New Jersey Major Fishing Sites 2022

Brooklyn Muse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSrfC_0fzdjAB100
Cool Catch© Brooklyn Muse

The Garden State of New Jersey hosts over 400 freshwater lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams for the discerning fisherman/woman. The species found within these waters include Atlantic salmon, largemouth bass, white perch, yellow perch, coho salmon, stripers, bowfin, chain pickerel, muskie, northern pike, smallmouth bass, channel catfish, white catfish, black crappie, white crappie, walleye, rainbow trout, brook trout, brown trout, lake trout, bluegill, pumpkinseed sunfish, rock bass, sturgeon, and tiger muskie. The following list includes the predominant areas used in this state for the sport. Some of these waterways also permit ice fishing in the winter.

Assunpink Lake is a 225-acre lake in central NJ. Bass, catfish, crappie, panfish, perch, pike.

Clinton Reservoir is a 424-acre lake in the northern part of NJ. Bass, catfish, trout, panfish, perch, pike.

Farrington Lake is a 290-acre lake in the north-central part of NJ. Bass, catfish, crappie, trout, panfish, perch, pike.

Greenwood Lake is a 1,900-acre lake on the northern border of NJ. Bass, catfish, crappie, walleye, panfish, muskie.

Lake Carnegie is a 237-acre lake in the central part of NJ. Bass, catfish, crappie, panfish, perch, pike, muskie.

Lake Hopatcong is a 2,700-acre lake in the north-central part of the state. Bass, catfish, walleye, panfish, perch, stripers, pike, muskie.

Manasquan Reservoir is a 700-acre lake in the east-central part of NJ. Bass, panfish, perch, stripers, pike, muskie.

Mercer Lake is a 276-acre lake in the central part of NJ. Bass, catfish, crappie, panfish, perch, pike, muskie.

Merrill Creek Reservoir is a 650-acre lake in the northwest part of the state. Bass, crappie, trout, panfish, perch.

Monksville Reservoir is a 500-acre lake in the northeast part of NJ. Bass, catfish, crappie, walleye, panfish, pike, muskie.

Lake Musconetcong is a 329-acre lake in the northern part of the state. Bass, catfish, crappie, trout, panfish, perch, pike.

Oak Ridge Reservoir is a 480-acre lake in the northeast part of the state. Bass, catfish, trout, panfish, perch, pike.

Round Valley Reservoir is a 2,300-acre lake in the northwest part of NJ. Bass, catfish, trout, panfish.

Spruce Run Reservoir is a 1,300-acre lake in the northwest part of NJ. Bass, catfish, panfish, striper, pike.

Swartswood Lake is a 500-acre lake in the north-central part of NJ. Bass, crappie, walleye, panfish, pike.

Union Lake is a 900-acre lake in the south-central part of the state. Bass, crappie, panfish, perch, pike.

Wanaque Reservoir is a 2,300-acre lake in the northeast part of NJ. Bass, catfish, panfish, perch, pike.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New Jersey# Fishing# Freshwater# Sport# Nature

Comments / 0

Published by

M.Ed specializing in teaching and curriculum, educator. writer. editor. photographer. dreamer. designer. treasure hunter. mountains. beach. city. all images ©️ Brooklyn Muse

453 followers

More from Brooklyn Muse

Brooklyn, NY

A Poem to Earth Energy

Let it be known we appreciate the life energy, beyond all religions- you offer us- through the elements on our planet — fire, earth, water, metal, air, and wood. May you realize we acknowledge your ancestral knowledge and the important integration of humor on the planet into the rhythms of our days.

Read full story

New Jersey Bear Information 2022

Bears are the largest land mammal found in New Jersey. New Jersey black bears are located primarily within Sussex, Passaic, Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, and Morris Counties. They enjoy living free within hardwood forests, wetlands, and dense swamps. They choose places with heavy foliage and brush for their habitat.

Read full story

A Poem About You

tints of lavender hues, mixes of scarlet and tangerine. My easel is not a secret, in truth I am... Lapus Lazuli, an intense blue mineral. It was incredibly rare in the Middle Ages and at the time of the Renaissance and actually more valuable than gold.

Read full story

New Jersey Registered Animal Rescue Organizations 2022

New Jersey has a plethora of registered animal rescue organizations that service pets within each county. The county groups have a diverse variety of pets and requirements for individual adoptions. The following is a 2022 current list to assist you with rescuing pets in need.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Hippies - A Poem

Old Hippies never die, so take this “Trip” with me,. times reflect the age we live, and now I’ll let you see. that Banana Boat Bike is now by your side. “The Game of Life” is really very much the same, the calls today are just in a much different frame.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

An Ode to Humans in 2022 - A Poem

The purpose of an ode is to be a formal, lyrical poem, often ceremonious that expresses intense emotion. Initially constructed Greek odes were poetic pieces eventually set to music. Odes vary in stanza and form.

Read full story

Shout out to Bruce Springsteen and Little Stevie

The impact musicians have on the planet promotes not only a spirit of unity but one of peace. It is more than inspiration, it moves the heart. Teaching in New Jersey is quite a progressive task in this era. When a teacher has the tools to motivate students through music in areas of English, language, grammar, and history, it changes lives. Often people write, sell and move forward in the music industry.

