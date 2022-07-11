Social Security and Its Future

Brooklyn Muse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUqu7_0gallP8C00
Where Do You Stand?© Brooklyn Muse

On June 9, 2022 Senators Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Elizabeth Warren, D- Mass., along with Democrats including Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Alex Padilla of California, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, and Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore. put forth a new Social Security Plan. This bill introduced in Congress would extend the program's solvency past 2096 and place an additional $200 a month in the pockets of Social security beneficiaries.

The proposal named The Social Security Expansion Act would expand benefits to $2,400 per year and make additional benefits available monthly as well. Cost-of-living adjustments would be made on a regular basis for current and future generations. This swift action took place after the Social Security Administration mentioned that unless Congress took action Americans would not receive benefits in thirteen years. The funds are too low to maintain the current system.

This 12% boost in pay and longevity of the benefits would come from lifting the cap on tax benefits that are presently in place. Payroll taxes are applied to income presently up to $147,000. This bill would lift that cap and include income above $250,000.

A rate of 6.2 % is now paid by both the employee and the employer for Social Security tax purposes. The total is 12.4% and it is deducted from payroll checks and goes directly to the Social Security Administration. The new bill proposes that the wealthy would pay a 12.4 % tax on investment and business income. At the present time, many business investments are not taxed, levies would be placed on those elements.

“Currently, a worker earning $147,000 pays 6.2% of their income to Social Security payroll taxes. But if instead, they earn $1.47 million, they pay just 0.6% of their income to Social Security. That may make sense to somebody,” Sanders said. “It doesn’t make sense to me.”

This bill also contains other contingencies to raise benefits for qualified individuals. It would increase benefits to 125% above the poverty line. To clarify, that would mean about $17,000 in benefits to a single worker that has worked their entire career. Cost of living adjustments would be a bit more generous as well. These adjustments would be made according to the Consumer Price Index for the elderly (CPI-E) which advocates believe to better reflect retiree needs and spending.

Benefits for students up to age 22 would increase with this legislation if they are attending a vocational school or college and are children of disabled or deceased workers. The 1983 policy that eliminated these individuals would be overturned.

Chief Actuary of the Social Security Administration, Stephen Goss, has analyzed the proposal. He stated, “We estimate that enactment of these provisions would extend the ability of the OASDI (Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance) program to pay scheduled benefits in full and on time throughout the 75-year projection period”.

Republicans took to the quick issue of the plan and assured it would not pass. “This bill has no chance whatsoever of receiving a single Republican vote in either House,” said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah. “So it will not be passed.”

The new proposal does have support from advocacy groups including The National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare and Social Security Works.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Newsbreak Original# Politics# United States# Social Security# Life

Comments / 6

Published by

M.Ed specializing in teaching and curriculum, educator. writer. editor. photographer. dreamer. designer. treasure hunter. mountains. beach. city. all images ©️ Brooklyn Muse

569 followers

More from Brooklyn Muse

A Poem on Relationships- On the Side.

Value Yourself- Rise above Relationships where you are seconds. No need to be "On the Side" of anyone. This simple poem is a wake-up call to stand tall, find your own strong voice, and lead your life with passion and fire in your soul for yourself. Own yourself. Value Yourself.

Read full story

Ten Best New Jersey Pizza Jaunts

The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.

Read full story
2 comments

Politics in The United States of America Opinion

“I don’t do politics!” - How many times have we all heard that comment? When it does not work in our favor, we complain, argue, and mislead. I remember learning at a very young age that there were always two sides - the rich and the poor, that is it.

Read full story

Roe v. Wade and Five Justices in the Supreme Court

Our nation has changed greatly since 1973 and the adoption of Roe versus Wade within the United States framework of America. On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court decided that a woman’s right to an abortion, as stated back in 1973, was no longer a legal entity. This means that there is no longer a constitutional provision that protects women in this regard.

Read full story

New Jersey Breweries, Wineries, Distilleries 2022

New Jersey hosts a plethora of alcohol establishments in all counties throughout the state. From breweries, wineries, distilleries, pubs, cideries, and hard seltzer gathering places, the Garden State is well-versed when it comes to serving alcohol to its residents. The following is a current list, as of 2022, by county of these establishments. Credit is awarded to New Jersey Craft Beer Club for the original collection of county drinking institutions throughout our state.

