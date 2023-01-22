Wilmington, DE

DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted Several

Brooklyn Lassiter

This marks the fourth time that top-secret documents were found within the personal spaces belonging to the President - and this after Biden’s attorneys claim to have conducted thorough searches of those areas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Abvqe_0kN93o1K00
Photo byveracityreport.org

While conducting what is being called a voluntary search by officials (which means no search warrant was obtained prior to the search), federal investigators found even more classified materials while conducting an almost 13-hour search of President Biden’s Delaware home. In a public statement issued by Biden’s lawyer on Saturday, some of those documents date as far back as his years as a US Senator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t83t9_0kN93o1K00
Joe Biden's DE home as it is searched by DOJ investigators. They would eventually find 6 more top-secret docs in a room near the garagePhoto bydoj.gov

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mtsoe_0kN93o1K00
The box investigators found near Biden's garage, on January 19th, which contained 6 more top-secret documentsPhoto bydoj.gov

Bob Bauer, Biden’s newly acquired personal lawyer, said the Justice Department took a total of six documents which were marked ‘classified’ as well as some of Biden’s handwritten notes, during a Friday search that lasted from about 9:45 AM, until about 10:30 PM, according to reports.

In his statement, Bauer went on to say that the DOJ:

“…took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President.”

According to Bauer, Biden knew the Justice Department was coming to search through his Wilmington home. And though none of the family was present for the probe, Biden’s personal and White House Counsel were present for the search – an accommodation that was expressly denied former President Trump when his Mar-A-Lago home was raided by the FBI on August 8th of last year. A situation that will no doubt continue to fuel the ‘double standard’ argument.

Biden’s lawyers and his White House team watched federal investigators conduct a “thorough search” of the residence, which many of them had claimed to have already conducted over the previous days and weeks since this story broke.

As the story goes, attorneys for Biden first found 10 top-secret documents at the Penn Biden Center in DC, on November 2nd, 2022, exactly six days before the midterm elections, when the balance of political party control of both chambers of Congress was a stake. The revelation of those documents was never released to the public until last week.

Several days after the story publicly broke, more classified documents were uncovered at the president’s Wilmington, Delaware home – the same one where Hunter Biden frequently stayed and even reported having paid to rent at the sum of just under $50,000 per month, on at least one loan application.

The contents of the newly discovered documents, as well as the previously recovered material, have been kept from the public except to say that they pertained to Ukraine, China, and Iran.

Biden and the White House have been heavily criticized for the two-month lag in disclosing the discovery of the first batch of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. A situation the president has said in a statement that he “does not regret.”

Many critics have also asked why searches of other private locations maintained by the president were not conducted until after the White House disclosed the first discovery. Those queries have gone unanswered.

Many reporters whose job it is to track the movements of the President were curious as to why Biden was spending this weekend at his Rehoboth Beach vacation house – some 90 minutes from the Wilmington home where the top-secret documents were found. However, when asked indirectly, a White House spokesperson was elusive with a response.

And when asked if his weekend trip was related to the classified documents scandal, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre only said Biden “often travels to Delaware on the weekend. I don’t have anything else to share.”

Biden's attorney Bauer also said in his statement that the President had sent his personal legal team and the White House Counsel’s Office to oversee the “thorough search.”

Of course, it has been well reported that Biden’s personal attorneys had already scoured both the Wilmington, Delaware home and the Rehoboth Beach home for official records but reportedly found nothing besides that second batch of top-secret documents in a box next to Biden’s prized 1967 Corvette.

The DOJ search comes just one week after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Special Counsel Robert Hur to investigate Biden’s mishandling of the classified materials, despite repeated claims that they trusted Biden’s attorneys to conduct the searches honestly and swiftly.

The DOJ investigation, as well as the discovery of even more top-secret documents, is certain to provide fuel to the GOP-led congressional probes into the president and his scandal-riddled son, Hunter, complicating Biden’s bid for a second term in 2024.

Biden, who admitted Thursday to filing the documents “in the wrong place,” had concealed the discovery in November while simultaneously slamming former President Donald Trump for the same crime, calling the Republican “irresponsible” for keeping classified material in his Mar-A-Lago home.

Of course, Biden’s admission to keeping the documents, and knowing where they were, completely destroys the conspiracy theories that one or both of former President Trump or members of Biden’s own party, had surreptitiously planted the documents to somehow diminish the image of the President, or to take some of the sting out of the DOJ’s investigation into the investigation of Trump’s own possible possession of classified documents – a case that is overwhelmingly expected to lead to the determination that Trump did not break any laws.

When describing the search, Bauer said:

"It began at approximately 9:45 AM and concluded at around 10:30 PM and covered all working, living, and storage spaces in the home," Bauer said. "By agreement with DOJ, representatives of both the personal legal team and the White House Counsel's Office were present."

He went on to say that the DOJ search team had:

"…full access to the President's home," which included "personally handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules, and reminders going back decades.
"DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President's service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President.
"DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years.
"As noted in the Statement we released on January 14, we have attempted to balance the importance of public transparency where appropriate with the established norms and limitations necessary to protect the investigation's integrity.
"We will continue to do so throughout the course of our cooperation with DOJ."

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Attorney Bob Bauer via Twitter, NBC, MSNBC, Fox News, CNN, The New York Post, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

# joe biden# doj search# classified documents# bob bauer# special counsel

