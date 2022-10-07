BREAKING: Hunter’s Former Business Partner Gave the FBI Evidence of Biden Family Fraud - and it Was Ignored

Tony Bobulinski, the former first son business partner, has recently declared that he gave the FBI evidence of the Biden family committing fraud, but the agent never followed up with him on the allegations

During an interview with Tucker Carlson, on the Fox News Network, Bobulinksi said that Hunter Biden, his former business partner, tampered with documents to defraud Bobulinski and his other business partners and funneled more than $5 million into his own company.

Bobulinski said, “it appears that Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, and the Biden family literally copied the same document down to typos . . . they removed Oneida Holdings, which was the Delaware LLC that represented Jim Biden, Hunter Biden, myself, Rob Walker, and James Gilliar.”

“Hunter and his lawyer, Jorge Misires, replaced it with Owasco, which was Hunter Biden’s law firm or business that he operated,” Bobulinski added. “He effectively swapped out an entity that he owned 20% of to a business that he owned 100% of, which is fraud.”

Bobulinksi volunteered this information to the FBI as a whistleblower and reported his knowledge of the Biden family’s business dealings to an agent. After the initial meeting, the FBI told Bobulinski’s lawyers that an individual named Tim Thibault was going to lead investigative efforts into Bobulinski’s claims and that Bobulinski would be called in for a follow-up interview.

That follow-up interview never happened, and of course, we now all know that Thibault has been disciplined and discharged from service with the FBI.

“Tim Thibault, in his last discussion with my legal counsel was, ‘Listen, we know Tony is cooperating. We appreciate all the information he’s provided. We will follow up with you. We’re definitely going to have him come in for a follow-up interview or spend some more time on this,'” Bobulinski said. “And, I haven’t heard from them since.”

“At all?” Carlson asked.

“No. Nor my lawyers,” Bobulinski added.

Carlson confirmed there was “no communication” from Thibault to Bobulinski “whatsoever since before the 2020 election.”

“It’s shocking,” Carlson remarked.

“Shocking. Yeah, that would be one adjective,” Bobulinski replied.

Bobulinski’s reports of his experience with the FBI add weight to recent whistleblower claims from within the bureau, where whistleblowing agents have come forward to proclaim that the FBI had a “scheme” to cover up negative information about criminal activity involving Hunter Biden before the 2020 presidential campaign of Joe Biden.

In a July 25 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, Sen. Grassley wrote that the FBI allegedly developed information regarding Hunter Biden’s “criminal financial and related activity” in 2020, but in August of that year – just three months before the presidential election – an FBI Headquarters team used an internal assessment to “improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation.”

Meanwhile, while the FBI was allegedly working to cover up Hunter Biden scandals, the bureau was also warning Facebook to be on the lookout for “Russian propaganda,” telling the social media giant to “be vigilant” in the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

This fact was recently confirmed personally by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a recent podcast appearance, where he explained that the FBI warning was behind Facebook’s decision to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 election.

Bobulinkski said he has “thousands of documents, text messages, WhatsApp conversations, recordings of the sitting president of the United States in his own voice” that the FBI could have examined for their investigation into the Biden family.

“The good news is it’s just not my word against the Bidens’,” Bobulinski said.

