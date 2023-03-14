Colorectal Cancer Screening Saves Lives

To promote screenings for colorectal cancer, Montefiore members pose in for of the “Rollin’ Colon.” Photo by Photo by Montefiore Medical Center

By Akash Kumar, MD

Medical Director, GI Cancer Screening Program at Montefiore

March 14, 2023

HEALTH - Colorectal cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer in men and women. It is also the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, with more than 52,000 deaths every year.

Here in the Bronx, we see approximately 600 new cases each year. However, colon cancer is a disease that can be prevented with early screening. That is why, each March, we strive to raise awareness about the importance of colorectal cancer screening.

Our mission is to ensure people know the signs of colorectal cancer like persistent changes in bowel habits, rectal bleeding and abdominal discomfort (like cramps, pain or gas). Our goal is to also partner with our community so steps are taken to prevent colorectal cancer, and if the cancer exists, stop it in its tracks at an early stage.

Unfortunately, we’re seeing incidence of this cancer rising sharply in people younger than 50. Also far too often, both here and nationally, this cancer is diagnosed in the emergency room rather than during preventive screenings. This is why the age to start screening for average-risk patients was changed from 50 to 45 by the United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF).

The good news is that we are seeing cancer screenings increase to pre-pandemic levels, and even better we’ve expanded the number of tools offered at Montefiore, including the frequency of screenings.

Colonoscopies are Safe and Effective

Colonoscopy is the “gold standard" method to screen for colorectal cancer since it allows us to directly see the colon and remove precancerous growths or polyps. In fact, the colonoscopy is the ONLY form of cancer screening that can both diagnose cancer and treat it! While we perform colonoscopies across our Bronx hospitals and outpatient sites, we offer non-invasive testing options as well.

Many Excellent Non-Invasive Options for Screening

Recently, we expanded our stool-based test offerings, including fecal immunochemical tests (FIT Tests), the only “tier 1” testing option, along with colonoscopy, recommended by the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on colorectal cancer. This task force represents the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Gastroenterological Association, and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. We also have SENSA, a high sensitivity fecal occult blood test, as well as CT colonography, a CT scan that can evaluate for colon polyps and cancer.

The stool tests work by completing a bowel movement in the privacy of your own home, and placing it in a special box. Our department of Pathology evaluates the stool in-house at Montefiore, looking for hidden blood from the lower intestines.

While coloscopies are most ideal for screening, tests like FIT and SENSA are also effective options. Of the FIT tests distributed by our primary care practices, and examined in-house, we’ve seen a 10 percent positivity rate in our community. This translates to lives saved and emergency department visits avoided.

While most tests are negative, people who do have a positive test result are referred to our colorectal cancer screening program for a colonoscopy to check for precancerous or cancerous growths or polyps. Bottom line – if there is a positive result, a colonoscopy is still required to remove the cancer.

Our Team is With You, Every Step of the Way

Should you need a colonoscopy, it is important to know that you will not be alone. Patient Navigators, who have been trained to communicate with patients and providers to get the necessary steps taken care of, including scheduling appointments, are trusted resources and advocates throughout the process.

Our message to the community is that colorectal cancer is Preventable, Treatable, and Beatable when detected early. We ask that anyone age 45 and older who lives in the Bronx, or who is younger than 45 but has a strong family history, to reach out to our Colorectal Cancer Screening Program at 718-920-7183.

Over the course of this month, we have various educational events in our community where we'll be discussing eligibility for colorectal cancer screening and even scheduling screenings. These include: Wakefield Hospital (600 East 233rd St. in the Bronx) on 3/18 10 am-2 pm, Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care (555 Taxter Road in Elmsford) on 3/22 11 am- 2 pm, New York GI Center (1200 Waters Place in the Bronx) on 3/24 7am-4pm, and at Moses Hospital (111 E. 210th Street) on 3/31 11 am- 3 pm.

Don't delay screening; it saves lives!