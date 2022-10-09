Life Meets Death on All Hallows' Eve - A Poem

Brooklyn Muse

This is an introduction and background information to an abecedarian poem — a poem completed alphabetically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26XKW6_0iS8bVS400
Spirit Realm© Brooklyn Muse

Ancient customs for October 31st date back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain (pronounced sow-in). Two thousand years ago, mostly in the area that is now Ireland, the United Kingdom, and northern France, began their New year celebration on November 1. It was known to be the end of the summer and the beginning of the harvest season. In addition, it is noted to be the start of cold, dark winters which they associated with human death. The Celts believed the evening before the new year the vast boundary between the living and the dead became somewhat foggy/ blurred. At this time they celebrated as it was believed that the ghosts of the dead returned to earth.

In America as different European ethnic groups and the American Indians meshed, an American tradition of Halloween began to emerge. “Play Parties,” were held to celebrate the harvest. People would gather in public places and share stories of the dead, tell each other’s fortunes, dance and sing. European traditions were then shared with Americans. People began to dress up in costumes and go house to house asking for food or money, a practice that eventually became today’s “trick-or-treat” tradition. Interestingly enough women thought on Halloween they could find the name and/or appearance of their future husband by doing tricks with yarn, apple parings, or mirrors.

------

The abecedarian is an ancient poetic form guided by alphabetical order. Each line or stanza begins with the first letter of the alphabet and is followed by the successive letter until the final letter is reached.

Life Meets Death on All Hallows’ Eve.

Ancient

Believers

Celebrated

Death

Even

Fear

Growing

Halloween

Into

Joyous

Kinship

Leaving

Many

Nationalities

Often

Practicing

Quiet

Rituals

Secretly

Testing

Ungodly

Ventures

With

Xenia

Yielding

Zeal

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Halloween# Newbreak Original# Poetry# Life# Education

Comments / 0

Published by

M.Ed specializing in teaching and curriculum, educator. writer. editor. photographer. dreamer. designer. treasure hunter. mountains. beach. city. all images ©️ Brooklyn Muse

627 followers

More from Brooklyn Muse

Brooklyn, NY

Rainy Days and Chocolate - Free Verse Writing

This is not going where you think it is. Life Realization- Protect Yourself- No One Else Will@ Brooklyn Muse. He was a rescued golden lab from southern Alabama. The storm down south had left this 4-month-old pup under a kayak in the mud. Rescue 4 shipped him up north to await a home, he was a nervous mess.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Education Everywhere - New York New Jersey - Free Verse Poem

This piece is not going where you think it might be. Read on with determination to learn and share your knowledge. My Master's Degree was a commentary on the determination. I received a 4.0.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York City Metropolitan Museum of Art

One of the most prolific collections of creative works has recently been walking through an incredible daytime nightmare. The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art (‘the Met’) is currently the largest art museum in the Western Hemisphere. It has a permanent collection of over 2 million works and these are divided between 17 curatorial departments. The museum, located in the Central Park area of New York City at 1000 Fifth Avenue, has been in existence since 1870. The Manhattan District Attorney's office reportedly seized 27 exhibitions that had been previously taken from a variety of other countries.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

What do I know? A Free Verse Poem

When I “go inside” —  why do I shortly want to “go outside”?. Tomatoes are considered a fruit, why is ketchup not a smoothie?. When I read all in the library, isn't there always more to read?

Read full story

Remember to Dream - Free Verse

Remember when…back in the not-so-distant past your days were filled with daydreams? The rush of adulthood did not exist anywhere in your world. There is a time within our journeys when this element is lost. We innately become anxious looking for peace in our souls when it is drowning in the fray of our lives. This is an important commentary on remembrance of your purpose and heart's desire. You had it at birth- here- search for it again- the anxiety of these times will slowly melt away once it is found. I hope you enjoy this small piece of life's reflection. It is an individual journey- yours alone. My hope is that this encourages your walk along your own authentic path.

Read full story
New York City, NY

I Took a Taxi - The Unexpected Ride- Free Verse

I have spent a great deal of my life salvaging/designing space and giving it all away. I always think people “need” things more than I do. I am weird. I find it fun. As I ponder my next life step — after high school/ college teaching — I am drawn to “junk” again. Mind you, it is not a financial need, just an odd, colorful expression.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Weave Words With Wisdom - An Abecedarian Poem

An abecedarian Poem- A Poem that is completed by using the entire English alphabet in its original order. This technique is both unusual and difficult to accomplish successfully. Each line or stanza begins with the first letter of the alphabet and is followed by the next successive letter. It is an ancient form of poetry often found in antiquities relating to religious Hebrew historic poetry.

