Simple Letters Inspire © Brooklyn Muse

Simple words here are meant to have the reader stop and pause, possibly inspire. This piece includes poetry with the strategic use of the alphabet and, following your respite, the complex history of what we now see as simple letters.

Air articulates

angelic affirmations.

Branches bow

beholding beauty.

Cosmic currents

concede conversations.

Deep darkness

discovers destiny.

Earth emulates

ethereal energy.

Forests feel

footsteps forever.

Global gratitude

graces generations.

Horizon’s heart

heals humans.

Indigenous intellect

inspires individuals.

Joyrides justify

joking juveniles.

Keen Kindness

kisses karma.

Listen lovingly,

learn lessons.

Mountains move

majestic memory.

Naked nature

nurtures naturally.

Ominous oceans

offer optimism.

Panoramic planet

perpetuates peace.

Qigong quests

quench quietly.

Radiant rain

resonates reality.

Silence screams,

spirit speaks.

Trees transcend,

transform time.

Universe uncompromised

unveils unity.

Velvet voices

vibrate vapors.

Wind whispers,

wonderous wishes.

Xerox Xanadu,

XXX Xenophobia.

Yoga yields

your youth.

Zuckerburg’s zen

zaps zillions.

The people of the Roman Empire came to Britain with the Latin Language. Around the time of 55 BC, Britain was being controlled by the Anglo-Saxons. The Saxons were Germanic tribes and used Old English as their primary language. It all came into play due to Julius Caesar.

Julius Caesar was the leader of the Roman Army. He wanted to teach the Britains a lesson for helping the Gauls that tried to defeat him. His intent was to invade and conquer Britain. It was a time in history known as The Iron Age. This term refers to the study of human archaeological records- activity, artifacts, and landscapes of the area. The estimated population of Britain during Caesar’s time was between one and four million- a huge gap. His endeavors took quite some time to achieve his goals and the new language spread throughout the land.

In that time frame, Old English was using Futhorc, an older alphabet. Another name was the Runic Alphabet. This initial version consisted of between 26 and 33 letters. It is thought that they were used from about the 5th century AD. In England, they were a part of the language until the 10th and 11th centuries- although mainly in antique manuscripts after the 9th century.

The huge Roman Conquest was around 43 AD with that being the beginning of the written records of England’s history. However, the language had been brought to the area much earlier. Julius Caesar never realized the specific impact he had on the globe at the time. His travels back and forth migrated a language along with all the other elements of his culture.

The birth of the English language and its alphabet was a combination of Old English, Latin, and the Runic Alphabet of Futhorc. Caesar made his impact in many more ways than salad.