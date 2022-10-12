Former Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Announces She is Finished with the Democratic Party

Brooklyn Lassiter

Early Tuesday morning, while announcing her break from the Democratic Party, the popular former Congresswoman denounced the organization as an "elitist cabal"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9YDe_0iUTBquD00
Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Gabbard, aside from being a US Army Reserve Officer, retired from the US House of Representatives in 2021 after eight very successful years representing the people of the State of Hawaii beginning in 2013. She has gradually become more disillusioned with the party since her failed bid for the 2020 presidential nomination as a Democrat. Tulsi has also become a very outspoken critic of President Joe Biden, repeatedly ridiculing him for "pouring fuel on the flames" of division across the country.

In an almost 30-minute video posted to her YouTube account, which we have linked to this article for your convenience, Gabbard repeatedly and scathingly attacked the party though she did not announce any plans to join any other political party or affiliation.

"I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism," Gabbard said in an excerpt posted to Twitter.

Gabbard also called upon other moderate Democrats to follow in her footsteps.

"I believe in a government that is of the people, by the people, and for the people. Unfortunately, today's Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government that is of, by, and for the powerful elite," she continued. "I'm calling on my fellow common sense, independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party."

Her announcement also served as the pilot episode of the Tulsi Gabbard Show, a podcast she just launched.

Newt Gingrich, the Former Speaker of the House, praised Gabbard for ditching the Democrats in a Tuesday statement on Fox News. He argued that she is one of many Americans who traditionally have voted blue but now find the Democratic party unrecognizable, a growing theme we have heard repeatedly among longstanding Democrats.

In his statement to Fox News, Gingrich said:

"[Gabbard] has always been sort of an independent maverick, and I think when she ran for president, she realized how really isolated she was from the great majority of the Democratic Party, which is now, frankly, a pretty weird party….I think you're seeing this drift. And we've certainly seen among Latinos a huge drift towards the Republican Party as they're driven away by the weirder policies of the Democratic Party."

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Fox News, The Associated Press, Wikipedia (only for biographical information), and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all of our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Investigative Reporter Brooklyn Lassiter – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and utterly independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJq1c_0iUTBquD00
Copyright 2022, The Veracity Report

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tulsi Gabbard# Democratic Defection# Leaving the Democratic Party# Evil Cabal# Anti White Racists

Comments / 34

Published by

I am a cub investigative journalist working for The Veracity Report and WOMEN - (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.). Mostly, I expect to be covering book, movie, music, and celebrity entertainment news and reviews.

Macon, GA
1281 followers

More from Brooklyn Lassiter

New Poll Shows Hochul’s Once Seemingly Insurmountable Lead Over Zeldin has Vanished

The latest polling results are in and they show that New York’s interim Governor, who once held a huge lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, is now in a statistical dead-heat with him.

Read full story
576 comments

Hunter Biden Apparently Used Genghis Khan-Username While Trolling Adult Sites

It is now being alleged that Hunter, the 52-year-old son of President Joe Biden, channeled the 13th-century Mongol warlord’s birth name while interacting with potential hook-ups across adult entertainment sites.

Read full story

Hunter’s Former Business Partner Gave the FBI Evidence of Biden Family Fraud - and it Was Ignored

Tony Bobulinski, the former first son business partner, has recently declared that he gave the FBI evidence of the Biden family committing fraud, but the agent never followed up with him on the allegations.

Read full story
24 comments
Arizona State

Latest Poll Shows How Biden’s Approval Rating is Affecting Dems in Swing States

The newest polls are coming in and with only weeks before the mid-term elections, the beleaguered President’s frolics and fumbles look like they’re causing several Dems to wane in the polls.

Read full story
68 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion

The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.

Read full story
339 comments

Trump Sues CNN in $475 Million Defamation Suit

On Monday, Former president Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation seeking $475 million in punitive damages and claiming that the network carried out a “campaign of libel and slander” against him.

Read full story
14 comments
New York City, NY

Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually Go

August saw the largest number of Driver’s licenses get changed from New York to Florida than any single month in the history of the United States. A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a check of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data.

Read full story
1414 comments
Texas State

Beto Blames Biden for Sagging Polls, Particularly Among Hispanic Voters

As Incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott Surges in the polls, fledgling challenger Beto O’Rourke looks to blame the Big Guy for his lack of Hispanic support. Beto O'Rourke, who is facing off against incumbent Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in November's gubernatorial election, said that the rightward shift of Latino voters in recent years is due to a disregard for the demographic by Democrats.

Read full story
5 comments

Food Prices are Still Soaring – The Veracity Report Has Some Suggestions that Might Help

The current administration is desperately trying to convince you that inflation is leveling off and that prices are coming down – They aren’t, but here are some things average Americans might try to reduce the sting.

Read full story
7 comments
Macon, GA

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206

Our CEO and his wife decided to celebrate their anniversary dinner at a local Applebees. Of course, they couldn't resist turning it into a full-scale Veracity Foodie Report - here's what they found.

Read full story
8 comments

VERACITY BOOK REPORT – Killing The Mob, by Bill O’Reilly – Part 10 of the Killing Series

In this review, The Veracity Report uses our unique, 8-part grading system to break down and evaluate all aspects of “Killing The Mob,” the 2021 bestselling sensation from Bill O-Reilly and Martin Dugard.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock

All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.

Read full story
250 comments

New Polls Show the Nationwide Effects of Joe Biden’s “Ultra MAGA” Rhetoric Speech | Opinion

The latest polls released by several polling agencies show how Americans have responded to the highly controversial speech. This non-biased, fully attributed article was written by investigative journalist Brooklyn Lassiter. It has been fully vetted and fact-checked by our editorial staff, and has been found to be factually accurate. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources: The Associated Press, Convention of States Action, The Trafalgar Group, and Empower Wisconsin.

Read full story
1035 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy