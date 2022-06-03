New Jersey Major Fishing Sites 2022

Cool Catch © Brooklyn Muse

The Garden State of New Jersey hosts over 400 freshwater lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams for the discerning fisherman/woman. The species found within these waters include Atlantic salmon, largemouth bass, white perch, yellow perch, coho salmon, stripers, bowfin, chain pickerel, muskie, northern pike, smallmouth bass, channel catfish, white catfish, black crappie, white crappie, walleye, rainbow trout, brook trout, brown trout, lake trout, bluegill, pumpkinseed sunfish, rock bass, sturgeon, and tiger muskie. The following list includes the predominant areas used in this state for the sport. Some of these waterways also permit ice fishing in the winter.

Assunpink Lake is a 225-acre lake in central NJ. Bass, catfish, crappie, panfish, perch, pike.

Clinton Reservoir is a 424-acre lake in the northern part of NJ. Bass, catfish, trout, panfish, perch, pike.

Farrington Lake is a 290-acre lake in the north-central part of NJ. Bass, catfish, crappie, trout, panfish, perch, pike.

Greenwood Lake is a 1,900-acre lake on the northern border of NJ. Bass, catfish, crappie, walleye, panfish, muskie.

Lake Carnegie is a 237-acre lake in the central part of NJ. Bass, catfish, crappie, panfish, perch, pike, muskie.

Lake Hopatcong is a 2,700-acre lake in the north-central part of the state. Bass, catfish, walleye, panfish, perch, stripers, pike, muskie.

Manasquan Reservoir is a 700-acre lake in the east-central part of NJ. Bass, panfish, perch, stripers, pike, muskie.

Mercer Lake is a 276-acre lake in the central part of NJ. Bass, catfish, crappie, panfish, perch, pike, muskie.

Merrill Creek Reservoir is a 650-acre lake in the northwest part of the state. Bass, crappie, trout, panfish, perch.

Monksville Reservoir is a 500-acre lake in the northeast part of NJ. Bass, catfish, crappie, walleye, panfish, pike, muskie.

Lake Musconetcong is a 329-acre lake in the northern part of the state. Bass, catfish, crappie, trout, panfish, perch, pike.

Oak Ridge Reservoir is a 480-acre lake in the northeast part of the state. Bass, catfish, trout, panfish, perch, pike.

Round Valley Reservoir is a 2,300-acre lake in the northwest part of NJ. Bass, catfish, trout, panfish.

Spruce Run Reservoir is a 1,300-acre lake in the northwest part of NJ. Bass, catfish, panfish, striper, pike.

Swartswood Lake is a 500-acre lake in the north-central part of NJ. Bass, crappie, walleye, panfish, pike.

Union Lake is a 900-acre lake in the south-central part of the state. Bass, crappie, panfish, perch, pike.