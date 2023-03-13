Selfie Posing Muggers Sought in Attack on Man Near Yankee Stadium

Cops are looking for three women who posted selfies on social media, in connection with a mugging near Yankee Stadium. - Photo by Photos by NYPD

Social Media Posts Could be their Mugshots if Cops are Right

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

March 13, 2023

BRONX - If the NYPD is right, three women just posted their mugshots online following a vicious beat down and robbery. Cops are looking for three women, all of whom posted selfies to social media, in connection with the mugging of a man near Yankee Stadium.

At around 9 pm on February 15, three women approached an 18-year-old man inside a building at of 1183 Gerard Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx-less than five blocks away from Yankee Stadium. The women pounced on the victim punching and kicking him. They removed his cellphone and fled on foot.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for a contusion to the face.

Police released photos of the suspected muggers. Each photo is not a mugshot from a previous arrest. Instead each photo of the suspects is a selfie posted to social media.

Investigators say the first suspect is 35 years old. The other two suspected attackers are thought to be around 18 years of age.

Cops are hoping one of the suspects’ followers will help turn them in for this violent crime.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.