Ten Best New Jersey Pizza Jaunts

Pizza Spices © Brooklyn Muse

The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.

The cuisine of Pizza itself has a long history with the Ancient Egyptians , Romans , and Greeks . These initial flatbreads were consumed with a variety of precious cooking oils and herbs. The birthplace of the pizza renaissance we know today came from southwestern Italy's Campania region, home to the city of Naples.

Pizza can now be found in various forms across the globe . However, according to Food and Wine Magazine , New Jersey has some of the best Pizza establishments in this country. Listed here in alphabetical order are some of the top ten places located in The Garden State to indulge in this very unique, creative cuisine.

Benny Tudino’s - 622 Washington Street, Hoboken NJ- Phone: 201 792 4132

Brooklyn Square Pizza Three Locations :

265 S New Prospect Rd, Jackson Township, NJ- Phone: 732 961 7999

73 Wilson Avenue, Manalapan, NJ- Phone: 732 851 7599

1898 Hinds Road, Toms River NJ- Phone: 732 769 6333

Calabria Pizzeria 588 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston NJ- Phone: 973 992 8496

De Lorenzo’s Tomato Pies 2530 Route 33 Robbinsville NJ- Phone: 609 341 8480

Federici’s Family Restaurant 14 East Main Street, Freehold NJ- Phone: 732 462 1312

Ferazzoli’s Italian Kitchen Two Locations:

269 Ridge Road, North Arlington, NJ- Phone: 201 428 9162

317 Union Avenue, Rutherford, NJ- Phone: 202 729 0707

Manco and Manco Pizza Four Locations:

9th Street and Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ- Phone: 609 399 2548

8th Street and Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ- Phone: 609 399 2783

12th Street and Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ- Phone: 609 398 0720

Ocean Heights Shopping Center, Somers Point, NJ- Phone: 609 927 9900

Porta

911 Kingsley Street, Asbury Park, NJ- Phone: 732 776 7661

499 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ- Phone: 973 358 9989

135 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ- Phone: 201 544 5199

Talula’s

550 Cookman Ave, #108 Asbury Park, NJ- Phone: 732 455 3003

The Original Thin Crust Pizza Company

111 Main Street, New Brunswick, NJ- Phone: 732 430 2190