Read full story
1 comments

New Jersey and Roe versus Wade Abortion Law

Roe versus Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) was a milestone decision made back in 1973 by the United States Supreme Court. This court of nine justices then ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman’s freedom to choose to have an abortion.

Read full story

Gratitude - A Poem

I would like to thank the sunshine for warming my physical body.I see you above me lightening my soul in both good times and bad. You ask for nothing in return. I assimilate you into my skin and entire being.You bring me endless strength and joy.

Read full story
4 comments

Life is not a box of chocolates - A Poem

It is More Like a Bowl of Cheerios. Life is not always sweet like chocolate. Life is circular, buoyant…able to stay afloat. Sometimes we swim, sometimes we sink. We need sustenance to hold us up.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Happiness- A Poem

Happiness is not as elusive as many think. We do not “find” it in other people. We will not “find” it in meditation or eastern art forms, in nature, or in material things.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

A Commentary on Education- A Poem

World History Class. High School. Last Day. Final exams on each desk. Three Senior boys enter 10 minutes late, basketballs in hand. Respectfully, they sit to take their exams. 10 minutes pass- all quiet.

Read full story

A Poem on Sound

Listen and silent have the same letters. Nature’s voice reverberates within the earth. Majestic properties live in the whisper of the trees,. the rhythm of the water, and the call of the wind.

Read full story
Winter Park, FL

Technology Changes Non-Verbal Communication

Simple Letters Make a World of Difference@ Brooklyn Muse. Ms. Elizabeth Bonker, who has nonspeaking autism, is the most recent valedictorian of Rollins College of Winter Park, Florida. The commencement address given was one of the most significant and powerful of any across the nation.

Read full story

Porch Lighting and its message in the United States

Outdoor lighting has taken on a new meaning for residents of the United States. Many citizens have taken to their outdoor porches and stairways to share their support and awareness of a plethora of issues within our society.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

A Poem to Earth Energy

Let it be known we appreciate the life energy, beyond all religions- you offer us- through the elements on our planet — fire, earth, water, metal, air, and wood. May you realize we acknowledge your ancestral knowledge and the important integration of humor on the planet into the rhythms of our days.

Read full story

New Jersey Bear Information 2022

Bears are the largest land mammal found in New Jersey. New Jersey black bears are located primarily within Sussex, Passaic, Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, and Morris Counties. They enjoy living free within hardwood forests, wetlands, and dense swamps. They choose places with heavy foliage and brush for their habitat.

Read full story

A Poem About You

tints of lavender hues, mixes of scarlet and tangerine. My easel is not a secret, in truth I am... Lapus Lazuli, an intense blue mineral. It was incredibly rare in the Middle Ages and at the time of the Renaissance and actually more valuable than gold.

Read full story

New Jersey Major Fishing Sites 2022

The Garden State of New Jersey hosts over 400 freshwater lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams for the discerning fisherman/woman. The species found within these waters include Atlantic salmon, largemouth bass, white perch, yellow perch, coho salmon, stripers, bowfin, chain pickerel, muskie, northern pike, smallmouth bass, channel catfish, white catfish, black crappie, white crappie, walleye, rainbow trout, brook trout, brown trout, lake trout, bluegill, pumpkinseed sunfish, rock bass, sturgeon, and tiger muskie. The following list includes the predominant areas used in this state for the sport. Some of these waterways also permit ice fishing in the winter.

Read full story

New Jersey Registered Animal Rescue Organizations 2022

New Jersey has a plethora of registered animal rescue organizations that service pets within each county. The county groups have a diverse variety of pets and requirements for individual adoptions. The following is a 2022 current list to assist you with rescuing pets in need.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Hippies - A Poem

Old Hippies never die, so take this “Trip” with me,. times reflect the age we live, and now I’ll let you see. that Banana Boat Bike is now by your side. “The Game of Life” is really very much the same, the calls today are just in a much different frame.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy