Suspect Sought in McDonald’s Delivery Shooting

Cops are looking for this man in connection with the shooting of two deliverymen outside a Bronx McDonald's Photo by Photo by NYPD

Delivery Dispute Over Cash Led to Shooting

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

March 15, 2023

BRONX - Cops are looking for a third suspect in connection with the shooting of two deliverymen outside a Bronx McDonald’s. Reports say the shooters unleashed a hail of bullets as a result of a dispute that stemmed between the deliverymen over money.

Investigators released surveillance photos of a suspect in the shooting outside a Bronx McDonald’s at 2065 Jerome Avenue. Two other suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting.

At around 10:22 pm on February 7, three men approached a large group of deliverymen who were standing outside the Morris Heights McDonald’s near their parked scooters. Two of the men pulled out guns and fired several rounds at the group.

Two deliverymen suffered gunshot wounds to their feet. They were treated at a nearby hospital.

Cops picked up two of the suspects nearby. A third man fled on a scooter and is still at large.

Investigators said one of the victims had been having an ongoing dispute over money with one of the suspects who is a bicycle deliveryman.

It is unclear at this time what role the suspect still at large played in the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.