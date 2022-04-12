New Jersey Legal Weed

Legal Herb © Brooklyn Muse

It has been a year and a half since New Jersey residents had voted to legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state. The New Jersey State Commission has finally granted seven medical marijuana companies permission to start selling cannabis to all adults (21 and over) at the thirteen regulated dispensaries. New Jersey is now the second state on the east coast to fully authorize the use of cannabis by adults for recreational use. In years prior, medical-marijuana dispensaries were only permitted to sell the substance with written doctor approval to be used as medicine only. This change in policy opens the door for recreational use by adults and revenue through tax dollars for the state. In addition, growers, laborers, and dispensaries will reap profits from this new venture.

The seven companies now enrolled in the program need to pay upwards of one million dollars each in fees connected with expanded licenses and specific requirements through the NJ government for final approval. “The path to get there does not have to be any specific length of time,” said Jeff Brown, executive director of the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission. “It doesn’t have to be 30 days. It can be less. It can be more.”

The medical marijuana companies in New Jersey are permitted to operate three dispensaries. The specific companies that are now able to begin selling marijuana to all adults (21 and over) throughout New Jersey are - Acreage CCF New Jersey; Ascend Wellness; Columbia Care; Curaleaf; Green Thumb Industries (GTI); TerrAscend; and Verano.

In the northern region of New Jersey, a few dispensaries of medical marijuana are also now approved for general sales. They are located in Elizabeth, Maplewood, Montclair, Rochelle Park, Bellmawr, Bordentown, Deptford, Edgewater Park, Phillipsburg, and Vineland. The list will inevitably continue to grow. To date, lawmakers are citing constraints with allowing all medical dispensaries to begin recreational sales. These specific restraints relate to town ordinances and county regulations. The push is evident and proponents are working diligently to change these issues through grassroots movements.

Taxes generated in New Jersey by marijuana sales, as well as, the social excise fee will be spent on specific state initiatives designated by the Legislature to address economic and racial injustice in the state. This is an ongoing issue for the residents of New Jersey. The changes in legislature, community reform, and individual perspectives will be reflected in the future of the state.

