New Jersey Breweries, Wineries, Distilleries 2022

New Jersey hosts a plethora of alcohol establishments in all counties throughout the state. From breweries, wineries, distilleries, pubs, cideries, and hard seltzer gathering places, the Garden State is well-versed when it comes to serving alcohol to its residents. The following is a current list, as of 2022, by county of these establishments. Credit is awarded to New Jersey Craft Beer Club for the original collection of county drinking institutions throughout our state.

Links are provided here for your further perusal.

Atlantic County

Chimney Rustic Ales – Hammonton

Garden State Beer – Galloway

Hidden Sands Brewery Company – Egg Harbor Township

Somers Point Brewing Company – Somers Point

The Seed – Atlantic City

Three 3’s Brewing – Hammonton

Tuckahoe Brewing Company – Egg Harbor Township

Vinyl Brewing – Hammonton

Burlington County

Bout The Hops Brewing - Mount Laurel

Dr. Brewlittle’s Beer - Maple Shade

Farm Truck Brewing -Medford

King’s Road Brewing Company -Medford

Lower Forge Brewery -Medford

Spellbound Brewing -Mount Holly

Third State Brewing -Burlington

Tindall Road Brewery -Bordentown

Village Idiot Brewing -Mount Holly

Zed’s Beer -Marlton

Camden County

Berlin Brewing Company -Berlin

Brotherton Brewing Company -Atco

Devils Creek Brewery -Collingswood

Double Nickel Brewing Company -Pennsauken

Eclipse Brewing -Merchantville

Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing -Cherry Hill

Flying Fish Brewing Company -Somerdale

King’s Road Brewing Company -Haddonfield

Lunacy Brewing -Haddon Heights

Mechanical Brewery -Cherry Hill

Red White and Brew Company -Audubon

Tonewood Brewing -Barrington

Tonewood Brewing- Oaklyn -Oaklyn

Cape May County

7 Mile Brewery – Rio Grande

Behr Brewery – Cape May

Bucket Brigade Brewery – Cape May Court House

Cape May Brewing Company – Rio Grande

COHO Brewing Company – Cape May Court House

Cold Spring Brewery – Cape May

Gusto Brewing Co – North Cape May

Ludlam Island Brewery – Ocean View

Slack Tide Brewing – Cape May Court House

Cumberland County

Glasstown Brewing Company -Millville

Essex County

Cricket Hill Brewing Company – Fairfield

Four City Brewing – Orange

Magnify Brewing Company – Fairfield

Montclair Brewery – Montclair

Newark Local Beer – Newark

SOMA Brewing – Maplewood

Gloucester County

13th Child Brewing – Williamstown

Axe and Arrow Brewing – Glassboro

Bonesaw Brewing Company – Glassboro

Core3Brewery – Clayton

Cross Keys Brewing Company – Williamstown

Death of the Fox Brewing Company -Clarksboro

Eight & Sand Beer Co – Woodbury

Kelly Green Brewing Co – Pitman

Neck Of The Woods Brewing – Pitman

Swedesboro Brewing Company – Swedesboro

Westville Brewery – Westville

Hudson County

902 Brewing – Jersey City

Departed Soles Brewery – Jersey City

Hoboken Brewing Company – Hoboken

New Jersey Beer Company – North Bergen

Hunterdon County

Conclave Brewing -Raritan Twp

Highrail Brewing -High Bridge ( presently closed due to renovations)

Lone Eagle Brewing -Flemington

Odd Bird Brewing -Stockton

Opportunity Brewing Company -Flemington

Readington Brewery and Hop Farm -Readington

Sunken Silo Brew Works -Lebanon

Mercer County

Old Hights Brewing Company -Hightstown

River Horse Brewing Company -Ewing

Troon Brewing -Hopewell

Middlesex County

Ashton Brewing -Middlesex

Cypress Brewing Company -Edison

South 40 Brewing -Edison

Monmouth County

Asbury Park Brewery – Asbury Park

Belford Brewing – Middletown

Big Man’s Brew – Asbury Park

Bradley Brew Project – Bradley Beach

Carton Brewing – Atlantic Highlands

Coastal Beer Works – Wall Twp

Jughandle Brewing Company – Tinton Falls

Kane Brewing Company – Ocean Township

Little Dog Brewing – Neptune City

Ross Brewing – Port Monmouth

Screamin’ Hill Brewery – Cream Ridge

Seven Sons Brewery – Howell

Source Brewing Company – Colts Neck

Twin Lights Brewing – Tinton Falls

Morris County

Chilton Mill Brewing – Long Valley

Fort Nonsense – Randolph

Glenbrook Brewery – Morristown

High Point Brewing Company (Ramstein) – Butler

Jersey Girl Brewing Company – Hackettstown/ Budd Lake

Twin Elephant Brewing Company – Chatham

Ocean County

Backward Flag Brewing Co -Forked River

Battle River Brewing -Toms River

Frye Brewing -Point Pleasant Boro

Heavy Reel Brewing Co -Seaside Heights

Icarus Brewing -Lakewood

Last Wave Brewing Co -Point Pleasant Beach

ManaFirkin Brewing Co -Manahawkin

Oyster Creek Brewing Company -Waretown

Palaweno Beer Company -Island Heights

Pinelands Brewing -Little Egg Harbor

Ship Bottom Brewery -Beach Haven

Toms River Brewing -Toms River

Passaic County

Angry Dad Brewing – Bloomingdale

Ghost Hawk Brewing Co – Clifton

Seven Tribesman – Wayne

Salem County

Farmers and Bankers Brewing – Woodstown

Somerset County

Brooks Brewery (inside Northside Lounge) -Manville

Flounder Brewing -Hillsborough

Jersey Cyclone Brewing Company -Somerset

Sussex County

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub – Sparta

Union County

Trap Rock Restaurant & Brewery – Berkeley Heights

Warren County

Buck Hill Brewery & Restaurant – Blairstown