Read full story

New Jersey Beach Fees 2022

Asbury Park Beautiful Boardwalk Art© Brooklyn Muse. New Jersey’s beachfront encompasses 130 miles from Sandy Hook to Cape May Point. Nearly all of the beachfront towns charge for admission daily, weekly, or seasonal. These entrance fees may be named passes, beach tags, or badges. Price ranges vary from $5 a day to $150 for the season. The wary beachgoer has a multitude of choices.

Read full story

New Jersey Invites Six New Weed Stores

Recreational Marijuana users in New Jersey will be able to make their purchases at six new establishments across the state in the coming weeks. The initial stores that opened in the state last month are owned by seven different medical dispensaries. These facilities are labeled alternative treatment centers and include Verano (which uses the Zen Leaf banner), Curaleaf, GTI (which uses the RISE banner), Ascend, Columbia Care, TerrAscend, and Acreage. The initial dozen stores now in operation can be found in Bellmawr, Bloomfield, Paterson, Phillipsburg, Maplewood, Rochelle Park, Elizabeth, Lawrence, Williamstown, Egg Harbor, Vineland, and Deptford. Within these 12 stores, there have been over 212,000 transactions. These establishments have generated over 24 million in sales that have been reported within this short period of time.

Read full story

New Jersey Police Increase Presence at Schools

New Jersey has approximately 600 public school districts throughout the 8,722 square miles of the state. These districts are presently composed of 2,493 schools. The Garden State’s top law enforcement official, acting state Attorney General Matthew Platkin has directed the New Jersey State Police and all 21 county prosecutors in the state to “increase law enforcement presence at schools throughout New Jersey effective immediately.”

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

A Poem about Spirit

This poem is about lifting the veil we each have before taking on human form. Random rememberings and notions of spirits. Faded thoughts may resonate with the reader and awaken personal memories.

Read full story
2 comments

A Poem about Life

An Abecedarian Poem is a poem that is completed alphabetically. In its earliest document English use, the term abecedarian refers to "one learning the rudiments of something". In the early 1600s, it meant someone that was beginning to learn the use of the alphabet. The term was created using the combination of the letters A, B, C, D, and the suffix. The echo of that initial pronunciation can still be heard in the original dialect of the word. The adjective itself appeared decades later in the English language. The following is a true story using the abecedarian format for your contemplation and enjoyment.

Read full story
9 comments

A Poem on Aging

Tell me please about your life, the library within. Tell me all you've read and learned, the spaces and the sins. Tell me of your loves and losses, the chapters that bind your soul. Tell me the desires of the heart you have never told.

Read full story
5 comments

New Jersey Hiking Trails

The Appalachian Trail (the A.T.), is a hiking trail extending almost 2,200 miles (3,540 km) between Springer Mountain in Georgia and Mount Katahdin in Maine in the Eastern United States. It passes through fourteen states including New Jersey. More than three million people are known to hike through various areas of this trail every year. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy claims the Appalachian Trail to be the longest hiking-only trail in the world.

Read full story

New Jersey Beaches 2022

New Jersey is located on the Northeastern Coast of the United States. Known as The Garden State, New Jersey boasts 130 miles of beautiful pristine beaches. These beaches run along the Atlantic Ocean and are filled with diverse communities and entertainment along the sandy coastline.

Read full story

New Jersey Food Truck Festivals 2022

The history of the food truck began in the 1950s during the wake of World War II, the baby boom, and the ice cream truck. Food carts began showing up initially outside of United States Army Bases and simple construction sites. In the late 1950s and early 1960s chip trucks began to emerge across the nation. With the increase in immigration from Mexico, Taco Trucks emerged and became popular in the 1970s. The first food trucks began with simple grab-and-go greasy fare (known as “Roach Coaches”), not the gourmet samplings and diversity that we have today.

Read full story

Total Lunar Blood Moon Eclipse May 15-16, 2022

The full moon of May 2022 occurs on the 15th and 16th of this month. During a lunar eclipse, the color of the moon changes from white or yellow to a rusty orange hue. This has given it the nickname “Blood Moon”. May 15, 2022, will be the next total eclipse. This late Sunday evening event will last into the early morning Monday hours of May 16th.

Read full story

New Jersey Dog Parks 2022

The enthusiastic dog lover appreciates spending time outside with their canine companion. New Jersey offers a plethora of dog parks where one can have their dogs run leash-free and play with other canines in stress-free environments. Many local communities have facilities that have strict requirements to participate in the dog park areas. The following list is composed of community-based areas that do not presently require previous registration or membership. Although many dog parks abound throughout the state, included are dog parks that have contact information for your easy reference. Links have been included for your further perusal.

Read full story

NJ Schools "Assassin" Game

Various High Schools in NJ are resurrecting the tradition of The Senior Class Assassination Game. In this "game" senior class students contribute between five and ten dollars to participate in a water gun fight elimination tournament. Both group games and individual games are played throughout the state in individual high schools in all of the counties.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy