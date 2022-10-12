It is now being alleged that Hunter, the 52-year-old son of President Joe Biden, channeled the 13th-century Mongol warlord’s birth name while interacting with potential hook-ups across adult entertainment sites

According to new information gleaned from the controversial laptop, it seems Biden rocked the username “Temujin,” Khan’s birth name, while browsing adult websites as corroborated by International Business Times, TrendRadars, and RadarOnline.

Khan, who founded the Mongol empire, is thought to have been responsible for the deaths of roughly 40 million people. Of course, Biden’s apparent fascination with the 13th-century warrior isn’t the only revelation brought to light by his highly controversial device.

In June, a thorough analysis of his now infamous laptop also brought to light that the businessman and his company raked in more than $11 million in the five-year period between 2013 and 2018. While some small percentage of that staggering eight-figure total stemmed from his attorney work, these earnings also came from Biden’s service as a board member of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings Ltd. — which has been accused of bribery — and his work with a Chinese businessman who was accused of fraud.

These concerning findings came about 18 months after Biden confirmed that his taxes were under federal investigation. An investigation that, in recent days, seems to have reached critical mass with many in prosecutorial circles believing that formal charges will be filed against the first son literally at any moment.

"I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," the then president-elect’s son explained in a statement, adding that he takes “this matter very seriously.”

“I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Biden continued.

Contrasting with his repeated reassurances, it seems now that officials may have acquired enough evidence to potentially press charges for both tax and gun crimes, according to unnamed sources familiar with the investigation.

Delaware U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss will now decide whether Biden will face charges for these alleged crimes, the insiders claimed. A decision that should be revealed sooner rather than later.

