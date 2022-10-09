Life Meets Death on All Hallows' Eve - A Poem

This is an introduction and background information to an abecedarian poem — a poem completed alphabetically.

Spirit Realm © Brooklyn Muse

Ancient customs for October 31st date back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain (pronounced sow-in). Two thousand years ago, mostly in the area that is now Ireland, the United Kingdom, and northern France, began their New year celebration on November 1. It was known to be the end of the summer and the beginning of the harvest season. In addition, it is noted to be the start of cold, dark winters which they associated with human death. The Celts believed the evening before the new year the vast boundary between the living and the dead became somewhat foggy/ blurred. At this time they celebrated as it was believed that the ghosts of the dead returned to earth.

In America as different European ethnic groups and the American Indians meshed, an American tradition of Halloween began to emerge. “Play Parties,” were held to celebrate the harvest. People would gather in public places and share stories of the dead, tell each other’s fortunes, dance and sing. European traditions were then shared with Americans. People began to dress up in costumes and go house to house asking for food or money, a practice that eventually became today’s “trick-or-treat” tradition. Interestingly enough women thought on Halloween they could find the name and/or appearance of their future husband by doing tricks with yarn, apple parings, or mirrors.

------

The abecedarian is an ancient poetic form guided by alphabetical order. Each line or stanza begins with the first letter of the alphabet and is followed by the successive letter until the final letter is reached.

Life Meets Death on All Hallows’ Eve.

Ancient

Believers

Celebrated

Death

Even

Fear

Growing

Halloween

Into

Joyous

Kinship

Leaving

Many

Nationalities

Often

Practicing

Quiet

Rituals

Secretly

Testing

Ungodly

Ventures

With

Xenia

Yielding

Zeal