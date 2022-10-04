Stereotypes About Schizophrenia from a Schizophrenic

istock

The way that I should start this article is to tell you that by the power of love, faith and determination I can make anything happen in my life. That would be such a nice way to talk about all of this, right? The thing is, I am not here to sugarcoat mental health, I am not a psychiatrist who has never been diagnosed with this or a family member who thinks that they know everything about it because they lived through it. My job is not to make you feel better about living in a world with people with mental health problems because when you hear schizophrenia, you hear mass shooter, homeless, addict and every other stereotype that you see portrayed in media and on the news.

istock

Why I am Here

I came on here because I wanted to tell you the truth about my mental health, my son’s mental health with absolute honesty. Why do I want to do this? Do I feel some righteous indignation for setting the story straight? No. Not one person with mental health issues is always the same as another. There are many factors that decide how we end up, even when two people grow up in the exact circumstances, they can take two different paths. You know, like boiling potatoes and eggs. Some days I am the egg and somedays I am the potato.

Stereotypes

So, let’s start simply with the stereotypes that you already have.

istock

Mass Shooter

Stereotype one: Mass Shooter. I am going to loop this in with the main stereotype that the world expects me to be crazy, violent and out to get innocent people. Schizophrenic people, in my personal opinion as someone with schizophrenia are people who deal with anger and violent thoughts. The difference is the ones who learn how to direct those thoughts into better actions. People, and I who have schizophrenia have hallucinations. I will go into different types of hallucinations in another article. There are many. For now, let’s talk about auditory hallucinations. Auditory hallucinations are not the exact same for everyone.

Hallucinations

There are two main types of auditory hallucinations, actual voices in which you can make out what they are saying, and some can be sounds that you cannot exactly make out. Some of these voices, at least in my experience can try to convince you to do violent things. They can make you believe whatever “they” want to in order to push you to your limit.

What Needs to Happen

So, is there anything that we as a country can actually do to stop mass shooters who have mental health problems from causing undue violence to the world around them.

The answer is simple, yes. There needs to be changes. Schizophrenics can have to wait up to six months to be on medication. Medication is not a cure all for schizophrenia. I wish that I could ease your mind and tell you that medication works for every schizophrenic, and we have this down to a science. The truth of the matter is, everyone is different, different medications work for different people and some people with schizophrenia, me included, can go over ten years never finding a medication ritual that works for them.

istock

Mental Health Care

Mental health care in this country needs to stop being gate kept. People with serious mental illness should not have to decide between paying for rent and paying to go to a therapist or for health insurance. There needs to be more education and not stereotypes so that those loved ones of people with schizophrenia and other mental illnesses know the signs and symptoms of psychosis so that they can help them get the help that they need. The stigma around mental health is so bad in this country, that families would rather sweep things under the rug or ignore them so that they themselves will not be judged for the people in their life who live with this.

And in my most direct opinion, if it is found that someone was showing signs of psychosis and nothing was done, they should be charged in the event of violent activities as well.

Now, I am not saying that it is your burden or responsibility to take care of grown adults, but the truth of the matter is, most of these mass shooters in school are not grown adults. They are children living in their parent’s homes and not noticing when a child is in psychosis is neglect, and no I will not change my stance or opinion on that.

A Mother’s Responsibility

I am the mother of a child with psychosis, and therefore it is my responsibility for as long as possible to make sure that people around him and in his environments are safe. If I see signs of psychosis coming back or him becoming violent, it is my responsibility to remove him and get him the help that he needs. It is the nation’s responsibility to lower the diagnosis age for serious mental health conditions so they can treat these children properly. That again, is a topic for another article.

Now before moving on to the next stereotype, let me be clear. Unmedicated schizophrenia is not the leading cause of violent acts. I am unmedicated but I work every day, every hour of my day to do what I need to do to manage my mental health. Now again and say it with me now.

That is an article for another time.

Homelessness

Stereotype two: Homeless. This is unfortunately not only a stereotype but an actual statistic. People with schizophrenia make up only one percent of the population but homeless statistics reach up to 20% of our homeless are schizophrenic. There are many different factors that someone could attribute this to. People with schizophrenia can find it hard to work jobs that would seem normal to the public. I know this because I have worked most of them. Now, I am a writer from home and honestly, I still have daily things to work through to get my work done.

istock

Imagine sitting in any work setting, surrounded by people while trying to get your job done. This is stressful for almost anyone. Now, add in visual, auditory, olfactory and other kinds of hallucinations into the mix, and it becomes impossible to focus. It becomes impossible to hold conversations, to focus on the tasks at hand. So, with it being hard to hold down a job, many become homeless. I was even homeless for a time.

istock

Are there other income options? Yes, it is possible for people with schizophrenia to get on disability. As we, or most of us know, disability is not only a joke but nearly impossible to get without access to healthcare and mental health records. Not even taking into the account that the amount most people get paid in disability is not enough to live on and takes away the opportunity to find any other type of legal work.

istock

There are many reasons why so much of the homeless population lives with schizophrenia and other mental health issues. There are many things that need to be fixed within the system. There have been promises made to help but not much action and I firmly believe that the problems will become worse before they become better.

Addict

Stereotype three: Addict

istock

47% of people with schizophrenia at some point in their life deal with alcoholism or drug addiction. This is in comparison to 16% of addicts who do not live with schizophrenia. Many people with schizophrenia seek to find something to distract from what they have to handle in their lives. I have often tried to put into words exactly what it is like to live with schizophrenia, but the words allude me. It is not something that ever can be explained simply.

istock

If you ask me if I ever fell ill to the disease of being an addict, I will tell you what all addicts tell you. No matter how long I am sober, I am always an addict. As a young woman, before I had my son, I tried to do whatever I could to take myself away from the hallucinations, the voices. My only wakeup call was when I woke up after an overdose in the hospital and got the news that someone, I had overdosed with did not make it.

istock

In my own opinion after more than ten years sober, addiction happens when you feel like you have no other choice in the matter. That is why I work so hard now to educate, to help give people another way through. When you do the work to save one, you have the opportunity to save thousands.

This is the truth about schizophrenia. We may never be healed; we may live everyday doing the hard work to make it to the next.

We can change the understanding of the disease.