Brooklyn, NY

Happiness- A Poem

Brooklyn Muse
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUeW3_0gErtcx700
Happiness is Inside of You.©Brooklyn Muse

Happiness is not as elusive as many think. We do not “find” it in other people.

We will not “find” it in meditation or eastern art forms, in nature, or in material things.

It is in our raw selves. The space that no one speaks of, the naked self.The secret heart within us all.

We ( as a collective ) have aged here in this time. We are part of this planet at this particular moment. Many of us have studied, observed, laughed, and lived enriched by our surroundings, choices, and close relationships. We have grown here much like the forest and the trees.

We breathe.

We have memories, regrets, pain, and extreme joy.

We do not have to “find” anything.

Happiness is a realization of our oneness to all.

Our empathy, humanity.

If we realize that concept, we can recognize the carousel of this planet.

All that is in it is just an experience.

That is it.

You must live life and experience it and not dissect the whole.

If we (as individuals) do NOT come to this, we leave here and go to our graves ill at ease in our souls.

We will close the doors of the universe that will be shown before us and all the magic it enfolds.

It is before us — within reach.

Gratitude is not a bunch of random letters thrown together to be used in inspirational settings with muslin dresses and yoga mats. Candles may entice your spirit, but they are not where happiness and peace in your soul are located. Soul rewards are not statements of fashion. They are naked truth.

We have lived.

Touched.

Loved the earth.

Now we must turn inward- very simply and love ourselves.

It is really quite simple.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Newsbreak Original# Happiness# Spirituality# Life# Badges

Comments / 0

Published by

M.Ed specializing in teaching and curriculum, educator. writer. editor. photographer. dreamer. designer. treasure hunter. mountains. beach. city. all images ©️ Brooklyn Muse

450 followers

More from Brooklyn Muse

Life is not a box of chocolates - A Poem

It is More Like a Bowl of Cheerios. Life is not always sweet like chocolate. Life is circular, buoyant…able to stay afloat. Sometimes we swim, sometimes we sink. We need sustenance to hold us up.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

A Commentary on Education- A Poem

World History Class. High School. Last Day. Final exams on each desk. Three Senior boys enter 10 minutes late, basketballs in hand. Respectfully, they sit to take their exams. 10 minutes pass- all quiet.

Read full story

A Poem on Sound

Listen and silent have the same letters. Nature’s voice reverberates within the earth. Majestic properties live in the whisper of the trees,. the rhythm of the water, and the call of the wind.

Read full story
Winter Park, FL

Technology Changes Non-Verbal Communication

Simple Letters Make a World of Difference@ Brooklyn Muse. Ms. Elizabeth Bonker, who has nonspeaking autism, is the most recent valedictorian of Rollins College of Winter Park, Florida. The commencement address given was one of the most significant and powerful of any across the nation.

Read full story

Porch Lighting and its message in the United States

Outdoor lighting has taken on a new meaning for residents of the United States. Many citizens have taken to their outdoor porches and stairways to share their support and awareness of a plethora of issues within our society.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

A Poem to Earth Energy

Let it be known we appreciate the life energy, beyond all religions- you offer us- through the elements on our planet — fire, earth, water, metal, air, and wood. May you realize we acknowledge your ancestral knowledge and the important integration of humor on the planet into the rhythms of our days.

Read full story

New Jersey Bear Information 2022

Bears are the largest land mammal found in New Jersey. New Jersey black bears are located primarily within Sussex, Passaic, Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, and Morris Counties. They enjoy living free within hardwood forests, wetlands, and dense swamps. They choose places with heavy foliage and brush for their habitat.

Read full story

A Poem About You

tints of lavender hues, mixes of scarlet and tangerine. My easel is not a secret, in truth I am... Lapus Lazuli, an intense blue mineral. It was incredibly rare in the Middle Ages and at the time of the Renaissance and actually more valuable than gold.

