At this time they celebrated as it was believed that the ghosts of the dead returned to earth.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Rainy Days and Chocolate - Free Verse Writing

This is not going where you think it is. Life Realization- Protect Yourself- No One Else Will@ Brooklyn Muse. He was a rescued golden lab from southern Alabama. The storm down south had left this 4-month-old pup under a kayak in the mud. Rescue 4 shipped him up north to await a home, he was a nervous mess.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Education Everywhere - New York New Jersey - Free Verse Poem

This piece is not going where you think it might be. Read on with determination to learn and share your knowledge. My Master's Degree was a commentary on the determination. I received a 4.0.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York City Metropolitan Museum of Art

One of the most prolific collections of creative works has recently been walking through an incredible daytime nightmare. The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art (‘the Met’) is currently the largest art museum in the Western Hemisphere. It has a permanent collection of over 2 million works and these are divided between 17 curatorial departments. The museum, located in the Central Park area of New York City at 1000 Fifth Avenue, has been in existence since 1870. The Manhattan District Attorney's office reportedly seized 27 exhibitions that had been previously taken from a variety of other countries.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

What do I know? A Free Verse Poem

When I “go inside” —  why do I shortly want to “go outside”?. Tomatoes are considered a fruit, why is ketchup not a smoothie?. When I read all in the library, isn't there always more to read?

Read full story

Remember to Dream - Free Verse

Remember when…back in the not-so-distant past your days were filled with daydreams? The rush of adulthood did not exist anywhere in your world. There is a time within our journeys when this element is lost. We innately become anxious looking for peace in our souls when it is drowning in the fray of our lives. This is an important commentary on remembrance of your purpose and heart's desire. You had it at birth- here- search for it again- the anxiety of these times will slowly melt away once it is found. I hope you enjoy this small piece of life's reflection. It is an individual journey- yours alone. My hope is that this encourages your walk along your own authentic path.

Read full story
New York City, NY

I Took a Taxi - The Unexpected Ride- Free Verse

I have spent a great deal of my life salvaging/designing space and giving it all away. I always think people “need” things more than I do. I am weird. I find it fun. As I ponder my next life step — after high school/ college teaching — I am drawn to “junk” again. Mind you, it is not a financial need, just an odd, colorful expression.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Weave Words With Wisdom - An Abecedarian Poem

An abecedarian Poem- A Poem that is completed by using the entire English alphabet in its original order. This technique is both unusual and difficult to accomplish successfully. Each line or stanza begins with the first letter of the alphabet and is followed by the next successive letter. It is an ancient form of poetry often found in antiquities relating to religious Hebrew historic poetry.

Read full story

Sins, Stones, and Glasshouses - Poetry in Motion

Were you judged by someone or believed in things unseen?. Might your greed or selfish acts have caused ill will in disguise?. Did you lie or cheat -then were disgruntled with the prize?

Read full story
California State

Four Days to Hitchhike to California 2022- A Free Verse Poem

I have a faint vision of what it would have been like living as a teen in the 1960s. I read and study that time, and although filled with revolution and distress — as today is — key elements are quite different.

Read full story
Ventura, CA

She. A Free Verse Poem.

She found herself alone on the sandy beach after the 3-hour drive south. Ventura California was not at all what she remembered. When she left her fiance in San Diego one month prior, Ventura held fond memories for her. Their romance began on this Ventura beach and ended on the same granules of grit.

Read full story

A Call to Parenting in 2022 - A Poem of Necessity

Social Media is on the rise -Why don’t we all just run?. Talk to your kids, go outside and have a bit of fun. Take the teens to the forest or on a cool, quiet trail,. and get to know them a bit more for times today are frail.

Read full story

Savor This Moment- A Cool Poem

Recognize it- Seize it, Be in Gratitude for it. when the heart is so full. Recognize, Seize it, Be in Gratitude for it. My thoughts illuminate inside with overthinking, What is the meaning of it all?

Read full story

Politics in the United States Today

Politics in the United States - Full Service or Self Service© Brooklyn Muse. A new political party is now being formed in the United States. On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, a Washington Post op-ed published the following statement made in unison by Andrew Yang, Christine Todd Whitman, and David Jolly, “Political extremism is ripping our nation apart, and the two major parties have failed to remedy the crisis. Today’s outdated parties have failed by catering to the fringes. As a result, most Americans feel they aren’t represented.” This new political party has taken on the name Forward in an attempt to bring Republicans and Democrats together in what they call the “moderate, common-sense majority.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy