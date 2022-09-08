New Polls Show the Nationwide Effects of Joe Biden’s “Ultra MAGA” Rhetoric Speech | Opinion

The latest polls released by several polling agencies show how Americans have responded to the highly controversial speech

The Veracity Report - Editorial note to readers:

This non-biased, fully attributed article was written by investigative journalist Brooklyn Lassiter. It has been fully vetted and fact-checked by our editorial staff, and has been found to be factually accurate. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources: The Associated Press, Convention of States Action, The Trafalgar Group, and Empower Wisconsin.

New Polls Show the Nationwide Effects of Joe Biden’s “Ultra MAGA” Rhetoric Speech

New polls released by several polling agencies show how America has responded to the highly controversial speech

President Joe Biden really cranked up the rhetoric against Trump supporters and what he referred to as the “ultra MAGA” branch of the Republican party. However, new polling shows that most Americans, particularly those that identify as Independents, fear his comments were far too authoritative and divisive.

Biden’s “Soul of the Nation,” speech, has kicked off a firestorm of controversy across an already polarized and deeply divided America. Division that was only amplified when the president gave a primetime speech last week blasting what he referred to as “MAGA Republicans” as a “threat to Democracy” and “an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Polling agencies Convention of States Action, Empower Wisconsin, and The Trafalgar Group, released polling data Tuesday showing that 56.8% of those surveyed said Biden’s speech was “a dangerous escalation in rhetoric and is designed to incite conflict amongst Americans,” and that it “served no purpose other than to incite violence and further polarize Americans against one another.”

During the speech, Biden is quoted as saying:

"They are working right now, as I speak, in state after state, to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself. They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country."

Biden called the political movement “a threat to this country” and he went on to declare:

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic. There's no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country.”

Perhaps more chilling is that only 19% of Democrats spoke up and declared that the remarks went too far.

Notably, 62.4% of Independents said Biden’s remarks were “a dangerous escalation in rhetoric and is designed to incite conflict amongst Americans.” While a little less than 31% of Independents said it was acceptable rhetoric during an election year.

Biden and his administration have taken an enormous amount of public heat and criticism since the speech, only some of which was expressed in the article: “Biden's Speech Evokes Tremendous Backlash” by our very own, Chief Political Correspondent, Kurt Dillon.

"Tonight's divisive and tone-deaf speech is a culmination of his team's work and rhetoric," said U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas. "This Administration has villainized any American that does not agree with their radical far-left agenda."

These surveys each queried more than 1,000 likely voters from Sept. 2-5th, 2022.

