New Jersey Water Parks 2022

New Jersey Celebrates National Water Park Day July 28, 2022

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Center located in Pocono Manor Pennsylvania founded National Waterpark Day which is meant to be celebrated by water parks across the nation. Kalahari hosts a water play area with slides and activities, golfing, an escape room, theatre, bowling, and dining and hotel rooms for recreational activities to blossom. This mega-resort area was established by Todd Nelson in 2000 and is thriving by providing exciting family entertainment year-round.

Waterparks abound within New Jersey. Throughout the Garden State residents are trying their best to keep cool and find fun entertainment for their families during this extremely hot summer season. The following is a list of dynamic, exciting waterparks located in New Jersey.

Breakwater Beach Waterpark

In 1982 a waterpark was added to Casino Pier, Breakwater Beach Waterpark in Seaside Heights NJ. Casino Pier itself had been in existence for 86 years. It has been an iconic element along the New Jersey coastline for almost a century. Originally the water area was named Splashdown, then in 1987 renamed Water Works, and in 2004 the park was remodeled to what we now know as Breakwater Beach.

Clementon Park and Splash World

Located in Clementon NJ, Clementon Park and Splash World is a destination that originally opened back in 1907. This is an old-fashioned amusement park with roller coasters, Ferris wheels, and trains alongside modern race and water park attractions. Within the area is both a lazy river and a 23,000-square-foot wave pool for the entire family to enjoy.

Crystal Springs Family Waterpark

East Brunswick New Jersey hosts Crystal Springs Park which holds a variety of activities for both children and adults. The community services at this facility are incredible. They include swimming, safety, fishing, walking, golf, sports, water slides, kiddie pools, and a lazy, relaxing river to utilize and enjoy your day. Crystal Springs Park is an alcohol-free, glass-free, and smoke-free recreational area. Those with disabilities are greeted with accessible accommodations.

DreamWorks Water Park

T he American Dream Mall located in East Rutherford New jersey hosts what is known as the largest indoor water park in the country. DreamWorks Water Park is an 8.5-acre, 370,000+ square-foot water park. This recreational area was created in 1994 and has been a major tourist attraction which includes 40 water slides and multiple water geysers with play areas. A primary focus of this New Jersey playland is the indoor wave pool.

Keansburg Amusement Park and Runaway Rapids Waterpark

Located in Keansburg NJ is the Keansburg Amusement Park and Runaway Rapids Waterpark . This vintage resort area was purchased by William Gehlhaus in 1904 with much of the Keansburg area that surrounds it. He envisioned a resort area and provided amusements to thrill and entice visitors. In 1910 Gelhaus provided his steamboat company to transport vacationers from New York to his new park. The waterpark was added in 1996 and hosts over 25 attractions. This unique area includes spa pools and a variety of waterslides including a lazy river.

Michael Lepp Spray Park

This is a simple “Spray Park” located in Sommerville NJ. It offers areas to walk and run under fountains and geysers to cool off on any hot summer’s day.

Morey’s Piers Raging Water Park

Morey’s Piers and Water Park is located in Wildwood New Jersey. This is a community theme park that has been created along the length of the Wildwood NJ beaches. It includes three walking and Tram Ride piers, two water parks, and many hotels and restaurants. It is a family entertainment mecca available to enjoy within the Garden State.

Ocean City Waterpark

Ocean City NJ is a beautiful getaway along the New Jersey Shore. Surrounded by sandy beaches the OC Waterpark in Ocean City provides slides with splash and laughter for all ages. The unusual Splash Down slide literally drops an individual in the air before the dramatic fall into the pool water. This beach recreational area includes a lazy river and a miniature golf course as well.

Saint Peter’s Park

The South Ward area of Newark NJ hosts Saint Peter’s Park . This relaxing aquatic area of the city has recently added splash pools, wading pools, a playground area, and a pavilion. In addition, artistic murals, and new landscaping add to these innovative amenities. These were built to add to the ambiance and attraction to encourage visitors to the South Ward of Newark.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

A very popular waterpark in Jackson NJ, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor , was recently rated by U.S.News and World Report as one of the best water parks in America. The park is 45 acres large and has 12 water activities. The water spaces include slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, and a lounge area. The most popular attraction is The Big Wave Racer- a four-story, 1800-foot-long slide- a family favorite.

Splashplex

East Hanover NJ and Mount Laurel NJ both are fortunate locations for Splashplex . Funplex hosts water areas for family fun entertainment. It is an unusual center as it is coupled with indoor activities, games, and a coffee cafe area. In both communities, there is a five-story slide tower where patrons can literally race others down the water slides and laugh and splash together bonding friends and family.

The Land of Make Believe and Pirate’s Cove

The Land of Make Believe and Pirate’s Cove is a pirate-themed waterpark and family amusement area. Located in northwestern NJ in the country community of Hope, it has remained a mainstay within NJ since 1954. “The Land of Make Believe was designed so parents could participate in activities with their children,” said Chris Maier, owner of the park.

Enjoy your summer and all New Jersey has to offer.