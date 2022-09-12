Education Everywhere - New York New Jersey - Free Verse Poem



This piece is not going where you think it might be.

Read on with determination to learn and share your knowledge.

My Master's Degree was a commentary on the determination. I received a 4.0.

Wonder Bar Asbury Park © Brooklyn Muse

Education is not as difficult as one may think. Reading people is the skill- not the essays, literature, and intern assignments. It's about reading people. I think the same is true in all aspects of life.

We learn every day.

I have found the key to acquiring knowledge is first the determination/self-discipline to learn.

Secondly, is the ability to determine what people need from you to accomplish those goals.

What do they want from you? Can you give it?

Do you want to bother with it? What is its value in the long run?

Let us be truthful.

Many people are not.

Truth © Brooklyn Muse

No one really knows what they are doing. It is a game.

You achieve this goal, you receive that reward.

This I have found to be true in employment with/without college, passionate relationships, and friendships as well. The search is endless and all a part of our human nature.

I believe few would admit that.

We are constantly being educated on whether we want to have that acknowledgment of life and living.

(Read the above line again if you wish, it is heavy)

It is humanity. A gift.

The standards are set individually. Sure there is curriculum, good work ethic, statistics, and testing- but they are all set by man. Made up to serve some random purpose. Made to help the machine move forward.

Play the game. You can play the game.

But, you need to play it well.

With good intent- never harmful.

It is the way of the universe.

Tao.

Nature and the Flow of the Earth.

Simple.

Not complicated and accepting of all religions and ethnicities.

Worldwide acceptance.

Did you hear me?

Set the goal- focus and read the road.

Read it clearly and with positive intent.

Asbury Park Boardwalk © Brooklyn Muse

With every professor, I learned quickly to see what their expectations were for the class. What is their pattern of teaching? What do they value -so to speak? To clarify- quiz/tests? Reading/ discussion? Essay writing? Participation?

Everyone has a pattern. Read it. Integrate it to succeed.

In employment- What are the expectations? Do I need to be submissive here?- um.. that will not work for me. Can I integrate my creativity? - OK. Is this employer taking advantage of my good nature? Is this just a temporary place I need to be to get to another step in my life? That is all ok- it is part of the plan. We move forward by taking steps-tiny ones and large leaps.

A lifetime is a series of games- we win/we lose. The key is to keep on playing against the odds and the multitude of obstacles. There are many.

The gambit is the pawn for the advantage in the future.

The game. All of the good intent- never harmful.

Simple manifestation.

Art Wall © Brooklyn Muse

One square forward is better than two squares backward.

We do the same in our relationships. We observe and learn what the expectations are of another. We read the potential partner and determine if we choose to fit in or not. As with education, it is a choice.

If finances are the issue- it is a choice to work- take student loans-borrow. Sacrifice a bit for future gain.

Balance. All relationships are that simple balance of power.

Your future is based on what you value at the time and how it suits your goals in the long run. It goes by many names — the flow, spirit. Don’t let that frighten you. It really, truthfully is just heart. Follow the heartbeat.

Stop in stillness long enough to hear it and follow it. It will lead to a 4.0.

Reading people takes Grit. It pays off. The connections you make by valuing yourself and putting your determination at the forefront will clearly influence your life.

What do people want for you to achieve your positive personal goal?

Is that sacrifice worth it for you?

Play the game, if you will, but play it well.

Wishing you peace and love and all that hippie stuff (It is good to have an edge.)