Former Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Announces She is Finished with the Democratic Party

Early Tuesday morning, while announcing her break from the Democratic Party, the popular former Congresswoman denounced the organization as an "elitist cabal"

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Gabbard, aside from being a US Army Reserve Officer, retired from the US House of Representatives in 2021 after eight very successful years representing the people of the State of Hawaii beginning in 2013. She has gradually become more disillusioned with the party since her failed bid for the 2020 presidential nomination as a Democrat. Tulsi has also become a very outspoken critic of President Joe Biden, repeatedly ridiculing him for "pouring fuel on the flames" of division across the country.

In an almost 30-minute video posted to her YouTube account, which we have linked to this article for your convenience, Gabbard repeatedly and scathingly attacked the party though she did not announce any plans to join any other political party or affiliation.

"I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism," Gabbard said in an excerpt posted to Twitter.

Gabbard also called upon other moderate Democrats to follow in her footsteps.

"I believe in a government that is of the people, by the people, and for the people. Unfortunately, today's Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government that is of, by, and for the powerful elite," she continued. "I'm calling on my fellow common sense, independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party."

Her announcement also served as the pilot episode of the Tulsi Gabbard Show, a podcast she just launched.

Newt Gingrich, the Former Speaker of the House, praised Gabbard for ditching the Democrats in a Tuesday statement on Fox News. He argued that she is one of many Americans who traditionally have voted blue but now find the Democratic party unrecognizable, a growing theme we have heard repeatedly among longstanding Democrats.

In his statement to Fox News, Gingrich said:

"[Gabbard] has always been sort of an independent maverick, and I think when she ran for president, she realized how really isolated she was from the great majority of the Democratic Party, which is now, frankly, a pretty weird party….I think you're seeing this drift. And we've certainly seen among Latinos a huge drift towards the Republican Party as they're driven away by the weirder policies of the Democratic Party."

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Fox News, The Associated Press, Wikipedia (only for biographical information), and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all of our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Investigative Reporter Brooklyn Lassiter – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and utterly independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.