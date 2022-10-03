Rainy Days and Chocolate - Free Verse Writing

Thought-provoking reality- art meets life

Rainy days and Chocolate

This is not going where you think it is.

He was a rescued golden lab from southern Alabama. The storm down south had left this 4-month-old pup under a kayak in the mud. Rescue 4 shipped him up north to await a home, he was a nervous mess.

She happened to see the sign- “Adoption Day” on a country roadway while driving to Trader Joe’s in Northern NJ. She pulled into The Pet Shop parking and went inside. Twenty kittens, seven dogs, and no connection. Walking to her jeep she saw a muddy pup dragging a teen Pet Shop employee across the parking lot. She bent down to greet them, he jumped on her ivory sweater and gave deep, longing hugs. Yep, that’s the one- she thought.

You see the last few years her life had become a bit of a mess also. Her husband had passed. She lost her home and even with great employment, she had lost all sense of security, space, and self. Life insurance and all material things were left to the ex-wife. Who would have guessed he never changed anything?

Priding oneself on having a sense of intuition and giving nature did not help her personal situation.

Apparently living in a field of wildflowers and not even noticing the lawnmowers all around one can have dire consequences.

When trauma strikes, we find the true nature of those around us. It bleeds profusely all around us. When we cannot stop the crisis- the wounds run inward. Sometimes more than expected.

Cancer wore down and stole her husband but, more importantly, she discovered a life he had that she never knew. Still, in shock years later she tries to process. The lies, deceit, and cheating that came forward during his illness uprooted 18 years of what she thought was unearthly love. Finances, house, and every material item and idea she had about that personal relationship were gone.

Therein was her sense of intuition, security, space, and giving nature destroyed.

A week after he passed she came home to find her 110-pound Goldendoodle had a heart attack on the welcome mat. Just insanity!

The trauma of secrets individuals have are the wounds no one ever speaks of.

The silence bleeds within.

Every single thing was taken with no regard and yet she still wept deeply, uncontrollably for his loss, his pain- his unspeakable passing.

Life is just so odd.

Time passes, but I don’t think it heals. I think we move forward and learn. Forgive surely, but protect ourselves with wise discretion.

She worked five jobs, rebuilt — bought a car, a home, and now a pup.

The adoption process was quite easy actually. There were like five questions, no calls made to veterinarians for references, and a minor $200 fee. The pup came with nothing- not a leash, collar- nada. She was not even given a towel to clean him up. It was kind of weird and she learned much from that experience. The thought was that the shop wanted her to purchase needed items through them- she purposely did not. She walked across the roadway to a Walmart and the pup picked out his bowl, toys, collar, leash, and food.

The two jumped into her jeep and she realized they had one more thing to choose. A name- pup needed a name.

So, she spoke about it together- yes she asked him.

They thought a lot about it as it began to rain. She arrived by the woods where she lives and the pup jumped out and rolled in the mud. Her ivory sweater was still wet and dirty from him earlier so she sat and joined in. She had not laughed like that in years.

So, she asked him “Mud- You want to be named Mud”? — Ahh. No …the thought came to her…although fun, mud is messy and we have both been a mess.

She could swear he said “Chocolate”… “Chocolate is a sweet new beginning. It brings the memories of the past to the glory of new beginnings.”

“Chocolate” it is.

