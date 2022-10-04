Latest Poll Shows How Biden’s Approval Rating is Affecting Dems in Swing States

The newest polls are coming in and with only weeks before the mid-term elections, the beleaguered President’s frolics and fumbles look like they’re causing several Dems to wane in the polls

The most recent poll, which was conducted by Civiqs, found President Joe Biden receiving a lower popularity rating in some key swing states, which looks to be causing some poll slippage trouble for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

The survey found that Biden's approval rating is currently at 38% or lower in key battleground states such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, and Nevada and that his abysmal approval rating seems to be having negative effects on the chances of many Democratic candidates running in closely contested races in those states.

Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston, said on Monday, "Low presidential approval [numbers] make Biden a target in competitive races in these key states."

According to the poll, in Arizona for example, 36% of respondents said that they approved of Biden's handling of the presidency and 56% said they disapproved. Another 8% of respondents said they didn't approve or disapprove, the poll found.

In the 2020 presidential election, Biden narrowly beat former President Donald Trump in Arizona, by just 0.3% of votes, according to Ballotpedia.

A few polls have still found incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly with a slight lead over Republican candidate Blake Masters, however, the polls that are showing that are reputed as leaning more favorably toward that particular political party.

