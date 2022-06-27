Roe v. Wade and Five Justices in the Supreme Court

Brooklyn Muse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tiwhN_0gMZigIS00
What Happens Next?© Brooklyn Muse

Our nation has changed greatly since 1973 and the adoption of Roe versus Wade within the United States framework of America. On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court decided that a woman’s right to an abortion, as stated back in 1973, was no longer a legal entity. This means that there is no longer a constitutional provision that protects women in this regard.

For clarification, the purpose of The Supreme Court of the United States is to promise the American people “equal justice” under the law and be guardians and interpreters of The Constitution of The United States of America. It is the highest tribunal in the nation and the final arbiter of the law.

The Constitution of the United States is a carefully balanced document. It is designed to provide for a national government sufficiently strong and flexible to meet the needs of the republic, yet sufficiently limited and just to protect the guaranteed rights of citizens; it permits a balance between society’s need for order and the individual’s right to freedom. To assure these ends, the Framers of the Constitution created three independent and coequal branches of government. That this Constitution has provided continuous democratic government through the periodic stresses of more than two centuries illustrates the genius of the American system of government.”

The Supreme Court Justices include Chief Justice John G. Roberts and Associate Justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Cavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Former President Trump fully understood the power of The Supreme Court of The United States. Overturning Roe v. Wade and giving power to the conservative movement in America was his goal. To verify this solid point, he appointed justices who would vote to do just that. Neal Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. These individuals plus Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito (also a longstanding opponent of abortion rights) gave the court the five votes needed to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote in court initial documents, “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

To clarify, the court not only rejected women’s right to choose but attempted to negate any future constitutional arguments for abortion rights. To date, about half of the states in the nation are expected to criminalize virtually all abortions in the near future.

Since 1973 we have come a long way in terms of communication, media, technology, and social interaction. The internet is now the server and receiver of instantaneous information and product. States' ability to spy and prosecute individuals can easily, with speed, become a reality. Privacy issues abound. Even when Roe was in place, even women had been prosecuted for their miscarriages and abortions.

According to National Public Radio (NPR), telehealth abortion is on the rise but now may be more dependent on location rather than immediate services once rendered. This method of abortion has been deemed safe under the right circumstances on a global level. , and organizations like Aid Access routinely mail abortion pills across the world, including to countries and states where the procedure is banned. Aid Access is the private initiative of Dr. Rebecca Gomperts. It hosts a professional team of doctors, activists, and advocates for women’s rights to abortion. The website Aid Access and its purpose is to create social justice and improve the health status and human rights of women who do not have the possibility of accessing local abortion services.

We are in a moment of great change in America. What happens next? Gender issues? Contraception? Consensual sex? Same-sex marriage? Free Speech? What laws will be changed? Where will these five justices take us in their lifetime appointments?

The impact of this decision cannot be negated. This generation of technology-driven youth will either step up or out of the fray. We, as a nation, are more polarized than ever. Conservatives versus liberals and independents are not an everyday household discussion but an everyday argument. Wherever you land in this great debate on a women’s right to choose about her physical body and well-being, surely times in America are at a precipice. The hundred years war on abortion will surely continue and what is clear to see is the fabric of America changing before our eyes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Roe versus Wade# The Supreme Court# United States# Politics# Abortion

Comments / 0

Published by

M.Ed specializing in teaching and curriculum, educator. writer. editor. photographer. dreamer. designer. treasure hunter. mountains. beach. city. all images ©️ Brooklyn Muse

478 followers

More from Brooklyn Muse

Politics in The United States of America Opinion

“I don’t do politics!” - How many times have we all heard that comment? When it does not work in our favor, we complain, argue, and mislead. I remember learning at a very young age that there were always two sides - the rich and the poor, that is it.

Read full story

New Jersey Breweries, Wineries, Distilleries 2022

New Jersey hosts a plethora of alcohol establishments in all counties throughout the state. From breweries, wineries, distilleries, pubs, cideries, and hard seltzer gathering places, the Garden State is well-versed when it comes to serving alcohol to its residents. The following is a current list, as of 2022, by county of these establishments. Credit is awarded to New Jersey Craft Beer Club for the original collection of county drinking institutions throughout our state.

Read full story
1 comments

New Jersey and Roe versus Wade Abortion Law

Roe versus Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) was a milestone decision made back in 1973 by the United States Supreme Court. This court of nine justices then ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman’s freedom to choose to have an abortion.

Read full story

Gratitude - A Poem

I would like to thank the sunshine for warming my physical body.I see you above me lightening my soul in both good times and bad. You ask for nothing in return. I assimilate you into my skin and entire being.You bring me endless strength and joy.

Read full story
4 comments

Life is not a box of chocolates - A Poem

It is More Like a Bowl of Cheerios. Life is not always sweet like chocolate. Life is circular, buoyant…able to stay afloat. Sometimes we swim, sometimes we sink. We need sustenance to hold us up.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Happiness- A Poem

Happiness is not as elusive as many think. We do not “find” it in other people. We will not “find” it in meditation or eastern art forms, in nature, or in material things.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

A Commentary on Education- A Poem

World History Class. High School. Last Day. Final exams on each desk. Three Senior boys enter 10 minutes late, basketballs in hand. Respectfully, they sit to take their exams. 10 minutes pass- all quiet.

Read full story

A Poem on Sound

Listen and silent have the same letters. Nature’s voice reverberates within the earth. Majestic properties live in the whisper of the trees,. the rhythm of the water, and the call of the wind.

Read full story
Winter Park, FL

Technology Changes Non-Verbal Communication

Simple Letters Make a World of Difference@ Brooklyn Muse. Ms. Elizabeth Bonker, who has nonspeaking autism, is the most recent valedictorian of Rollins College of Winter Park, Florida. The commencement address given was one of the most significant and powerful of any across the nation.

Read full story

Porch Lighting and its message in the United States

Outdoor lighting has taken on a new meaning for residents of the United States. Many citizens have taken to their outdoor porches and stairways to share their support and awareness of a plethora of issues within our society.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

A Poem to Earth Energy

Let it be known we appreciate the life energy, beyond all religions- you offer us- through the elements on our planet — fire, earth, water, metal, air, and wood. May you realize we acknowledge your ancestral knowledge and the important integration of humor on the planet into the rhythms of our days.

Read full story

New Jersey Bear Information 2022

Bears are the largest land mammal found in New Jersey. New Jersey black bears are located primarily within Sussex, Passaic, Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, and Morris Counties. They enjoy living free within hardwood forests, wetlands, and dense swamps. They choose places with heavy foliage and brush for their habitat.

Read full story

A Poem About You

tints of lavender hues, mixes of scarlet and tangerine. My easel is not a secret, in truth I am... Lapus Lazuli, an intense blue mineral. It was incredibly rare in the Middle Ages and at the time of the Renaissance and actually more valuable than gold.

Read full story

New Jersey Major Fishing Sites 2022

The Garden State of New Jersey hosts over 400 freshwater lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams for the discerning fisherman/woman. The species found within these waters include Atlantic salmon, largemouth bass, white perch, yellow perch, coho salmon, stripers, bowfin, chain pickerel, muskie, northern pike, smallmouth bass, channel catfish, white catfish, black crappie, white crappie, walleye, rainbow trout, brook trout, brown trout, lake trout, bluegill, pumpkinseed sunfish, rock bass, sturgeon, and tiger muskie. The following list includes the predominant areas used in this state for the sport. Some of these waterways also permit ice fishing in the winter.

Read full story

New Jersey Registered Animal Rescue Organizations 2022

New Jersey has a plethora of registered animal rescue organizations that service pets within each county. The county groups have a diverse variety of pets and requirements for individual adoptions. The following is a 2022 current list to assist you with rescuing pets in need.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Hippies - A Poem

Old Hippies never die, so take this “Trip” with me,. times reflect the age we live, and now I’ll let you see. that Banana Boat Bike is now by your side. “The Game of Life” is really very much the same, the calls today are just in a much different frame.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

An Ode to Humans in 2022 - A Poem

The purpose of an ode is to be a formal, lyrical poem, often ceremonious that expresses intense emotion. Initially constructed Greek odes were poetic pieces eventually set to music. Odes vary in stanza and form.

Read full story

Shout out to Bruce Springsteen and Little Stevie

The impact musicians have on the planet promotes not only a spirit of unity but one of peace. It is more than inspiration, it moves the heart. Teaching in New Jersey is quite a progressive task in this era. When a teacher has the tools to motivate students through music in areas of English, language, grammar, and history, it changes lives. Often people write, sell and move forward in the music industry.

Read full story

New Jersey Beach Fees 2022

Asbury Park Beautiful Boardwalk Art© Brooklyn Muse. New Jersey’s beachfront encompasses 130 miles from Sandy Hook to Cape May Point. Nearly all of the beachfront towns charge for admission daily, weekly, or seasonal. These entrance fees may be named passes, beach tags, or badges. Price ranges vary from $5 a day to $150 for the season. The wary beachgoer has a multitude of choices.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy