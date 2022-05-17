New Jersey Food Truck Festivals 2022

The history of the food truck began in the 1950s during the wake of World War II, the baby boom, and the ice cream truck. Food carts began showing up initially outside of United States Army Bases and simple construction sites. In the late 1950s and early 1960s chip trucks began to emerge across the nation. With the increase in immigration from Mexico, Taco Trucks emerged and became popular in the 1970s. The first food trucks began with simple grab-and-go greasy fare (known as “Roach Coaches”), not the gourmet samplings and diversity that we have today.
In 2022, New Jersey hosts a number of incredible Food Truck Festivals. Diversity, simple fare, and gourmet offerings enable taste-testing and enjoyment throughout The Garden State.
Manville Food Truck & Music Bash – Manville – April 23, 2022
Food Truck Festival – Shepard’s Lake Ringwood – April 23, 2022
BaconFest 2022 Food Truck Festival! – New Egypt – April 23 – 24, 2022
Paramus Food Truck Festival – Paramus – April 24, 2022
Food Trucks Spring Fling – Wall Twp – April 30 – May 1, 2022
Craft Beer & Food Truck Festival – Beach Haven – April 30, 2022
Chester Food Truck & Music Fest – Chester – April 30, 2022
Springfield Food Truck Festival – Springfield – May 1, 2022
Branchburg Food Truck & Music Fest – Branchburg – May 7, 2022
Food Truck Fest & Inflatable Village – Union – May 7, 2022
Bridgewater Food Truck & Music Fest – Bridgewater – May 7, 2022
Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Skylands Stadium – Augusta – May 7, 2022
Brunswick Square Food Truck & Music Fest – East Brunswick – May 14, 2022
Clifton Food Truck Festival – Clifton – May 15, 2022
Garden State Plaza Food Truck & Music Fest – Paramus – May 15, 2022
Franklin Food Truck Festival – Somerset – May 21, 2022
Spring Food Truck Festival! – New Egypt – May 21 – 22, 2022
Food Truck Extravaganza – Saddle Brook – May 28, 2022
Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival – Oceanport – May 28 – 30, 2022
3rd annual Cherry Hill Mall Food Truck Festival – Cherry Hill – June 11, 2022
6th Annual Food Truck Festival at New Jersey Motorsports Park – Millville – June 11, 2022
Food Truck Festival – Lavallette – June 25, 2022
Home Plate Food Truck & Craft Festival – Glen Gardner – October 1, 2022
New Jersey Vegan Food Festival – Secaucus – November 12 – 13, 2022
Comments / 0