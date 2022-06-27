Roe v. Wade and Five Justices in the Supreme Court

What Happens Next? © Brooklyn Muse

Our nation has changed greatly since 1973 and the adoption of Roe versus Wade within the United States framework of America. On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court decided that a woman’s right to an abortion, as stated back in 1973, was no longer a legal entity. This means that there is no longer a constitutional provision that protects women in this regard.

For clarification, the purpose of The Supreme Court of the United States is to promise the American people “equal justice” under the law and be guardians and interpreters of The Constitution of The United States of America. It is the highest tribunal in the nation and the final arbiter of the law.

“ The Constitution of the United States is a carefully balanced document. It is designed to provide for a national government sufficiently strong and flexible to meet the needs of the republic, yet sufficiently limited and just to protect the guaranteed rights of citizens; it permits a balance between society’s need for order and the individual’s right to freedom. To assure these ends, the Framers of the Constitution created three independent and coequal branches of government. That this Constitution has provided continuous democratic government through the periodic stresses of more than two centuries illustrates the genius of the American system of government.”

The Supreme Court Justices include Chief Justice John G. Roberts and Associate Justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Cavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Former President Trump fully understood the power of The Supreme Court of The United States. Overturning Roe v. Wade and giving power to the conservative movement in America was his goal. To verify this solid point, he appointed justices who would vote to do just that. Neal Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. These individuals plus Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito (also a longstanding opponent of abortion rights) gave the court the five votes needed to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote in court initial documents , “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

To clarify, the court not only rejected women’s right to choose but attempted to negate any future constitutional arguments for abortion rights. To date, about half of the states in the nation are expected to criminalize virtually all abortions in the near future.

Since 1973 we have come a long way in terms of communication, media, technology, and social interaction. The internet is now the server and receiver of instantaneous information and product. States' ability to spy and prosecute individuals can easily, with speed, become a reality. Privacy issues abound. Even when Roe was in place, even women had been prosecuted for their miscarriages and abortions.

According to National Public Radio (NPR), telehealth abortion is on the rise but now may be more dependent on location rather than immediate services once rendered. This method of abortion has been deemed safe under the right circumstances on a global level. , and organizations like Aid Access routinely mail abortion pills across the world, including to countries and states where the procedure is banned. Aid Access is the private initiative of Dr. Rebecca Gomperts. It hosts a professional team of doctors, activists, and advocates for women’s rights to abortion. The website Aid Access and its purpose is to create social justice and improve the health status and human rights of women who do not have the possibility of accessing local abortion services.

We are in a moment of great change in America. What happens next? Gender issues? Contraception? Consensual sex? Same-sex marriage? Free Speech? What laws will be changed? Where will these five justices take us in their lifetime appointments?

The impact of this decision cannot be negated. This generation of technology-driven youth will either step up or out of the fray. We, as a nation, are more polarized than ever. Conservatives versus liberals and independents are not an everyday household discussion but an everyday argument. Wherever you land in this great debate on a women’s right to choose about her physical body and well-being, surely times in America are at a precipice. The hundred years war on abortion will surely continue and what is clear to see is the fabric of America changing before our eyes.