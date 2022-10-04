Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion

Brooklyn Lassiter

The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.

Abbott and O’Rourke sparred over the major issues facing Texans. These topics ranged from immigration to gun policies to the reliability of Texas’ power grid.

Throughout the hour-long debate, which we have embedded below, unedited and in its entirety, for your viewing convenience, both candidates frequently accused each other of getting their facts wrong or lying to Texas voters.

Perhaps the biggest such instance was the central issue in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school massacre of raising the permissible age of anyone in the state wanting to purchase an AR-15 style rifle from 18 to 21.

While on the surface, this issue might sound like a logical step in helping to control gun violence in America, Abbott quickly and correctly pointed out that the US Supreme Court has recently ruled such an age increase to be unconstitutional, particularly since many of the United States Armed Forces are under the age of 21, the flurry of states who recently increased the legal age to purchase AR-15 style weapons to 21 will shortly have those laws overturned due to their unconstitutionality. Because of this fact, the novel act of raising the age limit is nothing more than an episode of political theater.

So far, all indications are that Abbott's already substantial lead over O'Rourke is either remaining the same or increasing depending upon which polling agency you decide to favor:

Dallas Morning News UTT Tyler

Emerson

Quinnipiac

However, none of the polling agencies is showing the debate helped O'Rourke in any way -- at least not yet. But of course, we will keep you apprised of any changes as the Mid-Term elections rapidly approach.

