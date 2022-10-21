Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210

Since we had such a great experience at another Macon, GA Applebee’s our staffers decided to try this one as well

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

We usually start our reviews a little later in the afternoon to avoid any lunch rush catastrophes, but this location was calm and quiet and remained that way throughout our visit, so we opted to start a bit earlier this time.

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Our team arrived at 12:47 PM and found there were only 4 small tables in the large restaurant. Once seated by an extremely nice host, the server was over quickly to get beverage and appetizer orders – literally, within 3 minutes of being seated.

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

For this visit, our team decided to share the spinach and artichoke dip appetizer. When it arrived at 12:59, it did not disappoint.

The server on this occasion was not only incredibly courteous and polite, but also very quick, competent, and confident.

After seeing those recent commercials for the handcrafted burgers, both members of our crew opted to try the new Bourbon Mushroom Swiss Burgers, with fries as well as the advertised add-on for 5 boneless chicken wings for $1. Our group went with the Honey BBQ since our CEO and his wife loved them so much on their anniversary.

We placed the order for the burgers at 12:50 and, after giving our crew time to enjoy their appetizer without feeling rushed, the burgers arrived at 1:10. It was, quite literally, perfect timing and coordination by the server.

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

The food was exceptional. The burgers were thick, juicy, and cooked to perfection. Meanwhile, the fries were hot, crisp, and golden brown. Not to mention the boneless honey BBQ wings really were just as good as our CEO and his wife had reported. They were scarfed down pretty quickly.

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

For dessert, our team decided to take advantage of a new menu item at Applebee’s – Miniature Cinnabon rolls with icing. Unfortunately, they were both stuffed by the time the desert came and had to take it to go. When they did finally get to the dessert, they found the order consisted of a full dozen of the delightful little treats which amount to pure heaven in the mouth. After all, it is Cinnebons!

In the end, our team found the price of the meal to be pretty excellent considering the quality, quantity, and taste of the food.

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Our overall grade: A

Conclusion:

The Positives:

1. The quality of the food was exceptional

2. The restaurant and restrooms were very clean and attractive, producing only good aromas

3. The cost was well befitting of the food quality and overall experience

4. The quantity of food for the money, (portion sizes) we found to be an exceptionally good value

The Negatives:

1. There were simply no negatives that we encountered during this visit

We hope you enjoyed this edition of The Veracity Foodie Report, and that it helps you in selecting where next to spend your hard-earned dining-out dollars.

If you have any suggestions of restaurants you would like us to evaluate, please address your email requests to: foodies@veracityreport.org - we will be happy to consider your requests.

This article was compiled and written by Investigative reporter and Foodie analyst Brooklyn Lassiter – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.