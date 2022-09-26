VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206

Macon, GA

Our CEO and his wife decided to celebrate their anniversary dinner at a local Applebees. Of course, they couldn't resist turning it into a full-scale Veracity Foodie Report - here's what they found

We decided to visit an Applebees for our anniversary dinner this year, and after much ado in determining which one we should patronize, we opted for the location right near the Macon branch of Central Georgia Technical College, at the intersection of Macon tech, Drive and Eisenhower parkway, in West Macon - right across the street from the old Macon Mall, and where the new Macon Ampitheater is slowly being constructed.

When we arrived, just after 3:00 PM, the place was almost deserted. We chose Applebees this day because of the all-you-can-eat boneless wings promotion going on. Anyone who knows me, will tell you, I like to eat....I mean I really, like to eat, and am a sucker for any kind of all-you-can-eat buffet or entree.

After being seated at 3:04 PM, it took exactly 14 minutes for our server to approach us and ask about drinks. This had us a bit miffed from the onset. that's a long time to wait for even a glass of water in what was otherwise a virtually empty restaurant.

When our server finally did arrive, we ordered our drinks which he left to make prior to asking if we wanted an appetizer. He returned after a short time, beverages in hand, and asked about our appetizer o food order.

We ordered the crunchy chips and white queso as an appetizer, happy to notice that all appetizers are 1/2 price between 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM and again from 9:00 PM to closing.

The server then asked if also knew what we would be having for our meal and we both ordered the all-you-can-eat boneless wings.

I knew I wanted Honey BBQ right from the jump, but Crystal was less sure. After asking the server if he had tried them, he offered to bring out some small cups with each of the sauces in them so she could try each and see which one she liked best.

I thought that was a great idea and our server really scored some big points with me for the suggestion. After tasting several sauces, my wife also settled on the Honey BBQ.

By the time our appetizer arrived, it was 3:41 PM. Undeniably a long time to be sitting without food, but it was our anniversary and we determined to make a great night of it. The appetizer was almost delicious enough to make up for the wait time.

Our first plates of boneless wings, french fries, coleslaw, ranch dipping sauce, and celery, arrived at 3:52 PM. Everything looked really good and tasted even better.

I made short work of my first plate and re-ordered my second plate at 3:58, almost having forgotten that we had already been there for about an hour.

We were both long since done with our first plates before my first reorder arrived at 4:10. This was also our first opportunity to order Crystal's second plate of wings.

Each subsequent reorder consisted simply of 5 boneless wings and one cup of ranch dipping sauce as pictured above.

Crystal's first reorder arrived much more quickly at 4:19 PM, at which time we each ordered two more reorders of wings and Crystal ordered a celebratory Tropical Chocolate Melt cake and ice cream - all of which would ultimately arrive at 4:32 PM.

We asked for our check at 4:45 PM.

I found the cost to be very reasonable for all the food and the quality was admittedly first-rate. There is no doubt that the slow service detracted somewhat from the overall experience. Especially when you consider that, if it weren't our anniversary - where we had all the time in the world, spending two hours to have dinner would have been a lot more unacceptable. As it was, it wasn't too terribly bad.

Our overall grade: A-

Conclusion:

The Positives:

1. The quality of the food was exceptional

2. The restaurant and restrooms were very clean and attractive, producing only good aromas

3. The cost was well befitting of the food quality and overall experience

The Negatives:

1. The staff was slow and unresponsive considering the low customer count.

We hope you enjoyed this edition of The Veracity Foodie Report, and that it helps you in selecting where next to spend your hard-earned dining out dollars.

If you have any suggestions of restaurants you would like us to evaluate, please address your email requests to: foodies@veracityreport.org - we will be happy to consider your requests.

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