Read full story

New Jersey Major Fishing Sites 2022

The Garden State of New Jersey hosts over 400 freshwater lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams for the discerning fisherman/woman. The species found within these waters include Atlantic salmon, largemouth bass, white perch, yellow perch, coho salmon, stripers, bowfin, chain pickerel, muskie, northern pike, smallmouth bass, channel catfish, white catfish, black crappie, white crappie, walleye, rainbow trout, brook trout, brown trout, lake trout, bluegill, pumpkinseed sunfish, rock bass, sturgeon, and tiger muskie. The following list includes the predominant areas used in this state for the sport. Some of these waterways also permit ice fishing in the winter.

Read full story

New Jersey Registered Animal Rescue Organizations 2022

New Jersey has a plethora of registered animal rescue organizations that service pets within each county. The county groups have a diverse variety of pets and requirements for individual adoptions. The following is a 2022 current list to assist you with rescuing pets in need.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Hippies - A Poem

Old Hippies never die, so take this “Trip” with me,. times reflect the age we live, and now I’ll let you see. that Banana Boat Bike is now by your side. “The Game of Life” is really very much the same, the calls today are just in a much different frame.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

An Ode to Humans in 2022 - A Poem

The purpose of an ode is to be a formal, lyrical poem, often ceremonious that expresses intense emotion. Initially constructed Greek odes were poetic pieces eventually set to music. Odes vary in stanza and form.

Read full story

Shout out to Bruce Springsteen and Little Stevie

The impact musicians have on the planet promotes not only a spirit of unity but one of peace. It is more than inspiration, it moves the heart. Teaching in New Jersey is quite a progressive task in this era. When a teacher has the tools to motivate students through music in areas of English, language, grammar, and history, it changes lives. Often people write, sell and move forward in the music industry.

Read full story

New Jersey Beach Fees 2022

Asbury Park Beautiful Boardwalk Art© Brooklyn Muse. New Jersey’s beachfront encompasses 130 miles from Sandy Hook to Cape May Point. Nearly all of the beachfront towns charge for admission daily, weekly, or seasonal. These entrance fees may be named passes, beach tags, or badges. Price ranges vary from $5 a day to $150 for the season. The wary beachgoer has a multitude of choices.

Read full story

New Jersey Invites Six New Weed Stores

Recreational Marijuana users in New Jersey will be able to make their purchases at six new establishments across the state in the coming weeks. The initial stores that opened in the state last month are owned by seven different medical dispensaries. These facilities are labeled alternative treatment centers and include Verano (which uses the Zen Leaf banner), Curaleaf, GTI (which uses the RISE banner), Ascend, Columbia Care, TerrAscend, and Acreage. The initial dozen stores now in operation can be found in Bellmawr, Bloomfield, Paterson, Phillipsburg, Maplewood, Rochelle Park, Elizabeth, Lawrence, Williamstown, Egg Harbor, Vineland, and Deptford. Within these 12 stores, there have been over 212,000 transactions. These establishments have generated over 24 million in sales that have been reported within this short period of time.

Read full story

New Jersey Police Increase Presence at Schools

New Jersey has approximately 600 public school districts throughout the 8,722 square miles of the state. These districts are presently composed of 2,493 schools. The Garden State’s top law enforcement official, acting state Attorney General Matthew Platkin has directed the New Jersey State Police and all 21 county prosecutors in the state to “increase law enforcement presence at schools throughout New Jersey effective immediately.”

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

A Poem about Spirit

This poem is about lifting the veil we each have before taking on human form. Random rememberings and notions of spirits. Faded thoughts may resonate with the reader and awaken personal memories.

Read full story
2 comments

A Poem about Life

An Abecedarian Poem is a poem that is completed alphabetically. In its earliest document English use, the term abecedarian refers to "one learning the rudiments of something". In the early 1600s, it meant someone that was beginning to learn the use of the alphabet. The term was created using the combination of the letters A, B, C, D, and the suffix. The echo of that initial pronunciation can still be heard in the original dialect of the word. The adjective itself appeared decades later in the English language. The following is a true story using the abecedarian format for your contemplation and enjoyment.

Read full story
9 comments

A Poem on Aging

Tell me please about your life, the library within. Tell me all you've read and learned, the spaces and the sins. Tell me of your loves and losses, the chapters that bind your soul. Tell me the desires of the heart you have never told.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy