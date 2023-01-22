Who Wins the 2024 GOP Primary? The Latest Polls Show that May Depend on How Many are Running

Brooklyn Lassiter

While numerous recent polls show various early results, one winner remains pretty consistent – as long as more than 2 candidates are running

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzmMY_0kNCHJw600
Photo byveracityreport.org

After a crazy mid-term cycle, none of us are too excited to start running polls for the 2024 Presidential election cycle just yet.

In reality, we’re (probably) a little more than a year away from the Iowa caucuses, yet we are already getting an almost constant stream of emails requesting polling data for the 2024 Republican primaries.

Yes, it is very early to be looking at these polls, and yes, a lot can change in the next 12 months. But historically, this is a time, just after mid-terms, when 2024 primary polls begin to get interesting, particularly this go around where most experts agree that there is no way the Democratic party will allow Joe Biden to run unopposed in 2024, be it against Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, or anyone else for that matter.

From what we’ve seen, national polls conducted in the calendar year before presidential elections are fairly predictive of who will eventually win the nomination, if not the White House.

Currently, Morning Consult’s poll (published by The Hill) shows former President Donald Trump with a substantial lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Others, like a recent survey from YouGov/The Economist, show Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead by a good clip, despite the fact that he has not yet officially launched a campaign.

The thing is there’s a very good reason these polls disagree so much. It’s because they’re asking about completely different types of campaigns.

Some surveys, like the YouGov/Economist poll, are asking about a hypothetical head-to-head race between Trump and DeSantis for the GOP nomination. Meanwhile, other polls like the Morning Consult poll, are asking about multiway battles among several Republicans.

That’s exactly the way the field looked in 2016, when Donald Trump dominated the debate stage, took the nomination and managed to glean the support of almost everyone who was opposing him in the primaries - except for Jeb Bush. If you’ll remember, that was the time when Trump humiliated Jeb so badly he walked off the debate stage and dropped out of the race.

In one of these scenarios, DeSantis is the favorite; and in the other, it’s Trump – almost every time.

When pollsters ask voters about a head-to-head, two-pony showdown between DeSantis and Trump, DeSantis is usually ahead. In those mock races, a simple average of head-to-head national polls taken since the midterms puts DeSantis at 48% and Trump at 43% - not too shabby for DeSantis, but still too close to call.

However, in polls with more than two candidates in the field, Trump almost always comes out on top of the polling. In national polls taken since the mid-terms which included DeSantis, Trump, and at least one other potential candidate, Trump has an average lead of 41% to DeSantis’ 31% - No other candidate even comes close, despite names like Pence, Cheney, Pompeo, Cruz, and Haley on the ticket as well – not one of which ever got more than 8% of the vote (Pence).

Some of these polls will turn out to be wrong, seeing as we don’t even know who’s running for president yet. But unfortunately for us, we don’t yet know which field is the correct one.

Plenty of Republicans other than DeSantis and Trump have hinted they might run for president too, including former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

At least for now, however, all those potential candidates are polling in the single digits. What’s more, if any or all of them do jump into the race, it’s very possible that they will drop out before voters start voting early next year — leaving us with a race that boils down to just DeSantis and Trump, spelling really good news for the former President.

But these polls do give us one valuable piece of information, one that’s right under our nose: Trump seems to have a better chance at recapturing the nomination in a multiway race. This makes intuitive sense, too.

So far, the 2024 Republican primary seems to be shaping up as a battle between the pro-Trumps and the anti-Trumps. In that, notice how, in the polling averages, Trump’s support was very similar in both head-to-head (43%) and multiway (41%) matchups. Meanwhile, DeSantis lost a lot more support to other candidates (going from 48% to 31%).

As those numbers suggest, if anti-Trump voters coalesce behind one alternative, it seems there might be just enough of them to defeat him. But, if opposition to Trump is divided amongst a multitude of candidates like it was in 2016, he could very easily finish in first place with a simple plurality.

What’s more, because most states allocate all or most of their Republican National Convention delegates to the winner of their primary or caucus rather than splitting them up proportionally, that’s a recipe for Trump to lock up the nomination.

This is essentially what happened in 2016, when Trump was still a deeply controversial figure in the Republican primary; opponents like Sen. Ted Cruz, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Sen. Marco Rubio, and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush all fought on thinking they could beat him, with the result that no one did.

It is very possible that the same scenario plays out in 2024; what remains to be seen is whether the GOP brain trusts will let it, or if they will do their best to force a head-to-head primary race.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Real Clear Politics, Morning Consult Polling, The Hill, YouGov/The Economist Polling, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

# donald trump# ron desantis# republican primaries# presidential election 2024# polling

Comments / 3

