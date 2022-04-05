President Obama meets President Biden at The White House

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Former President Barack Obama will be joining current President Joe Biden at the White House to speak on The Affordable Care Act. This is a momentous occasion as it is the first time a former President will appear publicly at the White House since leaving the official office.

Twelve years ago Former President Obama signed The Affordable Care Act into law. The purpose of the current public meeting is to celebrate the success of this law and extend this Affordable Care Act and Medicaid to millions of Americans. President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris wish to continue to cut health care costs for American families. Further action may be taken at this time to save families even more financially on their health care policies.

The Democratic-led Congress has given significant resources to the existing program and, therefore, brought much more attention to it. This is a completely different scenario than the previous Trump-held administration over the previous four years. Former President Trump and his administration cut the funds Affordable Care Act dramatically for enrollment and marketing assistance. In addition, they cut the sign-up period from twelve weeks to six weeks.

Former President Trump attempted to dismantle the program in its entirety but never came up with an alternative plan. The Supreme Court dismissed a challenge from Republican-held states with regard to this Affordable Care act. This dismissal left this law in place to date.

Former President Obama’s appearance this week also highlights advertising and outreach campaigns to spread information about a new enrollment period for Americans of low-income status that missed the initial sign-up for the 2022 Affordable Care Act coverage. The aim of this new program is to enroll more of the uninsured population and to help those with Medicaid coverage maintain their health insurance when the current global health crisis ends. The Biden administration hopes this agenda may service many Americans for years to come.

