A Poem About You

Colors of you.
Who are you?
Muted colors, images of self
seen through other’s eyes
blends of golds and sapphire
tints of lavender hues, mixes of scarlet and tangerine
is that who I am?
Muted colors, images of self
seen through other’s eyes
hints of silver, stations of emerald
tins of jade and indigo
pallets of whatever “they” see?
My easel is not a secret, in truth I am...
Lapus Lazuli, an intense blue mineral. It was incredibly rare in the Middle Ages and at the time of the Renaissance and actually more valuable than gold.
Gamboge, a somewhat transparent deep saffron, mustard yellow pigment. It is the traditional color used to dye Buddhist monks’ robes.
Brazilwood is a specific dye that comes from sappanwood. This Asian tree, is not endangered, in contrast to brazilwood from Brazil's forests. The current source of our brazilwood powder is directly from India.
Celadon, a unique shade of green dates back to the Neoclassical period. Ancient Greek and Roman architecture promoted the use of pale, natural colors such as blue, cream, and green. Celadon green is a fresh, calm, and inviting color. It is a pale, spring green with a gray undertone.
Aureolin is permanent in oils of intense medium yellow. It darkens and fades easily in watercolors. It is transparent, lightly staining, and light valued.
YInMn blue is so bright and perfect that it almost doesn’t look real. Its hue is an unimaginable blue. Some people are calling this hue the best color in the world.
Dragon’s blood is a red resin produced from a variety of trees growing in South East Asia, East Africa, Canary Islands, West Indies, and also in South America. A unique deep presence both in-depth, value, and memory.
Vibrant colors, images of self
seen through my eyes
my life, my truth
intense, transparent
not endangered, unique
calm, permanent
light valued, bright,
unimaginable, deep, valued.
Vibrant colors, images of self
seen through my eyes
my life, my truth
a blend of historic past lives
merging together
with vibrant passion for life
this time around
choosing fragments of colors
to melt together
to take with me
for the next time around.
a unique composition of art.
