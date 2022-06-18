Happiness- A Poem

Happiness is Inside of You. ©Brooklyn Muse

Happiness is not as elusive as many think. We do not “find” it in other people.

We will not “find” it in meditation or eastern art forms, in nature, or in material things.

It is in our raw selves. The space that no one speaks of, the naked self.The secret heart within us all.

We ( as a collective ) have aged here in this time. We are part of this planet at this particular moment. Many of us have studied, observed, laughed, and lived enriched by our surroundings, choices, and close relationships. We have grown here much like the forest and the trees.

We breathe.

We have memories, regrets, pain, and extreme joy.

We do not have to “find” anything.

Happiness is a realization of our oneness to all.

Our empathy, humanity.

If we realize that concept, we can recognize the carousel of this planet.

All that is in it is just an experience.

That is it.

You must live life and experience it and not dissect the whole.

If we (as individuals) do NOT come to this, we leave here and go to our graves ill at ease in our souls.

We will close the doors of the universe that will be shown before us and all the magic it enfolds.

It is before us — within reach.

Gratitude is not a bunch of random letters thrown together to be used in inspirational settings with muslin dresses and yoga mats. Candles may entice your spirit, but they are not where happiness and peace in your soul are located. Soul rewards are not statements of fashion. They are naked truth.

We have lived.

Touched.

Loved the earth.

Now we must turn inward- very simply and love ourselves.

It is really quite simple.