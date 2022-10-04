Trump Sues CNN in $475 Million Defamation Suit

On Monday, Former president Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation seeking $475 million in punitive damages and claiming that the network carried out a “campaign of libel and slander” against him

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Trump claims in his lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., that the network had used its influence as a leading news organization to sway public opinion and aid in defeating him politically.

CNN declined to comment on the case.

In the 29-page lawsuit, Trump, a Republican, claims that CNN has a long track record of criticizing him because of its inherent left-wing- predilection, but has ramped up its attacks in recent months leading up to the November 8th mid-term elections, where many Trump endorsed candidates are running for vital offices across the country and also because the network feared that he would run again for president in 2024.

“As a part of its concerted effort to tilt the political balance to the left, CNN has tried to taint the Plaintiff with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of ‘racist,’ ‘Russian lackey,’ ‘insurrectionist,’ and ultimately ‘Hitler,'” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit lists several instances in which CNN appeared to compare Trump to Hitler, including a January 2022 special report by host Fareed Zakaria that included footage of the German dictator.

Trump, who in 2020 lost a re-election bid to Democrat Joe Biden, has not said whether he would seek re-election.

Trump was sued last month by New York state Attorney General Letitia James, who has accused him of lying to banks and insurers over the value of his assets.

Also, a congressional committee is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, focusing on whether the former president had any role in the attack.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Ft. Lauderdale, FL Court Clerk’s Office, The New York Post, CNN, The Associated Press, veracityreport.org, and Fox News.

More information on this and all of our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Investigative Reporter Brooklyn Lassiter – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.