New Jersey Food Truck Festivals 2022

Food Truck Fare NJ © Brooklyn Muse

The history of the food truck began in the 1950s during the wake of World War II, the baby boom, and the ice cream truck. Food carts began showing up initially outside of United States Army Bases and simple construction sites. In the late 1950s and early 1960s chip trucks began to emerge across the nation. With the increase in immigration from Mexico, Taco Trucks emerged and became popular in the 1970s. The first food trucks began with simple grab-and-go greasy fare (known as “Roach Coaches”), not the gourmet samplings and diversity that we have today.

In 2022, New Jersey hosts a number of incredible Food Truck Festivals. Diversity, simple fare, and gourmet offerings enable taste-testing and enjoyment throughout The Garden State.

Manville Food Truck & Music Bash – Manville – April 23, 2022

Food Truck Festival – Shepard’s Lake Ringwood – April 23, 2022

BaconFest 2022 Food Truck Festival! – New Egypt – April 23 – 24, 2022

Paramus Food Truck Festival – Paramus – April 24, 2022

Food Trucks Spring Fling – Wall Twp – April 30 – May 1, 2022

Craft Beer & Food Truck Festival – Beach Haven – April 30, 2022

Chester Food Truck & Music Fest – Chester – April 30, 2022

Springfield Food Truck Festival – Springfield – May 1, 2022

Branchburg Food Truck & Music Fest – Branchburg – May 7, 2022

Food Truck Fest & Inflatable Village – Union – May 7, 2022

Bridgewater Food Truck & Music Fest – Bridgewater – May 7, 2022

Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Skylands Stadium – Augusta – May 7, 2022

Brunswick Square Food Truck & Music Fest – East Brunswick – May 14, 2022

Clifton Food Truck Festival – Clifton – May 15, 2022

Garden State Plaza Food Truck & Music Fest – Paramus – May 15, 2022

Franklin Food Truck Festival – Somerset – May 21, 2022

Spring Food Truck Festival! – New Egypt – May 21 – 22, 2022

Food Truck Extravaganza – Saddle Brook – May 28, 2022

Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival – Oceanport – May 28 – 30, 2022

3rd annual Cherry Hill Mall Food Truck Festival – Cherry Hill – June 11, 2022

6th Annual Food Truck Festival at New Jersey Motorsports Park – Millville – June 11, 2022

Food Truck Festival – Lavallette – June 25, 2022

Home Plate Food Truck & Craft Festival – Glen Gardner – October 1, 2022

New Jersey Vegan Food Festival – Secaucus – November 12 – 13, 2022