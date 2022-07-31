Savor This Moment- A Cool Poem

Swans of Peace © Brooklyn Muse

Stop a Moment

Savor with Gratitude

This Moment of Wonderous Breath

Recognize it- Seize it, Be in Gratitude for it.

Yes, I am asking you.

Try to feel for just a moment

what I am putting down,

words are so empty

when the heart is so full.

You, right now are having

a Wonderous Moment of Breath

Recognize, Seize it, Be in Gratitude for it.

Yes, I am asking you.

For me, my physical body dances in delight

as my soul embraces the warm midday sunshine

My thoughts illuminate inside with overthinking, What is the meaning of it all?

The beauty of the earth and its elements,

of humanity and our existence,

the wonderful majesty of creation-

It is a daily gift to all of us.

Recognize it- Seize it, Be in Gratitude for it.

Yes, I am asking you.

My physical being trembles in the night as my soul tumbles in the ebony of darkness

My thoughts wrestle with overthinking,

What is the meaning of it all?

The struggles of the earth and its elements,

of humanity and our existence,

the politics, the pain that encompasses the globe,

illness, and torment. The wars within/ without in physicality

and emotional/ spiritual struggle. What is the meaning of it all?

We are all at a crossroads in life here.

Recognize it- Seize it, Be in Gratitude to see it, and come together. Yes, I am asking you. In this Wondrous Moment of Breath,

let us lift our hearts and spirits in unity.



Prayer, energy, mindset- call it whatever you wish-

positivity, goodwill, love, charity, kindness

Let us grow together in humanity for goodness In this Wondrous Moment of Breath.

Yes, I am asking you.

Thank you kindly,

Brooklyn