Read full story

Sins, Stones, and Glasshouses - Poetry in Motion

Were you judged by someone or believed in things unseen?. Might your greed or selfish acts have caused ill will in disguise?. Did you lie or cheat -then were disgruntled with the prize?

Read full story
California State

Four Days to Hitchhike to California 2022- A Free Verse Poem

I have a faint vision of what it would have been like living as a teen in the 1960s. I read and study that time, and although filled with revolution and distress — as today is — key elements are quite different.

Read full story
Ventura, CA

She. A Free Verse Poem.

She found herself alone on the sandy beach after the 3-hour drive south. Ventura California was not at all what she remembered. When she left her fiance in San Diego one month prior, Ventura held fond memories for her. Their romance began on this Ventura beach and ended on the same granules of grit.

Read full story

A Call to Parenting in 2022 - A Poem of Necessity

Social Media is on the rise -Why don’t we all just run?. Talk to your kids, go outside and have a bit of fun. Take the teens to the forest or on a cool, quiet trail,. and get to know them a bit more for times today are frail.

Read full story

Savor This Moment- A Cool Poem

Recognize it- Seize it, Be in Gratitude for it. when the heart is so full. Recognize, Seize it, Be in Gratitude for it. My thoughts illuminate inside with overthinking, What is the meaning of it all?

Read full story

Politics in the United States Today

Politics in the United States - Full Service or Self Service© Brooklyn Muse. A new political party is now being formed in the United States. On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, a Washington Post op-ed published the following statement made in unison by Andrew Yang, Christine Todd Whitman, and David Jolly, “Political extremism is ripping our nation apart, and the two major parties have failed to remedy the crisis. Today’s outdated parties have failed by catering to the fringes. As a result, most Americans feel they aren’t represented.” This new political party has taken on the name Forward in an attempt to bring Republicans and Democrats together in what they call the “moderate, common-sense majority.”

Read full story
Wisconsin State

United States Same-Sex Marriage Vote LGBTQ

Signs of the Times- Politics and Society© Brooklyn Muse. An unusual event on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, sparked Manu Raju, a CNN Chief Correspondent, to report an interesting, unprovoked verbal exchange. The United States Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) from Florida happened to be sharing an elevator ride with a CNN correspondent and, to his dismay, Tammy Baldwin (D-W) United States Senator from Wisconsin.

Read full story
Keansburg, NJ

New Jersey Water Parks 2022

New Jersey Celebrates National Water Park Day July 28, 2022. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Center located in Pocono Manor Pennsylvania founded National Waterpark Day which is meant to be celebrated by water parks across the nation. Kalahari hosts a water play area with slides and activities, golfing, an escape room, theatre, bowling, and dining and hotel rooms for recreational activities to blossom. This mega-resort area was established by Todd Nelson in 2000 and is thriving by providing exciting family entertainment year-round.

Read full story

Earth Energy - Free Verse Poem

Mountains speak through the senses. Hearing, Tasting, Smelling, Touching and Seeing. Most importantly through the innate sense of Supreme Stillness. If one speaks of it as a “Spirit Sense”, it turns some people away and is quickly disregarded. The same is true of the word “Energy”. I can understand the skepticism, so I choose my words most carefully.

Read full story

Spirituality and Fashion - Free Verse Poem

"The cloth is like the light vapors of dawn" Yuan Chwang - Chinese Traveler to India. When navigating one’s life throughout our individual spiritual journeys one might begin to notice that religious “Teachers” and Spiritual “Masters” just dress weirdly. Daca Muslin Fabric with Birkenstock sandals and no underwear has been a trending fashion statement. Are we linking “enlightenment” to fashion? Must my “soul” be wrapped in cotton? Can I channel, heal, manifest, pray, or do T’ai Chi more effectively if I dress in Daca Muslin?

Read full story

A Poem on Relationships- On the Side.

Value Yourself- Rise above Relationships where you are seconds. No need to be "On the Side" of anyone. This simple poem is a wake-up call to stand tall, find your own strong voice, and lead your life with passion and fire in your soul for yourself. Own yourself. Value Yourself.

Read full story
Oregon State

Social Security and Its Future

On June 9, 2022 Senators Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Elizabeth Warren, D- Mass., along with Democrats including Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Alex Padilla of California, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, and Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore. put forth a new Social Security Plan. This bill introduced in Congress would extend the program's solvency past 2096 and place an additional $200 a month in the pockets of Social security beneficiaries.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy